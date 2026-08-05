I know. I KNOW. I have only been here — what? Twelve. Twelve days. Nothing. But it did not take long for Madrid to help me realize that I, as a United States of America American, have been doing a lot of really messed up things that I thought were just… I don’t know. Normal. Life. Inevitable. And now I know better. So here are the ten things I’ve realized I not only do not HAVE to do anymore, but also that I do not WANT to do anymore.

1. Give it my all. An influencer I like posted a question this week: Are you giving it your all? Be honest with yourself. She stared hard at the camera. We were supposed to feel inspired. A year ago I’d have taken it as a challenge. Damn straight I’ma give it my all. Now it reads as a symptom. Giving it your all, every day, at everything, is a demand a healthy culture never makes of a person. A life lived at a walking pace turns out to be a full life, not a lazy one.

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