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At some point, most of us have felt it. That weird, disorienting emotional vertigo of discovering that someone you genuinely admired — someone whose values you shared, whose work you believed in, whose cause you defended at dinner tables and whose campaign you donated to at year’s end — is, in private, a monster.

Maybe you got close enough to see it yourself. Maybe a friend who worked for them told you. Maybe the stories started leaking out about their cozy relationship with people like Jeffrey Epstein, and you dismissed them once, twice, three times, because they didn’t square with the person you thought you knew. And then came the point at which you couldn’t dismiss them anymore. And the bottom fell out of your whole world.

The feeling is distinct from ordinary disillusionment. It’s not the flat disappointment of a politician who broke a campaign promise, or a celebrity who turned out to be less interesting than their publicist suggested. It’s something more destabilizing than that. Because these people weren’t just people you agreed with. They were people you believed were good. Like saving-the-world good. And if you were wrong about them — you, who prided yourself on seeing clearly — what else have you been wrong about? What kind of world are we living in at all?

There’s a name for what you encountered. Clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula, who has spent her career studying narcissism and its effects on the people unfortunate enough to be in relationships of any kind with narcissists, has spent years bringing an obscure clinical term into mainstream understanding.

The term is communal narcissist.

And once you learn what it means, you will see communal narcissists everywhere, in every movement, every congregation, every cause, every corner of American life. They are nonpartisan in the way that a virus is nonpartisan. They go where the supply is richest.

What Dr. Ramani Wants You to Know

Narcissism, Dr. Durvasula explains, is at its core a pathology of the self — specifically, of a self so fragile and so hollow that it requires constant external validation just to feel real. Narcissists don’t have a stable inner sense of worth. Their true inner self is filled with shame and pain they dare not feel. They have instead made a false self — a constructed image of greatness or goodness — and they require an unending supply of admiration from the outside world to keep that image inflated. Without this “narcissistic supply” from other people, the false self collapses and the narcissist is faced with the unacceptable truth of their inner self. Without the admiring audience, there is nothing but shame.

Over the course of her career, Dr. Durvasula has identified eight distinct subtypes of narcissist: the grandiose, the covert or vulnerable, the malignant, the communal, the benign, the neglectful, the entitled or self-righteous, and the generational or cultural. Each has its own flavor of damage, its own set of tells, its own preferred hunting ground. The grandiose narcissist needs to be the most successful person in the room. The malignant narcissist — the darkest variant, borrowing traits from psychopathy and Machiavellianism — needs to dominate and destroy. The covert narcissist needs to be the most wounded. What they all share is the hollow core, the insatiable need for external validation, and the breathtaking incapacity for genuine empathy. What makes the communal narcissist distinct — and, for our purposes, the most important to understand — is the specific currency she has chosen for her supply. She doesn't need to be the most powerful, the most victimized, or the most feared. She needs to be recognized as the most good. And she has found, in the vast acreage of American public life, an almost inexhaustible supply of causes willing to provide exactly that.

The classic narcissist — the loudly charming one, the obvious bombastic one, the one who makes everything about himself and his greatness — gets his supply through displays of power, success, and dominance. He wants you to know he’s the smartest, the richest, the best. He is not subtle. He is, in fact, exhausting, to many of us — though admired by those who can’t yet recognize what they’re looking at. He’s a well-known archetype. He is legible. You can see him coming.

The communal narcissist is more sophisticated. She gets her supply not through displays of greatness but through public displays of goodness. Where the classic narcissist says I am better than you, the communal narcissist says I am better than you because I care more than you do and I volunteer for everything. The cause is not the point, though people will think it is. The cause is the vehicle. What she needs from the cause is the same thing the classic narcissist needs from his Ferrari: to be seen, admired, and validated. Most involved band parent. Loudest voice at the protest. Church lady.

Dr. Durvasula has a way of putting this that is both funny and devastating. She uses the example of someone who rescues puppies. Rescuing puppies is unambiguously good, right? Well — it depends. Someone who rescues puppies because they love dogs and want them to have safe homes is just a good person. A communal narcissist who rescues puppies does it because she needs the world to know she rescues puppies. She probably likes the puppies well enough. But if nobody was watching? If there were no photos, no social media posts, no hashtags, no admiring comments — would she still be there at midnight bottle-feeding an orphaned litter? Dr. Durvasula says: when the recognition stops, they get angry. That anger is the tell. Real altruism doesn’t require an audience. Communal narcissism cannot survive without one.

The other tell — the one that explains that emotional vertigo of betrayal I mentioned earlier — is the gap between the public self and the private one. In front of an audience, Dr. Durvasula notes, the communal narcissist can be among the warmest, most charismatic, most seemingly empathetic people you have ever encountered. That is not a performance in the theatrical sense — she is not consciously putting on a show. The audience genuinely brings out something in her, because the audience is giving her what she needs. But alone with the people who cannot provide that supply — the assistant, the child, the partner, the subordinate, the person with nothing to offer her reflected image — the mask doesn’t so much slip as simply cease to be necessary. What’s left is entitlement, coldness, contempt, and, if she’s not the center of attention or if she’s challenged at all, rage.

This is why the people closest to them always seem to tell a different story. And this is why you feel crazy when you hear it — because it doesn’t match the person you know. The person you know is warm, is empathetic, does seem to genuinely care. Does rescue puppies. She just requires an audience of a certain size to exist before she actually sees the point.

The Field Guide

Because this pattern is universal — because it lives in every ideology, every institution, every community of shared belief — let us tour its habitats.

