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Women from Zuni Pueblo, 1939.

After I posted the day-three video from my 410-mile walk up the Camino Real de Tierra Adentra (which I started almost one week ago), an El Paso-area writer told me in the comments that I was missing the point because I wasn’t writing about La Malinche. “You missed the point,” she told me, while, in fact, she missed the point. I rolled my eyes so hard you probably heard it. And it probably sounded like all the animals in all the forests, gritting their teeth.

Malinche, an enslaved Nahua woman from what’s now the Mexican Gulf Coast, served as the primary interpreter, advisor, and cultural intermediary for Spanish conquistador (or as I like to call it: rapist, thief and murderer) Hernán Cortés during the conquest of the Aztec Empire. Malinche died around 1529.

La Malinche (in white) as portrayed by Mexican muralist Diego Rivera

Meanwhile, I’m writing about 1598, when a totally different fuckwit colonist named Juan de Oñate stood on the banks of the Rio Grande, 1500 miles from where Malinche was born, and claimed a land that already had totally different groups of Indigenous peoples in it. Those people had names, just like Malinche. But people love to forget them when they talk about whatever passes for Spanish colonial history in the United States—even those who, like the writer from El Paso, think they are down with la causa, brown and proud and oh-so pinche enlightened.

I’ve heard this type of objection in one form or another for most of my adult professional life as a Latina writer in the United States of America. It usually comes from other Latinos who learned about the Spanish colonial United States in well-meaning yet woefully inadequate Chicano studies classes, where the complex Indigenous Spanish colonial history of the American Southwest magically gets lumped into well-known stories from modern-day Mexico, about the Mexica/Aztecs, Cortés and Malinche—because, you know: Indians and Spaniards.

Don’t get me wrong. That Malinche story is real and terrible. But it isn’t specifically ours, here in New Mexico, just like it isn’t the story of Spanish colonization in, say, Peru or Colombia. Malinche’s story is a mesoamerican one. It is parallel to and similar to what happened here.

Laying what Cortes did to the Aztecs in Tenochtitlan over what Onate did 77 years later to the Tiguex in Shewiebak, the Tampiro in Abo or the Piro in Teypama is an intellectually lazy practice gaining wider recognition in academica, finally, as Aztec Supremacism. Functioning on the modern United States mythology of all “Mexican Americans” as being newly-arrived migrants from the modern nation of Mexico, it magically erases the Spanish colonial history of half the United States and conflates the Indigenous peoples of Mexico and the American Southwest who were colonized by Spain. Worst of all, it ignores the unique mestizajes (mixed cultures) of our lands. It reduces everything to a painfully and inaccurately simplified idea of “Mexicanness” that is primarily a United States colonial construct.

(Some context, if you’re new here. This month I’m walking the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, the old royal road the Spanish used to invade and colonize what is now the U.S. state of New Mexico. I’m going north from San Elizario, Texas, near where Oñate made his claim to our lands, to Ohkay Owingeh, the Tewa pueblo where he set up his first capital for Nuevo Mexico, then a province of the Kingdom of New Spain. I walk the stretches that can still be walked and drive the ones swallowed by highways, traffic and border patrol. Every day I post a short video: a little history, how the day went, and what the road is teaching me.)

I’m doing this walk because of a book I wrote. Because of all the ghosts that visited me while I did it, to tell me to tell the world their stories. Where Rabbits Gathered tells the first hundred years of the Spanish invasion of New Mexico through six generations of firstborn daughters in one Tewa family. It’s based on my own family and history in New Mexico. I’m descended from three members of the Oñate expedition, and also from the diverse and varied Native people they came to conquer. The corrected second edition, the first book of a four-part series, relaunches on Thanksgiving. Writing it made me want to walk the road my ancestors took, on both sides of that history, as a sort of reckoning and meditation.

Three Mexicos

Part of the confusion is the name, so let’s be clear this up. There are three Mexicos, and New Mexico, despite the name, is not the youngest.

The first and oldest is the Mexica world centered on Tenochtitlan, the island city in the Valley of Mexico that the Spanish conquered in 1521. The Mexica are the people most Americans call the Aztecs. Both of the other Mexicos are named after them.

