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Mordechai Vanunu

There are moments in each of our lives when innocence is lost.

For Mordechai Vanunu, a kind-eyed 33-year-old technician at Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility, that moment arrived in 1986.

Height of the Cold War. When Israel was allowed to have nuclear energy, but not — absolutely not, per international law — a nuclear weapon.

Vanunu was hired as a junior nuclear technician at Dimona in 1976, after an intense security interview. Part of his training included learning English. He rose quickly, to become a shift manager, making more money than he’d ever dreamed of. But he was told by those who hired him not to pay too much attention to the bigger picture of what was being built there.

Later, after he’d been imprisoned, he’d describe this Dimona edict in poetry:

I am the clerk, the technician, the mechanic,

the driver.



They said, Do this, do that, don’t look left

or right,

don’t read the text. Don’t look at the whole

machine. You

are only responsible for this one bolt. For this

one rubber-stamp.

This is your only concern. Don’t bother

with what is above you.

Don’t try to think for us. Go on, drive. Keep

going. On, on.

So they thought, the big ones, the smart ones,

the futurologists.

But as often happens with people whose naive, worried brows betray their freethinking empathy for humankind, Vanunu wondered why workers were being told not to notice something they were a part of. If the thing he were building were good, he would not have been given such a warning, would he? When his job performance was rewarded with the offer of a company phone and car, Vanunu said no — assuming both “rewards” would likely be used to surveil him.

In 1985, Vanunu got laid off from Dimona. The union got him his job back, but he found himself reassigned to less classified jobs. It seemed his employer was becoming just as suspicious of him as he was of them.

Vanunu started to look at the entire machine which he’d been assigned to help build. And once he saw that the machine was, in fact, a monster — a monster that could, in the hands of, say, religious zealots and bigots, be used to bring about the literal end of the actual world — Mordechai Vanunu could not keep quiet. The same questioning mind that had made Vanunu so difficult to control that he’d been tossed out of Yeshiva not once but twice (once in 9th grade after just three months, and again after one week post high school), Vanunu’s conscience tugged. And tugged. And tugged. Until it would not let him sleep. He took 79 photos of the unthinkable. And then, he quit.

And this is how Mordechai Vanunu — who’d been born the second of eleven children to a struggling Orthodox Jewish family in Marrakesh, Morocco, who’d left with his family for Israel, with a stop first at a refugee camp in France before arriving in the holy land by boat, who’d lost his religion around age 10 because it just made no sense to him — became a whistleblower. No, not a whistleblower.

The whistleblower.

It is because of Vanunu that the world now knows The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, commonly known as Dimona, is a highly classified Israeli nuclear facility located in the Negev Desert that served as the birthplace and cornerstone of Israel's unacknowledged nuclear weapons program.

Built in secret during the late 1950s with extensive technological and engineering assistance from France and an infusion of heavy water from Norway, the complex was officially masked as a textile factory or agricultural research station to evade international scrutiny. It was not a textile factory or agricultural research station. The Dimona facility is widely recognized by international intelligence agencies and defense experts as an active production site for weapons-grade plutonium and tritium. It is the heart of Israel’s illegal nuclear weapons program, and continues to expand.

Vanunu was not a natural crusader. He was a natural skeptic. And seeker. After quitting, he traveled, trying to figure out his life. Asia, then Australia, where he converted to Christianity and joined an Anglican church that let him stay there in exchange for doing odd jobs. It was there, in the St. John’s Anglican Church in Sydney, that he met a self-described freelance journalist from Colombia, named Oscar Guerrero. As the two got closer, Guerrero convinced Vanunu that his knowledge was worth $1 million, and convinced him to go public. Vanunu was reluctant.

Guerrero first approached Newsweek in the United States, but they weren’t interested. Guerrero then contacted two London newspapers: The Sunday Times, owned by Rupert Murdoch and with a weekly circulation of 1.3 million, and The Sunday Mirror, owned by Robert Maxwell, father to Ghislaine Maxwell, with a circulation of 3.5 million per week.

Murdoch’s paper immediately assigned a reporter to interview Vanunu.

Maxwell’s paper immediately passed the information along to Israeli military intelligence. This is not surprising. As we’ve reported in this newsletter previously, Robert Maxwell was an Israeli spy.

