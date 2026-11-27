“The Migration of Turtle Island and The Sacred Trinity,” a painting by New Mexico artist Pola Lopez

The first person to climb out into this world didn’t push his way to the front. He was sent, by women.

That's how the Tewa tell it. The Tewa are a Native people of northern New Mexico, in the southwestern United States, whose six villages, or “pueblos,” sit along the Rio Grande just north of Santa Fe, where their families have farmed corn and kept their ceremonies for many thousands of years. They speak their own language, also called Tewa.

In their telling of creation, their ancestors once lived beneath a lake far to the north called Sipofene, where humans, animals and spirits shared one life in the dark. Two mothers watched over them: Blue Corn Woman, who is near to summer, and White Corn Woman, who is near to ice.

When the time came to rise into the light, the mothers didn't lead a charge or crown a king. The mothers chose one man to go up first and look the world over. He climbed out into a world that was still young and unfinished, what the Tewa call ochu, green and unripe, and walked out toward each of the directions. There he was set upon by the predators of the land, mountain lions and wolves, and by eagles and hawks. They clawed and wounded him, and then, instead of finishing him, they took him in as one of their own. They gave him a bow and arrows, dressed him and painted him, and sent him back down. He returned to the people beneath the lake no longer an ordinary man but the first Hunt Chief, carrying the powers and knowledge of the creatures who had tested him. Even then, the people didn't rush out. The mothers sent others up after him, pairs of brothers who went out to the mountains in each direction to see whether the world was ready. Only when the way was known, and the earth had begun to ripen, did the people follow, climbing up into the light together.

I’ve been carrying that story with me for weeks now, on foot, along the oldest road in what’s now the United States: The Camino Real de Tierra Adentro. The road was once a footpath that connected the area that’s now Mexico City to the area just north of what’s now Santa Fe, New Mexico, in the American Southwest. When the Spanish invaded the Americas in the 1500s, they began to use the road with their wheeled wagons, horses and other livestock, and they took credit for it, renaming it “The Royal Road of the Interior” in honor of their King. I’m walking the trail because my new historical novel, Where Rabbits Gathered, whose second corrected edition was released yesterday, tells the story of the first 100 years after the arrival in this part of the world of a Spaniard named Juan de Oñate and his 539-person expedition—the start of a violent colonization attempt in my homeland. I’m directly descended from three people who were on that expedition, whose names I know, and from Native people who were here first, whose names I do not know but whose voices echo in my bones and DNA. This book is the most important work I feel I’ve ever done, and I was guided to do it by spirits. This walk is in honor of them, and though it appears I walk alone, I do not. They walk beside me.

As I move slowly across this vast and often unforgiving landscape, searching for the long-buried signs of the past, confronted constantly by the trappings of modernity and what passes for progress in the United States of America today, I can’t help wonder how different this land and our world would be, if we had taken the path of the Corn Mothers instead of the path of patriarchal Judeo-Christian cosmologies and neoliberal economics. This article is me, imagining what that Other Path might have given us today, as I walk El Otro Camino myself.

The place

New Mexico is the high desert state bordered by Colorado to the north, Texas to the east, Arizona to the west, and Mexico to the south. There are slivers of Utah and Oklahoma in there, too. And it has been home to my family for 14 generations that we can document on paper, and many more than that are documented in our DNA. It’s a vast land, roughly the same size as the nation of Germany, a place of phenomenal beauty: red mesas, snow-capped peaks and long, verdant valleys, cut down the middle by the Rio Grande, the river that flows south from the Colorado Rockies all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Many people in the United States have no idea it exists, defaulting to “Mexico” when they hear the name. Most who do know it, if the know it at all, learned about it from the TV series Breaking Bad, the film Oppenheimer, or the atomic bomb tests at Los Alamos. It is the flyover state to the flyover states. But people have lived here for at least 23,000 years, and I, for one, am glad we remain a bit of a secret, because it means we have one of the lowest population densities on the earth. As a introverted misanthrope who lives mostly in my head, and as a woman more at ease with animals and forests than with other people, this suits me just fine.