The second one to come along was actually New Mexico. Spaniards were already calling the lands up the Rio Grande “Nuevo México” in the 1560s and 1580s, as an exercise in hope. They wanted to find another empire as rich as the Mexica’s, and early Spanish scouts, like Francisco Vasquez de Coronado y Lujan, came back from the Puebloan regions and pretty much lied to everyone in Mexico City about there being seven cities of gold up north. Oñate thought he’d be the guy to find them. He made the “New Mexico” name official when he founded the colony in 1598, after cross the Rio Grande near what’s now the city of El Paso, Texas. The arrogance and entitlement of that moment were astonishing.

The third Mexico—and I’m sure this will surprise a lot of you—is the present-day nation most of us mean when we say “Mexico”: the republic that won independence from Spain in 1821. New Mexico, the former province of New Spain, belonged to that nation for only 27 years, from 1821 until the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo handed it to the United States in 1848. It belonged to New Spain for centuries.

So despite the word “new,” New Mexico came before the present-day nation of Mexico, but after the Mexica city state of Tenochtitlan, which was the seat of the Aztec Empire. New Mexico was a named place with a colonial history more than two centuries before the modern nation of Mexico existed. We are a Latin American nation of our own, that has been absorbed by the United States. And in the process of that absorption, our own history has largely been erased by the entire world. We are not remembered properly anywhere—not in the United States, where we are assumed to just be “a place that used to be Mexico,” not in Mexico, where we are not remembered as much of anything at all, not in the rest of Latin America and not in Spain, where we are considered nothing but a part of the United States somewhere between Miami and Los Angeles.

Not a knockoff

Let me be very clear about something: New Mexico is not a B version of Mexico. It covers about 121,000 square miles, nearly the size of Germany, about the same size as Poland or Italy, and bigger than the United Kingdom or Ecuador.

Which is not to say Mexicans from the Nahuatl-speaking Mexica empire were not part of the Spanish colonial project here in New Mexico. They were. Oñate brought Indigenous Mexicans north with him, as slaves and servants. Santa Fe, New Mexico’s capital and the oldest capital city in what’s now the United States, later had a barrio for Mexican Indians, called Analco. That history matters too. But it arrived here alongside the conquerors, and it shouldn’t stand in for the Indigenous people who were already here, people who were subjected to the same forced colonization and violence as the Mexica.

Those people are not anonymous.

The Spanish wrote their names down, usually while putting them on trial. Right before the killed them.

The Mansos

At about three in the afternoon on August 5, 1684, ten Native men were led to the foot of the gallows in El Paso del Norte (now El Paso, Texas) and hanged for the crime of conspiring to rise up against the Spanish crown. The Spanish had no executioner and no garrote, so the governor ordered it done “in the manner of war.” A company of soldiers stood guard in case the town rose up.

The scribe wrote down some of their names, though he Hispanicized them. there was “Don Luis,” the elected governor of the Manso pueblo, about 26 years old. “Jusepe,” an Apache taken captive as a little boy and raised by a friar (shudder). “Diego,” the pueblo’s former lieutenant. “Juan, a Quivira,” Quivira being the name the Spanish called the Pueblo and people who called themselves the Kitikiti'sh. “And the other six.”

Eighty-six years earlier, in the spring of 1598, the people the Spanish referred to as the Mansos were the first humans Oñate’s caravan met on the Rio Grande. They came to his camp carrying bows and arrows, but they greeted the Spanish in peace. They showed the colonists the ford across the river, the crossing that would become El Paso del Norte, the gateway to everything that came after.

That kindness, misunderstood by the Spaniards as weakness, is where their name comes from, and it isn’t theirs. Manso in Spanish means “meek,” “tame,” even “domesticated,” and colonial Spaniards used it to sort Native people into indios mansos, the pacified, and indios bravos, the wild. Earlier Spaniards had called them the Tanpachoa, which may be closer to a word they used themselves, and they also appear in the records as Gorreta. What they called themselves in their own language, nobody wrote down.

The Manso (I dislike this word, but it’s what anthropologists still use) were hunters and gatherers who moved with the seasons along the river between present-day El Paso and Las Cruces. For sixty years after Onate expedition arrived, they mostly kept their own way of life. Then, in 1659, a Franciscan named Fray García de San Francisco decided he was “civilize” the Mansos by forcing them on threat of death to become mission Indians.

