The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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MaryAnn Hendrickson's avatar
MaryAnn Hendrickson
1d

One of the reasons I walked away from helping others run for office in NM was discovering how self involved folks were. They didn't want to actually lead; they wanted to just do stuff that made them look good/feel good. Leadership is hard. They're not interested.

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Unknown
1d

communal narcissist = public empathy with private abuse and/or shaming. Two-faced super ego vs. the id. Spot on again. Stay safe and free.

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