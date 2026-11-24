The first bathroom I found in the Anthony, Texas park was locked. So was the next one. The buildings were faded and run-down, the kind of public facilities that tell you, without a word, that nobody in charge expects you to use them. I had been walking the Camino Real since morning, north from Canutillo along a road with no sidewalk, swigging electrolyte water every half mile or so, and I needed a bathroom the way every pilgrim in history has needed one.

A few minutes later I crossed an invisible line into Anthony, New Mexico, and everything changed. Suddenly there were sidewalks. Bike trails. Parks that were clean and working. A health clinic, early childhood centers, mental health services. And a public library, with a bathroom, and a librarian, and computers anyone could use.

Same town. Same name. Same river valley, same pecan orchards and cottonfields on the same outskirts, same dairies up the road, same families who have crossed this ground for generations.

Two completely different states, with two completely opposite approaches to governance.

Same town, two states

Anthony straddles the Texas–New Mexico line just north of El Paso. On one side it's Anthony, Texas, a small incorporated town of about 4,600 people. On the other it's Anthony, New Mexico, nearly twice as large, with about 8,800. You can walk from one to the other in minutes, and I did.

If you looked only at the official numbers and markers of economic development, you'd conclude that the Texas side is the better place to be. You'd be wrong, and the reasons why say something important about how we measure poverty and success in this country.

The numbers

On paper, the New Mexico side is much poorer. According to the latest Census estimates, the median household income in Anthony, New Mexico is $38,132, and 32.9 percent of residents live below the poverty line. One outlet has called it the poorest town in the entire state. In Anthony, Texas, the median household income is $54,588, and the poverty rate is about 19.7 percent.

In Anthony, Texas, 79 percent of adults finished high school and 15 percent hold a bachelor's degree. In Anthony, New Mexico, only 54 percent finished high school, and just 7.6 percent have a bachelor's degree. A third of New Mexico Anthony's residents were born outside the United States, compared with a quarter on the Texas side.

The most striking difference is veterans. Nearly 10 percent of the people in Anthony, Texas are veterans, likely tied to nearby Fort Bliss, with the pensions, VA benefits and federal jobs that come with military service. On the New Mexico side, it's less than 1 percent.

New Mexicans in Anthony aren't working closer to home. Their average commute is about 31 minutes, compared with about 22 on the Texas side. Many of them are driving to El Paso for work, but those in Anthony, New Mexico, are driving slightly farther and likely for lower-paid jobs.

So the gap isn't about a different economy in the towns themselves, where they are few jobs. It's the same labor market, with different people sorted onto each side of the line. Housing costs about the same on each side, so the poorer people aren't choosing New Mexico because it is more affordable.

What the poverty rate doesn't count

The official poverty rate counts cash income. That's it. It doesn't count health insurance. It doesn't count child care. It doesn't count the library, the clinic, the park bathroom that actually opens.

And that's where the two Anthonys part ways.

New Mexico expanded Medicaid to low-income adults. Texas never did. A working parent who earns too little to afford insurance can often get covered on one side of the street and not the other. And when the federal government cut Obamacare subsidies, New Mexico stepped up to fill the gap with state funding.

On November 1, 2025, New Mexico also became the first state in the nation to offer free child care to every family, with no income limits. A year later, about half the state's children age five and under are enrolled. New Mexico also ranks seventh in the nation for preschool access among three-year-olds and fifth in state spending per child. Its refundable child tax credit pays up to $622 per child, with the most going to the families who earn the least. And its Opportunity Scholarship covers tuition at public colleges for most residents, with no income requirement.

You can see the results of the progressive governance on the ground in Anthony. The public library on Landers is run by the city, with a certified librarian, new computers and new books. La Clínica de Familia, a federally qualified health center on Anthony Drive, offers medical, dental, prenatal, pediatric and behavioral health care, open until 8 p.m. most weeknights. I couldn't find a public library or a comparable community clinic on the Texas side, but there were many businesses, including a burrito place that served me the best breakfast burrito I think I've ever tasted.

