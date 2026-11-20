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Israeli President Isaac Herzog with members of Congress on a quietly AIPAC-affiliated trip paid for by the “American Israel Education Foundation,” August 11, 2025. Photo: Office of the President of Israel.

These days, it seems like everyone has heard of AIPAC—the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee—and most American engaged voters now view the organization unfavorably. Over the past few decades, public sentiment toward AIPAC has shifted from broad, behind-the-scenes bipartisan consensus to intense public backlash and polarization—turning its once-coveted endorsement into a widespread political liability. This shift has been due to voters’ horror over Israel’s ongoing genocidal military actions in Gaza and Iran.

A March 2026 Pew Research Center survey of 3,500 American voters registered as Democrats of Independents found 8 in 10 now hold an unfavorable view of Israel (up from 69% in 2025 and 53% in 2022). Overall, the poll found 60% of all U.S. voters hold a negative view of Israel. This has tarnished the AIPAC brand. Its name is used as a shorthand for unwanted Israeli influence in American politics, shouted at town halls and printed on protest signs.

Political candidates who once sought AIPAC endorsement now brag about refusing its money, and the organization announced recently that it would stop funding political candidates altogether. Good news, right? Well, not so fast. These same politicians have simply shifted instead to quietly accepting money from many new organizations that are essentially a rebrand of AIPAC, groups that view the unfavorability problem as something to be managed with clever marketing rather than removing their influence from politics.

That’s exactly the problem. As the brand became toxic, the money didn’t go away. It changed its name. And it stopped mentioning Israel openly. It’s gaslighting, and the American people deserve to know what’s happening. And it is not limited to politics.

This is a guide to the groups that shape American policy toward Israel, through our elections, our news and our entertainment. Most of the money is technically American, given by American donors and legally reported. Some of it is not. I wish this were a complete and comprehensive list, but given the nature of the rebrand, it is getting more and more difficult to tell which groups are being funded by the same donors as AIPAC. If you know of or discover others, please let me know.

Part One: The Election Money

AIPAC and the United Democracy Project

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee is the flagship. For decades it said it didn’t spend money on elections. Then in 2021 it launched a PAC and a super PAC, the United Democracy Project, and became the biggest outside player in Democratic primaries.

This cycle, according to The Intercept’s review of FEC filings, AIPAC spent $53.3 million and UDP spent $66.7 million, up from $53.7 million and $41.4 million last cycle. AIPAC recently announced it would stop endorsing candidates and stop giving through its PAC. Don’t mistake that for a retreat. As you’ll see below, it has already found other ways to spend.

Look at what that money does in a single race. In Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary this year, UDP spent about $30.64 million, including $20.14 million attacking Abdul El-Sayed, a physician who had openly criticized AIPAC and unconditional military aid to Israel, and $10.5 million promoting Rep. Haley Stevens. That’s more than El-Sayed’s own campaign had raised by mid-July. And according to the Associated Press, many of the ads never mentioned Israel at all. They attacked El-Sayed’s character instead, claiming he disrespected women, claims the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan both found took him out of context. El-Sayed won anyway, by fewer than 15,000 votes. Jana at Last Page First has done a bang-up job covering some of this.

Anyway. That’s the playbook: spend relentlessly on the issue you care about, advertise on anything else. The AIPAC name was toxic enough this year that its involvement might actually have helped the candidate is set out to beat. So it will be retiring the brand and moving on, hoping the public won’t notice.

We will.

Democratic Majority for Israel

DMFI is AIPAC’s Democratic-branded ally. It has its own PAC and spends in its own name, but, as The American Prospect documented, it also hands money to other groups whose names don’t mention Israel at all.

The Shell PACs

This is where it gets interesting. In 2026, according to The American Prospect, more than one in four dollars of the independent spending by UDP and DMFI, almost $8 million out of $30.66 million through May, was funneled to nine other PACs. Most of those transfers were disclosed only after the votes were counted, so voters never knew who was paying for the ads they saw.

Some were pop-ups created for a single race:

Elect Chicago Women and Affordable Chicago Now , part of a trio of Illinois shells that received $5.3 million from UDP for four primaries.

