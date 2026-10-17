The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Jerry Spiegler's avatar
Jerry Spiegler
Oct 17

I can't help wondering why they didn't simply assassinate Mr. Vannunu? Didn't he know too much? Why go to all the trouble to kidnap him and secretly return him for trial when they could have permanently silenced him like they probably did with Maxwell and Epstein?

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8 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
(extra) Ordinary People's avatar
(extra) Ordinary People
Oct 17

A nuclear armed Israel seems like the worst kept “secret” and the least consequential violation of international law in recent history. The musical satirist Tom Lehrer wrote and produced numerous songs that wormholed into my deep memory through his recordings and the Dr. Demento radio program in the late sixties and early seventies. I certainly didn’t appreciate the geopolitical nuances at the time, but for most of my 66 years I have always understood that Israel was a nuclear power and that the western world had generally conspired with the Israeli government to make this happen.

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