In 1667 they rose up for the first time. Captain Andrés López de Gracia, the first Spanish magistrate at El Paso, ended it by hanging two men. One of them may well have been a Manso the Spanish called a thief, accused of stealing cows, horses and oxen, the Spaniards’ livestock, grazing on Manso land. For the Spanish to call anyone a “thief” for taking back what Spain had stolen from them was the norm back then.

This “thief” left behind young sons. Their names were Agustín and Jusephe.

At least, those are the names the Spanish wrote down. They were almost certainly not the names these men’s mothers gave them, or the names they called one another. The friars baptized them with the names of saints. The scribes went further, calling grown men by Spanish diminutives: Jusepillo, “little Joseph.” Gregorillo. Antoñuelo. Even the governor of the pueblo became Luisillo. In the whole Manso trial, a scribe records only a handful of Indigenous names “in their language,” and not one belongs to a Manso: Chaslixa, a Suma who had never been baptized, and Unpiquire and Pesoñi, two Tiwa captains from Isleta, the pueblo whose original name is Shewiebak.

This is what Hispanicization looked like on paper, and it happened all across the Spanish Americas, from Patagonia to Colorado. Over generations, baptism, marriage and the colonial caste system folded Native people into Spanish names, the Spanish language and the Catholic Church. Their descendants became Hispanos, Mexicans, Latinos. That is why so much of what Americans picture when someone “looks Latino” isn’t Spanish at all. The brown skin, the black hair, the shape of a face are Indigenous to this continent, North and South. The brown that United States culture has taught the world to see as foreign was here first.

Agustín grew up to become war captain of the Manso pueblo, with his brother Jusephe beside him. Years later, a Tano man named Joseph, married to a Manso woman, told the Spanish that the brothers never let go of their father’s death. As the boys grew into men, he said, the anger grew with them, and so did the wish for revenge.

Around ten o’clock on the night of March 14, 1684, two Piro men, a father and son named Pedro and Ventura, were brought before the Spanish governor, Domingo Jironza Pétriz de Cruzate. Ventura was married to a Manso woman and spoke the language. That evening he had sat in on a meeting at the house of Luis, the Manso governor, in which a plan was discussed, to get rid of the Spanish colonial yoke. Nearly the whole pueblo was in on it, inspired by the Pueblo Revolt in New Mexico four years earlier. Captain “Chiquito,” leader of the Mansos, had never accepted Spanish subjugation.

The plan was to kill every Spaniard in El Paso, men, women and children. Some wanted to strike during Mass. Others wanted to set the convent on fire at night and cut the Spaniards down as they ran out. In the end they chose Ascension Day, the feast, as they put it, when the god of the Spaniards rose to heaven. They would spare one friar and send him south on foot to tell the King of Spain what the Mansos had done. They would also spare the oxen, to plow with.

At dawn there was a knock at the governor’s door. It was a sellout named Juan Esteban Pelón, a Christian Manso who worked as the town’s interpreter, and he was crying. A relative had come in the night to invite him to the meeting. He was the last one in the pueblo who didn’t know. Pelón said he refused. He would rather take his wife to the convent, he told his relative, and die with the friars.

The governor moved fast. He used Luis himself as bait, having him summon the others one at a time, and then arrested Luis last. Within a day, eight men were in irons: Luis, Agustín, Jusephe, Jusepillo the Apache, Antonio, his brother Francisco, Gregorio and Juan. One by one, they told the Spanish why. they’d plotted the rebellion.

The Mansos, said Jusepillo, “are tired of everything having to do with God and with the church.” Agustín said they wanted to live by their ancient law and be free, like the Pueblo people up north, who had risen four summers earlier and killed friars and Spaniards, and nothing had happened to them. Gregorio said they wanted to be free in their own lands. Francisco put it most simply. They saw themselves made poor and desperate by Spain’s guns and swords, and they were sick of it.

The Spanish gave them a lawyer of sorts, a settler named Matías Lucero de Godoy. His defense tells you everything about how the colonizers saw them. The Mansos, he argued, had not actually harmed anyone. They were newly converted, had always lived free and had never known servitude. They were “like children who do not know or understand what they do.” He asked the governor to show mercy and change the death sentence to banishment, or to sale. Being sold into slavery was the merciful option.

