The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Rick Elizondo | R3Zondo's avatar
Rick Elizondo | R3Zondo
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I have read a lot of defense bills get buried in plain sight over the years. This is the first one I have seen with a sixteen percent approval rating attached to it before it even passed.

That number should have killed it in committee.

That vote happened in a room most Americans will never see, on a measure most Americans oppose, and it passed anyway.

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
1d

Who knew the tentacles of Kompromat could be so far reaching and encompassing after all? Looks like the deep state, military industrial complex will now be formally wedded with this foreign government. God help us all. Stay safe.

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