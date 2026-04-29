I am sharing this again, because it echoes some of what I’ve been writing about in my coverage of Epstein and Zorro Ranch. DeBecker is a respected intelligence consultant and security expert. He is certain, as are many other people, that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both Israeli intelligence assets or operatives, and that their child sex trafficking ring was a kompromat gathering enterprise on behalf of Zionist Israeli military intelligence.

What my work here in New Mexico has uncovered is that their work here was a continuation of work Ghislaine’s own father had begin in the mid 1980s, when he, posing as a mere “British media magnate,” sold backdoored/bugged software to the United States’ two top nuclear weapons laboratories, both based in New Mexico: Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratories.

Zorro Ranch is located roughly equidistant between them. That’s not a coincidence. The main house there was built by a massive construction contractor that builds top secret military and nuclear weapons installations, and does NOT build private residences, generally. Epstein also had a military/industrial grade two-way private microwave radio communications network on his ranch that is STILL operational under the new owners. It is the type of system used by military and private companies transmitting large amounts of top secret data, something like Amtrack. Not what you’d expect to see on a private vacation ranch. Epstein communicated with his neighbor, Henry Singleton (and his heirs) about perhaps sharing the cost of this microwave radio system in 2016. Singleton is a former OSS officer who founded Teledyne, one of the top defense contractors on the planet, to this day. These are not the kinds of connections a secretive pedophile cultivates to share his private information with, unless he is military intelligence. PERIOD.

What the mainstream US news media and all politicians are avoiding saying is what I am not afraid to say, and it is this: The United States KNEW about all of it, and willfully ignored it.

Let me be VERY clear here: The national security of the United States was compromised by a prolific pedophile couple who used child sex trafficking to entrap and control American politicians, nuclear scientists and business leaders, WITH TACIT SUPPORT FROM THE CIA, NSA and FBI, as well as the US Dept. of Justice and the New Mexico attorney general’s office under at least two attorney generals, as well as local law enforcement in Santa Fe County.

Thousands of helpless victims, some as young as newborns that underaged girls were forced to give birth to after being forcibly impregnated by Epstein or others, were ignored, dismissed, some even outright killed, and our own government and military industrial complex let it happen. THAT is what ALL of them are hiding. Republicans, democrats, doesn’t matter. ALL. OF. THEM.

This is all because the United States was helping Israel, for decades, to secretly develop their own nuclear weapons, meaning the US was violating its global non-proliferation treaties to give Israel weapons they continue to deny having, though that denial has been debunked by many respectable experts.

This is continuing to be covered up by everyone in government in the United States, including those who purport to want to get to the bottom of it. They are LYING and SPINNING a story to do DAMAGE CONTROL.

They do NOT want the people of the United States to realize their own government was complicit in the kidnapping, grooming, rape, trafficking and possibly murder of children and very young men and women, often American citizens.

This type of crime is nothing new for the CIA, mind you, but this kind of operation had tended to be committed by the United States in other countries.

The United States political and intelligence establishment has, however, fallen so entirely under the control of Israeli military intelligence and other zionist policy control mechanisms, including AIPAC and J Street lobbying groups, that there is literally no one left in the leadership of the United States who is willing to speak up about the reason WHY Epstein and Maxwell raped and possibly killed so many children and no one did anything about it.

It is an ongoing coverup, but covering up the individual sex crimes in the least of the concerns for American power. Power is worried about their own asses when their constituents realize they have been playing nice with a genocidal Zionist government that has been trafficking our own kids in order to control our leaders.

You have to hand it to Israel, though. They played a good game of chess here. A tiny nation was able, from 1945 to now, infiltrate and completely control a world superpower.

Let me be clear about something else: Zionism is NOT Judaism. It is a colonial political operation. And Israel is not Judaism. It is a nation state. To criticize zionism is NOT to be antisemitic, and the fact that so many bot rise up to say so is PART of the abovementioned operation. Judaism is a religion. Most Jewish people do NOT support zionism.

I offer all my posts freely but your support is necessary and appreciated. Thank you. A.

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