Israel’s response was swift, devastating, and, to anyone following the story of what Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein used their sex crimes for, sickeningly familiar.

Mossad, the Israeli intelligence organization, dispatched a stunning blonde 25-year-old Israeli-American “honey trap” spy from — wait for it… Florida — named Cheryl Ben-Tov, working under the fake name “Cindy,” to seduce and entrap Vanunu.

Ben-Tov (who is still alive and working as a real estate agent in Longwood, Florida) pretended to be a rich, naive, horny but chaste girl. She walked past Vanunu outside a London movie theater and smiled that kind of smile. He struck up a conversation with her. She went with him to his hotel room and made out with him, but refused to have sex with him, pretending to be prude and nervous about the hotel room. She would be more comfortable sleeping with him somewhere familiar and more private, she said. She told him her cousin had an empty apartment in Rome and suggested a fun romantic getaway there, her treat.

He bit.

Three Mossad agents were waiting for Vanunu in the Rome apartment. They injected him with a heavy sedative, shoved him into a car, drove him to the coast, put him on a cargo ship to Israel, and there he was tried in a closed-door secret trial for treason. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison, and spent 11 of those years in solitary confinement.

Vanunu in 2004

Vanunu was released on April 21, 2004, but is subject to many restrictions on his freedom by the Israeli government. He must give the government 48 hours notice before he leaves his house, for instance. He is under nonstop surveillance. He cannot leave the country, ever, for any reason. He can’t even go near airports, embassies or borders. He is banned from speaking to any foreigners at all, and any journalists whatsoever. And he is under a complete gag order. If he violates any of this, he goes back to prison.

In 2015, Vanunu married for the first time. His wife is a Norwegian theologian named Kristin Joachimsen. They married in Israel. In 2017, the Norwegian government approved residency in Norway for Vanunu under the family reunification visa. Israel still won’t let him leave. Amnesty International has declared Israel’s restrictions against Vanunu illegal and arbitrary.

Nothing says “Mordechai Vanunu was right about us” quite so clearly as the way Israel has treated this man, who sought to warn the world about his own government breaking international law. And at a time when the United States public is being told we have no choice but to send our own soldiers to die in Iran because Iran is supposedly secretly developing a nuclear weapon, the double standard with how we view Israel’s having done the same thing since the 1950s is astonishing.

It is also telling, and what it tells us supports my ongoing hypothesis that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were more than child sex traffickers and pedophiles. They were certainly that. But after nearly a year spent looking into what they did here in New Mexico, I am convinced that their sex crimes were tools in service to securing United States military secrets for Israel — that Ghislaine was merely carrying on her father’s work as an Israeli spy, and that Epstein was one of many Israeli operatives well-versed in using “honey trap” operations to manipulate, control and capture people whose manipulation, control and capture would strengthen the Israeli government’s goals of protecting itself at any cost in the wake of the Holocaust.

The similarities between the honey-trap kompromat strategy used by Israel to capture Vanunu and the strategies used by Ghislaine and Jeffrey is striking, and, I believe, not coincidental. Nor, as I have been discovering as I continue to follow this story, was their interest in accessing nuclear weapons technology and foreign policy towards Israel limited to New Mexico, where Zorro Ranch was purchased from a sitting NM governor, equidistant from the nation’s two crown jewel labs in the nuclear weapons program, and where Epstein’s closest neighbor was Henry Singleton, a former OSS agent turned defense contractor, and where the main house was built by Bradbury Stamm, a company specializing in defense contracting and industrial builds.

As it turns out, every geographic spot chosen by Epstein and Maxwell for one of his rape-homes is strategically situated for access to the people who could deliver such access and control to them, and through them, to the Israeli government.

I’ll continue looking deeper into the New Mexico connections, but I am also branching out in coming weeks and months to look at Epstein’s other locations, and their military and security significance, too.

This is the biggest story of my life, and one of the biggest stories in American history. I hope other reporters gather up the courage to start to pay attention, too.

Reporting out the full story will require travel to Paris, the US Virgin Islands, New York, Ohio, DC, Florida, Brazil and more, which will require funding. If you are able to become a paid subscriber to this newsletter for just $7 a month, it will go a long way towards helping uncover the truth, once and for all, about who Epstein and Maxwell really worked for, and why they did what they did.

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