Joel Osteen is perhaps the most visually satisfying example because the gap is so architectural. His Houston megachurch seats nearly seventeen thousand people. His personal residence is valued at approximately ten million dollars. His brand is the gospel of God’s abundance, available to all who believe. When Hurricane Harvey submerged Houston in 2017, the church — elevated, structurally sound, enormous — was initially reported as unavailable for shelter, its doors closed to the neighbors paddling past in the dark. The images circulated. The explanations followed. They were not well received.

Osteen is useful not because he is surprising but because he is clarifying. The structure of his pathology is plain enough to see from a distance: the loving shepherd, the locked door, the ten million dollar house. We start here because this shape, once you can see it, is the same shape you will recognize in people whose values you happen to share.

Alice Walker won the Pulitzer Prize in 1983 for The Color Purple, a novel of such aching tenderness toward Black women that it became a cultural landmark. She has spent the decades since positioning herself as a spiritual guide, a grandmother of the global justice movement, a woman of profound and public compassion.

Her daughter Rebecca Walker — herself a celebrated feminist writer — has described a childhood defined by emotional abandonment. A mother so committed to her public role as nurturer of the world that the child in her own home became an inconvenience. When Rebecca spoke about this publicly, Alice Walker’s response was to effectively disown her. The woman who built an entire career excavating the wounds inflicted on Black daughters by those who should have loved them inflicted those wounds, and when confronted, chose the audience over the child. The communal narcissist cannot tolerate being seen clearly by the people nearest to her. Clear sight is the one thing the false self cannot survive.

Michael Moore has spent thirty years as the people’s filmmaker, the schlubby champion of the working class, the guy from Flint in the ball cap who shows up when no one else will. Roger & Me. Bowling for Columbine. Fahrenheit 9/11. Decade after decade of furious, righteous art made in the name of people whose labor is exploited and dignity disregarded.

Former staffers have described a workplace built on fear — volcanic rages, credit flowing upward and blame cascading down, a culture that would make an actual union organizer put her head in her hands. The man who has made a career mourning the gutting of American labor apparently felt that the people who fetched his coffee were not quite proletarian enough for basic dignity. The working class is best appreciated, it turns out, from a certain filmable distance.

Shaun King became one of the most prominent voices of the Black Lives Matter movement, crowdfunding hundreds of thousands of dollars on behalf of victims of police violence and their grieving families. The cause was real. The suffering he invoked was real. Multiple investigative journalists — not conservative ones, not ideological opponents — raised serious questions about where significant portions of that money went, and whether the families it was raised for ever received it. King’s response to these questions was not transparency. It was targeting. He published journalists’ personal information. He directed his followers toward them. The shepherd, asked to account for the flock, reached for a weapon.

The communal narcissist does not respond to accountability the way an ordinarily flawed person does. An ordinarily flawed person — someone who made genuine mistakes, who fell short of their own ideals — experiences accountability as an opportunity, however painful. The communal narcissist experiences it as an attack on the false self. Because the false self is the cause. To question the cause is to question the self. And the self does not submit to questioning.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, the feminist anti-war organization, has made a career of dramatic public interruptions — the pink tutus, the banners unfurled in Senate hearings, the practiced serenity of being escorted from rooms she has very deliberately arranged to be removed from. She is very good at this, in the way one is very good at something practiced exclusively for decades while delegating everything else to people treated badly.

Former organizers have described an institution that operates less like a feminist collective and more like a one-woman show with a rotating cast of exhausted, uncredited supporting players. Benjamin has also found time, between Senate interruptions, to travel to Iran and meet with officials of a government that imprisons women for removing their hijabs, and to write a book defending China’s human rights record that left her own ideological allies quietly mortified. The peace activist, it emerges, has a flexible relationship with state violence, provided the state is sufficiently opposed to American power. What remains consistent is the camera. What remains consistent is the performance. What the performance requires is a cause, and the cause requires an audience, and the audience requires a performer. Progress would be catastrophic. A world without injustice to interrupt would leave her with nothing to interrupt in front of.

How to Use This

The communal narcissist is not neutralized by exposure the way ordinary hypocrisy is, because she has a ready defense: the cause. Question her behavior and you are questioning the movement. Hold her accountable and you are doing the work of the enemy. The genius of performing virtue rather than possessing it is that the performance becomes armor. The people who see through it are the very people she can most easily dismiss — the employees with NDAs, the estranged children, the former friends who “couldn’t handle her energy.”

Dr. Durvasula is careful to make one point that matters enormously here: the difference between a communal narcissist and a genuinely altruistic person is not what they do. It is why they do it. The behaviors can look identical from the outside. The tell is internal — in the motivation — and it only becomes visible over time and proximity.

Which is to say: the diagnostic tool is not ideology. It is not even behavior. It is proximity, over time, without an audience.

Watch how they treat people who can do nothing for them. Watch what happens when the recognition stops. Watch how they respond when someone they claim to champion begins to outshine them, or worse, to need something from them that isn’t admiration.

And watch, especially, how they treat the people who have left. The communal narcissist’s relationship with former allies, former staff, former friends is almost always the same: those people were ungrateful, unstable, envious, and ultimately, enemies of the cause. The cause has a way of running out of room for everyone who ever got close enough to see clearly.

You are not crazy for feeling the vertigo. The person you believed in was real, in the way that a performance is real. The love was real, in the way that a love that requires an audience is real. What wasn’t there was what you thought was there: a self, underneath the cause, that could love the world back without needing demanding to be admired in return.

I offer all my news, essays and investigations for free but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, share, comment and subscribe, paid if you’re able. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thanks!

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