If you are poor and raising children in Anthony, which side would you choose to rent on? I know which one I'd choose. And I suspect many families make exactly that choice, which helps explain why the New Mexico side looks poorer on paper. The services draw the people who need them most.

But Texas draws the entrepreneurs.

The ironic loop

Here's where the story turns bitter.

New Mexico invests in its people. It pays for their child care, their pre-K, their college. And then many of them leave. Researchers have found that New Mexico loses more college-educated residents than it gains, one of the highest rates of brain drain in the country. Many go to Texas.

Why? Because outside the national weapons labs, the university system and health care, there are very few professional jobs here. If you want to do almost anything else, including journalism, you're out of luck. New Mexico has a huge lack of doctors, because the same progressive minds that help New Mexicans afford child care have also created some of the strongest medical malpractice consumer protection laws in the world, making insurance more expensive for medical providers. They, like other professionals, choose to be elsewhere.

So the border at Anthony runs a strange loop. Poor families move to the New Mexico side for the services Texas won't provide. New Mexico educates their children. And then those children take that education across the line, to Texas, to build their careers and businesses and pay their taxes there.

People in Anthony told me almost all local businesses are moving to the Texas side, while people in need are moving to the New Mexico side. The latest to go, they said, was the Sonic, which moved across the line.

The only businesses staying put in New Mexico are the cannabis shops, and only because cannabis is still illegal in Texas.

That's the whole American ideological divide and argument, playing out on one street. Texas measures success by what's good for business. New Mexico, at least on this stretch of road, measures it by what's good for people, especially the poor. In Anthony, you can watch each choice pull in exactly what it was built to attract. And the people who live there have the luxury of enjoying the benefits of each system in the same town.

New Mexico invests in people. The question nobody in Santa Fe seems to be asking is: who is investing in professional-class jobs that don’t require people to create weapons of mass destruction?

The other side of the argument

Texas' defenders would say that low taxes create jobs and growth, and that growth lifts people out of poverty in a way services never can. They'd point out that despite all its spending, New Mexico still ranks 49th in the nation for child well-being, and dead last in education.

That's fair, as far as it goes. But it misses two things. First, Texas isn't really a low-tax state for working families. It makes up for having no income tax with some of the highest property taxes in the nation. Second, New Mexico's investments are new. This year, New Mexico climbed out of last place, and its economic well-being score improved more than any other state's. Its child poverty rate has dropped to 22 percent. The education payoff from free child care and pre-K won't show up in test scores until the end of this decade at the earliest.

The real test is whether New Mexico can keep the people it's investing in, and whether its schools follow through once these kids arrive.

Oñate's plaza

Before I left Anthony, New Mexico, this morning to continue my 410-mile walk north, I filmed a little strip mall called Don Juan de Oñate Plaza, named after the 1598 conquistador who “founded” New Mexico as a province of New Spain. He was one of the most violent and rapacious men who to ever invaded this part of the world, and my novel WHERE RABBITS GATHERED is about the first 100 years after his arrival here. The strip mall is mostly cannabis shops, botox clinics and massage parlors.

Four centuries after Oñate marched his enormous expedition up this valley on the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, the Royal Road that once connected Mexico City and Santa Fe, his name hangs over a parking lot, and the river his expedition followed runs dry here for much of the year. The history is buried. But the present in Anthony is also more interesting than I anticipated.

I would never have notice this if I merely drove through. The town would have come and gone in a flash.

But when you walk across the line between the two Anthonys, you can feel and see the political choices we make, written in sidewalks, libraries, and whether the bathroom door opens.

A poverty rate can tell you how much cash people have. It can't tell you how they live. For that, you have to walk.

Thanks for coming with me. To support me on this monumental trek, please like, share and subscribe. Paid subscribers make this work possible. Also, please buy a copy of the second edition of Where Rabbits Gathered (link in bio). You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount.

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