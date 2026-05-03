The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Robin Roberts's avatar
Robin Roberts
May 3

Holy Crap! Apparently the weirdnesses will just keep surfacing…kudos as always to Alisa for putting pieces together that haven’t been brought to light

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Ben Angel's avatar
Ben Angel
May 3

Yeah, this one was absolutely meant to be published now. Many thanks for doing that.

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