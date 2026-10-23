When New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez stood with two Epstein survivors yesterday and announced our state had sued Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer and accountant, his office called the case the first law enforcement action ever brought against the two men. Like many journalists on a deadline to get the “good” news out, I ran with it.

Today, I fact-checked it. And, unsurprisingly for New Mexico, the record says otherwise.

U.S. Virgin Islands former attorney general, Denise George, who successfully sued Kahn and Indyke five years ago.

In February 2021, then-U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George amended her territory’s lawsuit against Epstein’s estate to name Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn as individual defendants. She called them “indispensable captains” of Epstein’s criminal enterprise. Twenty-two months later, she won a settlement worth more than $105 million.

New Mexico’s 49-page complaint, and the press release announcing it, do not mention her case. Neither did any U.S. media story yesterday about the New Mexico attorney general’s annoucement, including, I am embarrassed to say, my own publication, The Pugilist.

Today’s story gives credit where it is due, and asks why it wasn’t given by Torrez or his office who, unless they are extremely incompetent, must have known about it, but erased the woman who got there first.

What Denise George did

George sued the Epstein estate in January 2020, five months after Epstein’s death, seeking civil penalties and forfeiture of assets including his two private islands. She filed liens on his properties and bank accounts, effectively giving her office control over the estate’s money.

In February 2021, citing newly obtained evidence, she added Indyke and Kahn as defendants. Her 76-page amended complaint alleged the two men knowingly facilitated at least three forced marriages for Epstein’s victims to secure their immigration status.

In 2022, her office alleged in an emergency motion that the co-executors had moved $13 million in estate money through a trust into three newly created trusts, two of which named Indyke, Kahn and their spouses as the ultimate beneficiaries.

Indyke and Kahn categorically rejected the allegations. Their lawyer called them false and accused George of maligning the men without any factual basis.

On Dec. 1, 2022, George announced a settlement worth more than $105 million in cash, plus half the proceeds from the sale of Great St. James island. The deal also returned more than $80 million in economic development tax benefits that Epstein and his co-defendants had obtained fraudulently, according to her office. Indyke and Kahn admitted no wrongdoing.

Four weeks later, on Dec. 27, George sued JPMorgan Chase over its Epstein ties. On New Year’s Eve, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. removed her from office without explanation. Local press reported that Bryan had not been told about the JPMorgan suit in advance.

According to an FBI memo reported by Los Angeles magazine, George later told the bureau she felt threatened after pursuing the estate and speaking publicly about her tenure.

Who holds her job now

Gordon Rhea, the current attorney general of the US Virgin Islands

In April 2024, Bryan nominated Gordon C. Rhea, a longtime Virgin Islands lawyer, as attorney general. The territory’s legislature confirmed him later that year. He is still, as I write this, the attorney general of the United States Virgin Islands.

Rhea’s clients had included Richard Kahn. During George’s case, Rhea spoke for Kahn in the press, calling her allegations against the co-executors baseless and inflammatory. In 2022, he told reporters the two sides were very close to a settlement.

At his confirmation hearing, Rhea said he had done a good job for his client, for Epstein’s victims and for the territory, and pledged the same zeal for the people of the Virgin Islands.

The territory whose black woman attorney general first and successfully sued Indyke and Kahn is now represented instead by a white man who is Kahn’s former lawyer.

Why leave it out?

There may be ordinary explanations for New Mexico’s omission.

The NMDOJ may mean the first action by a U.S. state, as opposed to a territory, or the first since the Virgin Islands settlement. That would be a defensible claim, though the press release does not say it.

There may also be a litigation reason. The Virgin Islands settlement resolved claims against Indyke and Kahn. Their lawyers can be expected to argue that it limits what other governments can pursue, and plaintiffs rarely draw attention to an opponent’s best defense.

Or the omission may be about the headline.

The election question

Torrez is on the ballot in 12 days. The general election is Nov. 3, and the Democratic incumbent faces Republican Samuel Kane, a Las Cruces personal injury attorney.

He announced the Indyke and Kahn lawsuit at an Albuquerque news conference flanked by two survivors, 13 days before the vote, under a release declaring it a first.

That timing of his lawsuit invites the question of whether this is election-season positioning. After all, the state could have done this any time in the past five years. Denise George left them the roadmap.

The evidence cuts both ways. Torrez reopened the Zorro Ranch criminal investigation in February, months before the campaign’s final stretch. His office searched the ranch in March and sued the U.S. Department of Justice for withheld Epstein files in August. The complaint itself is detailed and specific, the work of months.