On March 18 the governor sentenced all eight to death. Each man was to be garroted in his cell that same night, and then all the bodies were to be hung on the town gallows and left there, “as punishment to them and a warning to the rest.”

That night, friars and settlers pounded on the governor’s door. Twenty-six Spanish men and three friars were away exploring Jumano country, and the townspeople were terrified the Mansos would take revenge on them. The governor relented, but only for the moment. The sentence would stand, he wrote, to be carried out “when it suits.”

The rest of the Mansos didn’t wait to find out when. Nearly the whole Christian pueblo walked away from the mission and joined Captain Chiquito’s people in the thick woods along the river. When the governor sent a letter calling them back, someone read it aloud to the camp. Then they tore it up and rolled it into cigarettes.

The governor rode out after them with soldiers and a friar. An old Manso named Juan del Espíritu Santo, sent ahead as a messenger, heard the men saying in their own language to let the Spaniards dismount and then kill the governor and the priest first. He warned the governor to stay in the saddle. The arrows came anyway. The Spanish answered with gunfire, and the Mansos scattered into the river. The governor declared war on them “a fuego y sangre,” by fire and blood.

The standoff dragged on into the fall. A young Manso captured that September described what the rebels had planned for the governor if they ever caught him: the matrilineal Mansos would hand him to the women to be killed and cut to pieces, and put his head on a tall pole facing the town. By autumn, a Tano captive reported, the camp was falling apart. Some of the Christians, “particularly the women,” were saying that running and hiding was no way to live.

By then, the governor had already used his gallows. On August 5 he hanged ten men. Among them were Don Luis, Jusepe the Apache, Juan the Quivira and Diego the lieutenant. “And the other six.”

The women who buried flour

Two months before the Manso plot, the same governor had put a different group of Native people on trial in the same town.

They were Piros, from the area around what’s now Socorro, New Mexico, refugees from the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, living in exile at El Paso among the Spanish who had kidnapped them before they fled south. Some wanted to go home. An old Piro man named Andrés Topeta, about eighty, told the governor about it. He said he had kept quiet until then because the Piro leaders had warned that anyone who carried tales to the Spanish would be flayed with whips.

The documented testimony that followed is full of Indigenous women. A woman named Motayo had told a neighbor that life was good back in New Mexico, “because they danced kachinas there.” A girl named Pindeu said what the Spanish least wanted to hear: that New Mexico “is not the Spaniards’ land but theirs,” and that they didn’t want the Spaniards going back because “the Spaniards are bad people.” The women had been carrying pots of flour and pinole (corn flour mixed with nuts and sugar) across the river and burying them, so there would be food on the road north when they set off for home.

Motayo. Pindeu. Unlike the Mansos, the Piro exiles kept a surprising number of their own names on the record, often tacked onto a saint’s name like a surname: Temilto, Jualqui, Chilicu, Chinimi, Heyalota, Teote, Temeguaqui, Guigulta, Topeta, and Tilagua, a governor among the exiles. One young man the scribe called only by his Piro name, Quieleto. Another was Guete. A sacristan from Socorro who wanted to go home and dance kachinas was Chileque. These were real people, real women, every bit as real as La Malinche.

Some of the families did get away. The governor sent twelve Christian Mansos after them and promised Captain Chiquito’s people fifty pesos for their help. These were the same Mansos who would be in open revolt a few weeks later. But the trackers turned back. Forty-two Apaches had reached the fugitives first. The Spaniards found the body of one woman covered in bruises, as if she had been whipped, with two arrows in her. A box had been set on her stomach. The Christian Indians explained that it was an Apache sign that no one had escaped. The rest of the women and children were taken captive.

The eight men who stayed behind were convicted on March 6, 1684: Pedro Temilto, Juan Martín, Diego Jualqui, Juan Francisco, Antonio Chilicu, Juan Antonio, Juan Chinimi and Antonio Heyalota. Each one was sold to the highest bidder for four years of labor in the silver mines. The money was split three ways, between the King, the costs of war and the court’s fees. They were banished on pain of death, the governor wrote, so they could not “infect” anyone else with the idea of leaving.