United for Progress , which backed Rep. Adriano Espaillat in New York’s 13th District and received $200,000 from DMFI. It hadn’t revealed a single donor until DMFI’s own filing did it for them.

New Yorkers Fighting Back, which backed Rep. Dan Goldman in the 10th District and received $100,000 from DMFI.

Others are established Democratic groups with good reputations:

Women Vote , the super PAC of EMILYs List, received $500,000 from DMFI.

EDW Action Fund , connected to Pro-Choice Majority Action , received nearly $2.4 million from UDP this cycle and $140,000 from DMFI, according to The Lever, nearly half of what EDW spent. EDW was co-founded by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury sits on its board. On November 10, several Democrats missed the vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after an EDW reception that ran right through the scheduled vote time; Rep. Brittany Pettersen confirmed she was coming from the event.

BOLD America received $650,000 from UDP.

Blue Dog Action PAC , the conservative Democrats’ coalition, received $75,000 from DMFI.

Save Democracy PAC received $100,000.

If you donated to EMILYs List thinking you were funding abortion rights, you weren’t wrong. But some of the money spent in the same races came from the Israel lobby, and you had no way of knowing.

314 Action

314 Action sells itself as the group that elects scientists. In May 2024, UDP gave 314 Action Fund $1 million. Weeks later, 314 became the main spender in Oregon’s Democratic primary, spending millions more to back Maxine Dexter over progressive Susheela Jayapal. Drop Site News reported this year that AIPAC-linked money reached 314 again through intermediaries. AIPAC denied it, and 314 says it hasn’t taken AIPAC money this cycle. Readers of this newsletter know why this is a big deal here at home: 314’s fundraising slate is the single largest source of money behind Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who loves to say she doesn’t accept AIPAC money.

J Street

J Street calls itself pro-Israel and pro-peace, and it supports a two-state solution. It’s the liberal alternative to AIPAC, and its PAC is one of the largest membership PACs in the country, at $14.4 million in the 2023-24 cycle. Many progressives now object to J Street money too, arguing that it still funds unconditional military aid. It was, in a way, the first rebrand: a kinder, gentler AIPAC.

The Trips: the American Israel Education Foundation

AIPAC can’t legally buy a member of Congress a plane ticket. But its charity can. The American Israel Education Foundation (AIEF) is AIPAC’s nonprofit arm, and because it’s registered as a charity, it can sponsor “educational” trips that would be off-limits for a lobbying group. It is by far the largest sponsor of free congressional travel, according to Mondoweiss.

Don’t take my word for what these trips are. Take theirs. AIEF describes itself as “the charitable organization affiliated with AIPAC, America’s pro-Israel lobby.” It says it “makes annual grants to AIPAC,” and that its trips for members of Congress include “briefings by experts on Middle East affairs, and meetings with Israeli political elite.”

So the charity funds the lobby, and the charity flies the lawmakers. Same family, two tax statuses.

In June, a Guardian analysis of ethics filings found that dozens of members of Congress and Capitol Hill staffers have taken AIEF-funded travel to Israel since October 7, 2023. They received one-sided briefings and met Israeli officials, military contractors, Benjamin Netanyahu himself, and advocates for annexing the West Bank. This year, Israel was the top destination for privately funded congressional travel, taking more than a quarter of the roughly $1.62 million spent through April.

Think about what that is. An American charity, with American tax benefits, flies American lawmakers to a foreign country so that country’s government can make its case to them in person. No other nation gets anything close to it. If the charity were based in Israel instead of the United States, it would be illegal to do what it’s doing.

The Republican Side

The Republican Jewish Coalition runs its own PAC and the RJC Victory Fund super PAC. In the primary against Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky, one of the few Republicans who votes against aid to Israel, the RJC Victory Fund spent about $3.9 million to defeat him, according to Al Jazeera. UDP spent there too, backing challenger Ed Gallrein, who won. The biggest spender in that race was a group called MAGA KY, at $7.5 million, and its biggest disclosed donors are pro-Israel billionaires: Paul Singer ($1 million), Miriam Adelson ($750,000) and John Paulson ($250,000), according to the Lexington Herald-Leader and USA Today. Adelson is also the top donor to MAGA Inc., which put in another $560,000 in the primary’s final week. In all, the race drew a record $37 million, according to Louisville Public Media. Massie had been pushing to release the Epstein files, and he publicly tied the attack ads to that fight, which makes you wonder why Israel might be opposed to the American people knowing what, exactly, is in those files that have not yet been released.

