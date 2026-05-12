The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Rick Elizondo | R3Zondo's avatar
Rick Elizondo | R3Zondo
May 12Edited

One word keeps coming back to me as I read this:

circular.

In every sense. The same names, the same institutions, the same money, the same protection racket, recycling through each other across decades.

Town to city, state to country, political party to intelligence agency to media to festival stage. It’s all one organism feeding on itself.

A compromised legislator who worked inside the nuclear complex. A reporter who buried your leads. A credentialed name lending legitimacy she hasn’t earned here.

A moderator with ideological reasons not to pull the thread that matters most. All sitting on a stage co-founded by Epstein’s favorite intellectual institution. For $158 a ticket.

This isn’t a reckoning. It’s a reunion.

The same network that buried this story for thirty years, dressed up in accountability costumes, charging admission.

You named it perfectly: the silence isn’t being challenged at that event. It’s being produced there.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Ssage's avatar
Ssage
May 12

Absolutely and totally sick of this shit. Grateful to you for wading through it and sharing what’s going on.

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