All of this gets reduced in modern American history, to “the Mansos mysteriously disappeared.”

It was not mysterious, and they did not disappear. They were exterminated.

Why we say “Spanish”

When a New Mexican tells you her family is “Spanish,” a lot of people outside New Mexico, especially the “enlightened” priests of wokeness of the Chicano movement, hear something ugly. They hear a woman claiming the colonizer, claiming whiteness, claiming to be better than Mexicans. Chicano writers have been making that accusation for decades.

That is not what most of us mean. They simply do not understand enough about New Mexico and its unique history to recognize what that word means in our mouths, instead of theirs.

For more than two centuries, New Mexico was literally part of Spain’s empire, the far northern frontier of New Spain. In that world, “Spanish” was not a bloodline. It was a status, and it could be the difference between living and dying. If you were baptized, spoke Castilian, went to Mass and answered to a saint’s name, you were folded into the colony, and your children had a chance to live, even if only as slaves or servants. If you refused, you could end up like the Mansos: hanged, sold, hunted down by the river.

The clearest proof is the genízaros. They were Native people, many of them children, taken captive from the Apache, Navajo, Comanche, Ute and other nations, and ransomed or bought into Spanish households. They were baptized, given Spanish names and raised as Spanish-speaking Catholics. Whole communities grew from them, like Abiquiú and the genízaro plaza at Belén, the town my own family comes from. Many of their descendants call themselves Hispano today. When they say “Spanish,” they are naming what was done to their ancestors in order to survive, not claiming to be the people who did it. And in a poetic twist of fate, their syncretic mestizaje faces and customs eventually came to completely replace the Spaniards altogether.

My own Pueblo ancestors married into the family’s Márquez line seven to thirteen generations back. Let me be super clear about this. I don’t claim a Native identity. I wasn’t raised on a pueblo, I’m not a member of any tribe, and a consumer DNA test puts my Native ancestry at only 5 percent. But I would not exist without those ancestors. I feel them in my bones. And I know they had to become “Spanish” or perish, too.

New Mexico’s Hispanos, Pueblo people and genízaros are not immigrants; the only immigrants in their family trees were the Spaniards. They didn’t come to the United States. The United States came to them, in 1846, with an army, and kept them in 1848 with a treaty. Our roots here go back thousands of years on the Native side and more than four centuries on the Spanish side. When we say we are “not Mexican,” it is not because we are ashamed to be Mexicans, as Mexicans are understood today, nor that we “want to be white,” as whiteness is understood today. We are not Mexican for the same reason Bolivians aren’t Mexicans. We are New Mexicans. It just so happens that our state name is misleading in a modern context.

Wanting to be seen accurately is not contempt for anyone. The problem is that Spanish colonial history in the United States has been erased by the Anglo United States, and the dominant narrative frames all “Latinos” as new here. This has led to the habit, among Anglos and Latinos alike, of falsely turning a native mestizo New Mexican population into perpetual newcomers, as though anyone brown and Spanish-speaking in our part of the world must have arrived from somewhere else further south of the present United States border. That habit is its own kind of erasure.

It is the same erasure that puts Malinche where Pindeu should be.

So, no. I’m not missing the point. Rather, my “critic” is simply incapable of even understanding what my point is.

What Spain itself knew

In 1614, a Spanish court convicted Juan de Oñate. Among the charges was his brutality at Acoma Pueblo, where in 1599 his men killed hundreds of people and the survivors were sentenced to twenty years of servitude. Men over 25 were also sentenced to have a foot cut off, and twenty-four of them did. Oñate was fined, stripped of his titles and banished from New Mexico forever. He later won back some royal favor and died in Spain in 1626 as an inspector of mines. Spain judged him. New Mexico built him statues.

I bring this up because we tend to look at the Spanish past through American eyes, and that is its own kind of presentism.

In the United States, the concept of “race” was built on the black-white binary of chattel slavery, where one drop of African ancestry could define you for life. When modern Americans hear a New Mexican say “Spanish,” they hear that colorist binary. They hear “white.”

But that was not how the Spanish colonial world first sorted people. Its deepest lens was religion and lineage. The Spanish obsession with limpieza de sangre, “purity of blood,” began in Spain as a way to shut out families with Jewish or Muslim ancestors, Christian converts or not.

