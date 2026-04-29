The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
Apr 29

Great work Alisa. I read all of you work that I can find.

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Unknown
Apr 29

On point and clear as usual. But who, if not you, is wise and strong enough to sound the klaxon and batten down the hatches before it’s too late. God help us all, and save the republic before a storm of biblical proportions swallows us all.

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