The Older PACs

Before AIPAC’s super PAC, there were smaller, quieter PACs that gave directly to candidates, and they’re still at it. The best known are NORPAC and the Pro-Israel Political Action Committee (PIPAC).

The Advocacy Network

Elections are only one front. A larger set of nonprofits lobbies Congress, trains activists and shapes the debate on campuses and in churches. They don’t buy ads in primaries, but they work on the same lawmakers.

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) , the evangelical group, is the largest pro-Israel lobbying organization in the country, with more than seven million members. Most of the Israel lobby, by headcount, isn’t Jewish at all. It is made of Christian Zionists.

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) , a hard-line advocacy group.

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) , which promotes defense cooperation between the US and Israel.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) , a Washington think tank whose analysts are regulars on cable news and in congressional hearings.

StandWithUs , which focuses heavily on college campuses.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) .

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the umbrella group that coordinates many of the others.

These groups present themselves as independent. The people who work for them often aren’t. The human rights group DAWN analyzed staff career histories and found 493 professional connections between current and former AIPAC staff and groups that present themselves as institutionally independent of AIPAC, including 82 with StandWithUs, 23 with the Israeli-American Council and seven with CUFI. Eighteen staffers moved directly between AIPAC and FDD.

It’s one network, with many doors.

What Zionism Is, and Who Holds It

Zionism is a political movement. It is not Judaism. They are two separate things, though Israel likes to conflate them so that it can hide its war crimes by accusing anyone who objects to them of being “antisemitic.” Zionism began in Europe in the late 1800s with the goal of creating a Jewish state in the historic land of Israel, and today it generally means support for that state and its claims to land. Israel is a new colonialist country, formed in 1948. My mother is older than Israel. Zionism is a political position, not a religion or an ethnicity. Plenty of Jews reject it, and a great many Zionists aren’t Jewish at all.

Let me repeat this, so it sinks in: The largest pro-Israel Zionist constituency in America is not Jewish at all; it’s evangelical Christian. Christian Zionism grew out of a reading of scripture in which the return of Jews to the Holy Land is a step toward the end times and the return of Christ. That belief existed in American churches before modern Jewish Zionism did.

The Christian Zionists

Christians United for Israel, founded by Texas megachurch pastor John Hagee, claims more than 10 million members. Hagee doesn’t speak in the language of diplomacy. According to Al Jazeera, he has preached that God promised the Jewish people “one-half of modern-day Egypt, all of Israel, all of Lebanon, all of Syria, all of Jordan, all of Kuwait, and three-fourths of Saudi Arabia.”

This money mostly doesn’t come from a handful of billionaires. It comes from church collection plates, millions of them. Mother Jones reported that Christian Zionists are pouring billions of dollars into Israel, much of it into settlements and right-wing causes. The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews raised more in 2023 than comparable Jewish-led groups, and its own spokesperson said 92 percent of its donors are Christians.

They run trips too. The Christian-run US-Israel Education Association organizes annual tours of Israel for members of Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson went this year, on a tour that included the West Bank settlements, and declared, “Our prayer is that America will always stand with Israel.”

And the Israeli government courts this audience directly. According to Haaretz, in the summer of 2025 Israel’s Foreign Ministry paid about $86,000 to a group called Israel365 to host around a dozen MAGA-aligned American influencers under 30 on a government-funded tour of Israel. That’s the second time in this piece you’ll find Israeli government money aimed straight at American social media. Which is illegal when the influencers fail to register as foreign agents—and none of them registered.

But don’t mistake this for love of Jewish people. In the end-times story many Christian Zionists believe, Jews gather in Israel so that prophecy can unfold, and in the end they either convert or perish. Their support serves their own theology, not Jewish wellbeing. Hagee has said as much himself: in a sermon that surfaced in 2008, he described Hitler as a “hunter” sent by God to drive Jews to Israel. John McCain rejected Hagee’s endorsement over it. Robert Jeffress, another prominent Christian Zionist pastor, has said Jews can’t be saved, and he was still chosen to pray at the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem in 2018.