The race is also not close by the usual measures. In September, Torrez had $885,000 in his campaign account to Kane’s roughly $3,000, according to the Albuquerque Journal. An incumbent with that advantage has less need for a pre-election headline.

Still, a prosecutor’s choice of when to file is his own, and Torrez chose two weeks before the election. And an office that bills its work as first, while leaving out the woman who did it first and lost her job afterward, owes the public an explanation.

How a press release becomes the record

Within a day, the NMDOJ’s claim had traveled around the world, largely unchecked.

Some outlets stated it as fact in their own voice. The Daily Beast reported that the suit “marks the first law enforcement action” against the two men. Courthouse News Service described it as the first law enforcement action against them, without attribution. ABQ RAW republished the press release nearly word for word.

Reuters attributed the claim to Torrez, standard practice for a wire service. Its story then ran in U.S. News & World Report, the New York Daily Record, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, The New Daily and The Nightly in Australia, and Italy’s Internazionale. Nexstar stations including Fox 8 in Cleveland and KXAN’s Border Report wrote that the attorney general’s office described it as the first. International Business Times UK did the same.

Attribution protects a reporter from being wrong. It does not protect readers from being misled. Each of those stories was technically accurate, and each left readers believing something the public record contradicts. A single search for Indyke, Kahn and the Virgin Islands would have turned up Denise George’s 2021 suit.

The Albuquerque Journal came closest. It called the case the first state-led action against the two men, a narrower claim that holds up, since the Virgin Islands is a territory and not a state. The Santa Fe New Mexican, which covers the Zorro Ranch story more closely than any other outlet, left the “first” language out of its story altogether. George’s case went unmentioned in both New Mexico papers.

That is how an official framing hardens into history. A government office writes a sentence. Newsrooms short on time and staff carry it forward with an “according to.” Aggregators and syndication partners repeat it. Within 24 hours, the woman who actually did it first has been written out of the story, in a dozen countries, without anyone telling a lie.

THE PUGILIST has found no story among dozens that mentioned George’s case.

A question for the whole party

The timing question reaches beyond Torrez. Democrats hold every statewide office in New Mexico and majorities in both chambers of the Legislature, and Republicans have not won a statewide race since 2016. Twelve days from now, the party is asking voters to keep it that way, and the Epstein files run through its own history. This is a one-party state.

The family of three-term Democratic Gov. Bruce King sold Epstein the ranch land in 1993. His son Gary King, a Democrat, was New Mexico’s attorney general from 2007 to 2014 and the party’s nominee for governor in 2014. During that campaign, King took $35,600 in Epstein money routed through companies and announced he would return it after the Santa Fe New Mexican reported the donations. Records released by the Justice Department show that when King sought the money, Darren Indyke flagged for Epstein that King’s campaign was pledging to step up prosecutions of crimes against children. Federal campaign records compiled by LittleSis show Indyke also gave to King personally. King has said he never visited the ranch and would have prosecuted Epstein had he known of any crimes.

King’s 2014 running mate was Deb Haaland, now the Democratic nominee for governor. Haaland appears in the files on a 2014 campaign flight on a jet arranged through Epstein’s companies. She has said she did not know Epstein’s role in arranging the flight and never met him. In the June primary, her Democratic opponent, Sam Bregman, ran a television ad saying that, unlike others, he was not in the Epstein files. THE PUGILIST has previously reported that the Truth Commission’s interim report left Haaland off its account of that flight.

THE PUGILIST has also reported that former Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat, received $50,000 in Epstein donations. Richardson died in 2023, denying wrongdoing.

Against that history, the official response this year has been aimed outward. Torrez has sued the Trump administration’s Justice Department and now Epstein’s New York lawyer and accountant. The State’s complaint names one New Mexico political figure, Bruce King, and only as the man whose family sold the land. Nationally, the Democratic National Committee has run ads accusing Republican members of Congress of stonewalling the release of the Epstein files.

There is a strong case on the other side. The Legislature created the Truth Commission by a unanimous House vote, and two of its four members are Republicans. The commission has subpoenaed banks, federal prosecutors’ offices and the offices of both Torrez and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Lujan Grisham welcomed the reopened investigation, saying investigators would find anyone involved regardless of who they are. Republicans are campaigning on Epstein too: a GOP primary candidate for governor filmed an ad outside Zorro Ranch, and the ranch itself is now owned by the family of Texas Republican Don Huffines.

The test comes after Nov. 3. The Truth Commission’s final report is due by the end of the year, after the votes are counted. Whether New Mexico’s investigations reach the state’s own powerful, or stay pointed at Washington and New York, will answer the question better than any campaign-season press conference.

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