In 1550, Spain’s scholars held a formal debate at Valladolid over whether Native Americans had the full reason and souls of human beings. In the Americas, those ideas did harden into the casta system, which ranked people by their mix of Spanish, Native and African ancestry, and color mattered within it. But it was a ladder of religion, lineage and status, and baptism was the first rung. It was not the American one-drop rule.

I recently finished reading Isabella: The Warrior Queen, Kirstin Downey’s biography, and it made me realize I’d been guilty of presentism about her too. Today Christianity feels unshakable in the West. Isabella didn’t live in that world. She grew up after seven centuries of war between Christian and Muslim kingdoms on the Iberian Peninsula. When she was a child, the Ottoman Turks took Constantinople. In 1480 they landed in Italy at Otranto. She ruled with the mentality of a queen under siege, and her crusade against Granada, her expulsion of the Jews and her Inquisition all came from that fear.

None of that excuses what was done in her name. In 1500 she ordered the Taíno that Columbus had shipped to Spain as slaves to be freed and sent home, and that same year Columbus himself was arrested and sent back in chains. She declared the Native people of the Americas free subjects of the Crown, and on her deathbed she urged that they be treated justly. But she also authorized the encomienda labor system and allowed the enslavement of anyone branded a “cannibal.” Again and again, the men who carried her flag ignored the protections and kept the profits.

The Inquisition was horrific, at home and abroad. In the Basque country between 1609 and 1614, about 7,000 people were accused of witchcraft. At Logroño in 1610, six were burned alive, and five more who had died in prison were burned in effigy. In the Americas, Philip II removed Native people from the Inquisition’s reach in 1571, so in New Mexico it mostly tried Spaniards, including a sitting governor, Bernardo López de Mendizábal. The war on Pueblo religion was waged by friars and governors instead. They raided kivas, burned sacred masks, and in 1675 arrested 47 Pueblo religious leaders for “sorcery.” Three were hanged, one killed himself, and the rest were publicly whipped and jailed until Pueblo warriors marched on Santa Fe to demand their release. Among those whipped was a Tewa man from Ohkay Owingeh named Popé. Five years later, Popé led the Pueblo Revolt.

The Spanish state and Church crushed any faith that didn’t fit, in Spain and in New Mexico alike. That is the world in which our ancestors, Native and Spanish, had to decide what to call themselves. “Spanish” meant a Catholic subject of the Crown. It did not mean white.

We know their names

I understand why my critic wants me to write about Malinche. Her story is powerful, and it has been told and retold until it feels like the story of all of us. But that is exactly the problem. When the only Indigenous history we’re taught comes from the Valley of Mexico, we end up borrowing someone else’s ancestors and forgetting our own.

New Mexico doesn’t need to borrow. We have Luis, the young governor who ran his own pueblo’s resistance from his house. We have Agustín and Jusephe, who grew up with their father’s hanging and could never forget it. We have Juan Pelón, who chose to die with the friars instead, and Jusepillo, an Apache child stolen and raised by a friar, who ended up on the gallows. We have Motayo and Pindeu, who buried flour by the river and said out loud that this land was theirs. We have Chaslixa, Unpiquire and Pesoñi, Quieleto and Chileque, whose own names somehow survived the scribes. We have the woman with the box on her stomach, whose name nobody wrote down at all.

The Mansos are often described as having “disappeared.” They didn’t disappear. They were hanged, sold, scattered, baptized, renamed and married into the people who became New Mexico, and today the Piro-Manso-Tiwa tribe of Las Cruces still counts them as ancestors. That is our mestizaje. It is not a smaller copy of Mexico’s. It happened here, to people with names, on the road I’m walking right now.

That is why I wrote Where Rabbits Gathered, and why I’m walking the Camino Real this month. Not to tell someone else’s story, but to make sure we stop forgetting our own.

That’s the point.

I’ve written a historical novel about the first 100 years of Spanish colonization of the are we now think of as the U.S. state of New Mexico. I think it’s a much more fun way to get this information than a scolding article or dry academic text. Please support this effort by pre-ordering the book. The second edition, with all the typos corrected from the first, will hit shelves in four days, on Thanksgiving! Thank you.

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