So when someone tells you criticism of Israel’s lobby is really about Jews, point them here. The biggest pro-Israel group in America is led by a Texas pastor who praises Hitler for hastening to glorious arrival of the fucking End Times.

Part Two: The Foreign Money

Let’s talk about those influencers in more detail real quick, shall we?

According to records filed with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Israel’s Foreign Ministry set aside about $900,000 to pay American social media influencers from June through November 2025. The campaign was nicknamed the “Esther Project” and was run through a new firm called Bridges Partners, working out of a rowhouse on Capitol Hill. Under the contract, 14 to 18 influencers were to post pro-Israel content 25 to 30 times a month on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and X.

The influencers themselves never registered as foreign agents, and their names still haven’t been made public. FARA experts told Responsible Statecraft that likely breaks the law. As Ben Freeman of the Quincy Institute put it: “If you’re being paid by a foreign government to influence the American public on that government’s behalf you should register under FARA.”

So the next time a cheerful lifestyle influencer posts about Israel, ask yourself whether you’re looking at an opinion or an ad.

Part Three: The News

In 2025, David Ellison’s Skydance bought Paramount and, with it, CBS. In October 2025, Paramount paid $150 million for The Free Press and made its founder, Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News. Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison, gave $16.6 million to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, a charity for Israeli soldiers, according to Al Jazeera. The family is now moving to take over Warner Bros. Discovery, which would bring CNN under the same roof. Even the Times of Israel has asked whether that could shift coverage of Israel.

This isn’t foreign money. It’s an American billionaire family, openly devoted to Israel, buying up a large share of the newsrooms Americans rely on for unbiased information. They’re allowed to do that. You’re allowed to know it.

The “Independent” Media Overlap

It’s not only corporate newsrooms. Jana’s investigative Substack Last Page First has been tracing the money around Blue Amp Media, the independent progressive media network founded by Cliff Schecter, and found several overlaps with the pro-Israel political world. The treasurer of Blue Amp’s PAC, Jay Petterson, had earlier served as treasurer of Democratic Majority for Israel’s PAC, and his firm listed DMFI as a client. The two groups share donors: Deborah Simon gave $4,000 to Blue Amp Action in 2025 and $2 million to DMFI that April. And the founding documents of Blue Amp’s new nonprofit, BAM Education, filed in Ohio this September, describe plans to support journalism about the creation and “necessary existence” of the State of Israel, alongside reporting on the Holocaust and the Armenian genocide.

To be clear, and Last Page First is careful to say this too: none of this shows Blue Amp funded AIPAC’s election spending or coordinated with it. Treasurers work for many committees, and donors give to many causes. But if you get your news from a network that calls itself independent, it’s fair to know who keeps its books, who funds it, and what its new charity says it wants to pay for.

Part Four: The Film and TV Studios

First, a line I want to draw in permanent ink: this is about Zionism, a political position on a state, not about Jews. Many of the sharpest critics of this war in Hollywood are Jewish, among them Jonathan Glazer, who used his Oscar speech to speak about Gaza, and no one has been more outspoken about the war crimes of Israel than Jewish comedian Gianmarco Soresi. Anyone who reads this section as a story about “who runs Hollywood” has misread it. It’s a story about what specific executives said and did, in public, and what happened next.

Scripted film and television have the power to shape public opinion much more than any newscast. The stories that get through the studio gate decide who the world sees as heroes and who it sees as threats. The scholar Jack Shaheen reviewed more than 900 Hollywood films for his book Reel Bad Arabs and found Arabs overwhelmingly cast as villains, terrorists and buffoons. When the people who decide what gets made take public sides, and the side they take is a genocide against Arabs, it’s fair to ask whether that decades-old pattern will ever change.

Here’s what the executives did, on the record.

