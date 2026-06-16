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On June 5, eleven days ago, the House Armed Services Committee voted 44 to 12 to advance the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act to the full House floor. The July recess is weeks away. Congress is expected to vote before then.

Buried in that bill — now renumbered Section 219, formerly Section 224 — is a provision called the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. If enacted, it would formally fuse the American and Israeli militaries in ways no ally has ever achieved: shared data networks, co-production of weapons, joint ventures across AI, quantum technology, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, and biotechnology. In the bill’s own language: “network integration” and “data fusion.”

A retired Air Force Lt. Col. William Astore told The Intercept: "I can't think of another example of Congress formalizing integration of critical national security technologies with a foreign power."

AIPAC is calling it “a critical new provision.” The American Defense Committee is calling it “Israel First.” What almost no one is calling it is what it actually is: the statutory version of something the Maxwell family and the Jeffrey Epstein, Mossad asset, spent four decades doing covertly, using the worst possible methods of coercive control, including child sex trafficking to blackmail powerful men.

What Section 219 would do out in the open and by law, the Maxwell family and Jeffrey Epstein spent four decades doing behind closed doors and by force.

Through stolen software, surveillance architecture, and a blackmail operation that trafficked children to compromise the most powerful people in American government, finance, and defense, they achieved — covertly, criminally, and with near-total impunity — precisely the kind of deep institutional fusion between Israeli intelligence and American national security infrastructure that this bill would now make explicit, permanent, and legal.

While the rest of the country has either moved on from the Maxwell-Epstein nightmare, or remains focused only WHAT they did, rather than WHY they did it, the United States government just took one step closer to making the WHY the law of the land.

Robert Maxwell, 1984

In 1984, British media baron Robert Maxwell — a confirmed Mossad asset whose funeral was attended by six sitting heads of Israeli intelligence and eulogized by Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, who declared he had “done more for Israel than can today be said” — sold a backdoored (bugged) version of PROMIS software to Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico at the height of the Cold War.

PROMIS was a stolen, modified Department of Justice database system. The modification was a hidden backdoor. Whoever controlled that backdoor had direct access to the systems of America’s nuclear weapons complex.

Maxwell was Ghislaine Maxwell’s dad, and Ghislaine helped Jeffrey buy a property in New Mexico in 1993, a ranch equidistant, roughly, between the two nuclear weapons labs, two years after her father died.

Christine Maxwell, 2001

Robert Maxwell drowned under disputed circumstances in 1991. His empire collapsed. His children scattered.

His daughter Christine co-founded a data-mining company called Chiliad. After September 11, 2001, Chiliad won the contract to build the FBI’s Investigative Data Warehouse — the centerpiece of the Bureau’s post-9/11 counterterrorism architecture, enabling searches across hundreds of millions of records from the FBI, Treasury, State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security. Christine Maxwell served on Chiliad’s board of directors as recently as August 2019. No public record documents when or whether that contract ended.

Robert Maxwell gave Israel a backdoor into America’s nuclear weapons complex through PROMIS. His daughter Christine built the apparatus for the FBI’s most comprehensive counterterrorism database.

And now, it seems, the United States defines anyone who opposes Israel’s genocide in Gaza a terrorist. Good times.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, 1993

In 1993, two years after her father’s death, Ghislaine Maxwell guided Jeffrey Epstein to New Mexico. Epstein purchased Zorro Ranch from sitting Governor Bruce King. The ranch sits equidistant between Sandia National Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory, in the high desert east of the Rio Grande.

Within years, Epstein, seeking audience and socializing with scientists for the labs through the Santa Fe Institute, had obtained FCC licenses for a military-grade private microwave communications link connecting Zorro Ranch directly to a relay tower on Sandia Crest. .

What Robert Maxwell’s PROMIS backdoor provided from inside those institutions, Epstein’s private microwave network may have provided from outside: a covert, unmonitored, non-commercial data corridor in the shadow of America’s most sensitive nuclear facilities.

Section 219, 2026

Now Congress is proposing to write all of that into law. To make the Israeli military and the United States military like some sort of fused monster.

Section 219 of the 2027 NDAA would authorize bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, and — in the bill’s explicit language — “network integration” and “data fusion” between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. The provision covers AI, quantum technology, autonomous weapons systems, directed energy, cyber, and biotechnology. It would give Israel a level of military-industrial integration with the United States that no other country in the world possesses — including NATO allies.

There is no classified annex. There is no sunset clause. There are no disclosed accountability mechanisms. The shift moves the relationship out of the visible annual appropriations process — subject to congressional debate and public record — into the opaque machinery of defense acquisition, where oversight is limited and political accountability is minimal.

In other words: a covert arrangement, now statutory.

Analysts at the Arab Center DC note that as political pressure builds to reduce U.S. military assistance to Israel, Section 219 provides the framework for continuing and expanding U.S.-Israel military ties by entrenching Israeli technology within the U.S. defense supply chain in a way that would be nearly impossible for Congress — or any future administration — to uproot.

The provision did not originate in committee. Its text is drawn from the U.S.-Israel FUTURES Act, sponsored by Texas Representative Ronny Jackson and North Carolina Senator Ted Budd — with bipartisan cover from North Carolina Representative Don Davis and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. That bill stalled. Its provisions reappeared inside the must-pass NDAA, where they would be far harder to strip. Because these people don’t care what Americans want; they care what Bibi wants.

Representative Ro Khanna of California tried to stop it. During committee markup he introduced an amendment to strike Section 219 entirely, warning colleagues that the provision originated not in Congress but from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself — and that it would entrench U.S.-Israeli military cooperation in ways that could endure for decades regardless of what American voters wanted. The amendment failed. Only Khanna and Representative Sara Jacobs of California voted for it.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie has promised to try again when the bill hits the House floor.

Then there is this: days before the committee vote, NBC News and the New York Times reported that the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency had quietly raised its counterintelligence threat assessment of Israel to the highest level, citing concerns that Israeli espionage against the United States had become more aggressive than at any prior point on record.

Congress voted to deepen the integration anyway.

What the public wants

The American public is not asking for this.

A May 2026 Institute for Global Affairs poll found that only 16% of Americans support continuing to arm Israel without new restrictions. Thirty-eight percent want weapons transfers stopped entirely. A New York Times/Siena poll found that 64% of Americans believe going to war with Iran was wrong.

Congress is not listening to those numbers. It is listening to something else. Because the American people no longer have much of a say in what their government does. Our military industrial complex now works for Israel.

I offer these posts freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, share and subscribe, paid if you are able. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thank you! A.

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