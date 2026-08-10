The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Diane Garrity's avatar
Diane Garrity
36m

DOD is out of control.

https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/crazy-intense-secret-military-exercise-in-espa-ola-took-residents-by-surprise/article_289bec28-5076-4974-95b3-72794d0ffdf4.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=user-share

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majorfathead's avatar
majorfathead
39m

La encantada is becoming lost meurtos. There are too many bodies and too many skeletons all throughout the whole white sands area. Keep their feet to the fire Alisa. We respect and admire you for your fearless reporting. Side not i dont speak Spanish so pardon me if my initial expression is wrong. I was trying to say the enchanted land is becoming a land of death.

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