In the week after October 7, 2023, Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, sent staff a note saying the company was “horrified and deeply saddened by the brutal attack on Israel” and pledged $2 million, split among Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief and American Friends of Magen David Adom. To be fair, three of those groups also work in Gaza. Disney pledged $2 million: $1 million to Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service, and $1 million to nonprofits aiding children in Israel. A joint letter signed by 15 entertainment executives, including Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Haim Saban, closed with “Am Yisrael Chai.” WME, CAA and UTA, the giant talent agencies, also publicly backed Israel, according to Variety and TheWrap.

None of that is wrong on its face. Companies send condolences and give money after terror attacks. What I want you to consider is what came after.

One of the signers of that executives’ letter was Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Spyglass Media Group. Weeks later, Spyglass fired Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 after she posted about Gaza, calling her posts antisemitic and saying it had “zero tolerance” for “false references to genocide.” Her agency, WME, dropped her too. Susan Sarandon was dropped by her agency after speaking at a pro-Palestine rally, according to Variety.

In 2025, when more than 4,000 film workers, including Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix and Olivia Colman, signed a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions they consider complicit, Paramount under David Ellison and Warner Bros. under David Zaslav both publicly condemned it. CNN called it “a strong and rare public position from two major Hollywood studios.” If the Ellisons’ bid for Warner Bros. Discovery goes through, those two studios will answer to one family.

A disclosure: I’m not a neutral observer here. In late 2024, I lost two television development deals the ink had already dried on, one to adapt my novel The Dirty Girls Social Club for a TV series at NBCUniversal’s Universal Content Productions, and the other to adapt my Jodi Luna thrillers at Disney’s 20th Century Television. Development on both shows was halted shortly after posting that I could not vote for anyone who supports a genocide. It was the first time I’d ever publicly voiced an opinion about Gaza, and I did not even mention Gaza by name.

I can’t show you a ledger for Hollywood the way I can for the PACs. What I can show you is a pattern: executives taking public sides, and then the people who disagreed losing their roles, their agents and their deals. Draw your own conclusions about what stories will make it through the gate.

The Real Danger

This is what scares me the most: It isn’t mainly that a foreign government meddles in our politics, though it does. It’s that an insane End-Times belief that the world should end in a catastrophic war in the Middle East now sits close to the center of American power, at a moment when that region holds nuclear weapons and we are waging an unwinnable war with Iran.

Most Christians, Jews and Muslims don’t believe God wants a final war. The danger is one specific strain of apocalyptic theology, and the people who hold it are no longer on the fringe. They are running the United States “Department of War.” They are running Israel.

In June 2025, as President Trump weighed whether to join Israel’s strikes on Iran, his ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, an evangelical minister, sent him a message urging him to “hear from heaven.” Huckabee also wrote that God had spared Trump from assassination “to be the most consequential President in a century—maybe ever.” Trump shared the text himself, according to CNN.

When the strikes came, religious-right leaders including John Hagee celebrated them as prophetically significant, tying them to biblical feast days and end-times timelines, according to Freethought Today. Then, this year, complaints from inside the military surfaced. One officer alleged that a commander told his unit that Trump “has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has brought regular prayer services into the Pentagon, and he has called his cause a “modern-day American Christian crusade.”

Put that next to everything else in this piece: the billions from church collection plates, the free trips, the super PACs, the newsrooms and the studios. For most of the people funding this machine, Israel is an ally or a cause. But for the most influential share of them, it’s something else. It’s a stage for the literal end of the literal fucking world. And they have the ear of the people with their hands on the most powerful military on Earth.

You don’t have to share anyone’s faith, or reject it, to see the problem. Foreign policy in a nuclear age has to be built on facts, interests and the protection of human life, not on a timeline for the apocalypse.

How to Check Your Own Representative

Go to FEC.gov and search your representative’s campaign committee. Look at receipts from PACs, and look for transfers from “Impact Slate” style fundraising committees. Then search the PACs that gave to them, and see who gave to those PACs. That’s the whole trick. The money goes one step sideways so you won’t see it. Take one step sideways yourself, and you will.

I offer this post freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, share and comment if the work moves you. Also? SUBSCRIBE! Paid, if you can swing $7 a month. Not ready to make that big a commitment? You may also leave a one-time or recurring donation through Buy Me a Coffee in any amount. Paid subscribers make this work possible. Thank you!

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