The Pueblo peoples are an agrarian Native people in this region who lived in beautiful adobe villages when the Spanish arrived, and many of them are still here, thriving. The Spanish called them “Pueblos” because they lived in pueblos, Spanish for towns, rather than roaming, as the Apache and Comanche did. Puebloan city-states were compact villages, some quite large, of stone and adobe (mud and straw bricks), built around central plazas, surrounded by fields of corn, beans and squash. Their ancestors built the great stone houses and ceremonial and commercial sites of Chaco Canyon and Mesa Verde thousands of years ago. Today there are nineteen pueblos in New Mexico, each a sovereign nation, many of them still living on the same ground they’ve held for centuries.

They don’t all speak the same language. The Tewa are one group, six pueblos clustered along the Rio Grande north of Santa Fe: Ohkay Owingeh, Santa Clara, San Ildefonso, Pojoaque, Nambé and Tesuque. Much of what the outside world knows about how they see the cosmos comes from Alfonso Ortiz, an anthropologist born at Ohkay Owingeh, who published The Tewa World in 1969.

A word of humility before I go on. Much of Tewa religion is kept private on purpose, and with good reason, given what violence-minded outsiders have done with it. Everything I’ve written here today comes from what Tewa people and scholars have chosen to share publicly. I’m writing as a student, to the extent I understand it, not as an authority. And though I have DNA that pinpoints my last full Native ancestor to this region 7 to 12 generations ago, I do not believe this entitles me to claim an Indigenous or Pueblo identity. Instead, I believe it obligates me to tell the truth about the horrific violence the rest of the ghosts in my DNA (my genes are more than 50% rooted in Spain) did to the first peoples of New Mexico. My novel and my walk are a form of atonement, of learning, of trying in the tiniest way available to me, to heal the wound I carry in the very center of my bones.

Who I am, and why it matters

In the summer of 1598, a column of about 500 settlers, soldiers and Franciscan friars, driving thousands of cattle, sheep and horses, crossed the Rio Grande near present-day El Paso and marched north into Pueblo country. They were led by Juan de Oñate, a wealthy colonist I see mostly as a sort of Elon Musk of his time, from what is now Mexico (but was then “New Spain”), sent by the Spanish crown to claim the land and convert and “subdue” its people.

They set up their first capital at a Tewa village, Ohkay Owingeh, and renamed it. The Spanish began raping and pillaging, claiming it was their divine right, the same sort of violence they committed in huge portions of North and South America. Within months, when the people of Acoma Pueblo resisted, Oñate’s soldiers killed hundreds of them, and he ordered every surviving man over twenty-five to have a foot cut off. For the next eighty years, the Spanish demanded food, sex, labor and obedience, and outlawed Pueblo religion. In 1680 the pueblos rose up together, led by a Tewa medicine man named Po’pay, and drove the Spanish out of New Mexico for twelve years, the most successful Native revolt in North American history. My novel ends in the year following that revolt. There will be three more books in the series, with book two picking up there; I’m writing it now.

Nine days ago, I set out to walk the old Camino Real, from its crossing near El Paso north toward Ohkay Owingeh. A little more than a week in, I’ve already developed tendonities in one foot, and an infection in one eye from the blowing sands. It is so much harder to walk this trail than it sounds, in part because the distance is so great, and in part because, unlike the Camino de Santiago in Spain, it is unmarked, and mostly paved over now, winding through some of the most impoverished and forgotten places in the United States. It is poorly marked, and I am constantly searching for the next leg of it with maps. And with every mile of trash-strewn Dollar General parking lots and busy Interstates, I’ve found myself asking a simple question: what would this country look like if it had learned from the Tewa, instead of trying to erase them?

What follows is a thought experiment, not a blueprint.

Power would be handed over, not hoarded

Imagine a president who knew, from the day they took office, that the job belonged to the other half of the country come autumn.

Every Tewa pueblo is divided into two halves: the Summer people, linked to Blue Corn Woman, and the Winter people, linked to White Corn Woman. Each half has its own leader, and responsibility for the whole community passes between them with the seasons. Neither side wins forever. Neither side is the enemy. Each is needed, the way a year needs both July and January.

Our system works the opposite way: winner take all, loser out in the cold. We’ve come to treat the other half of the country as a threat to be defeated rather than a partner whose turn is coming. If we saw ourselves as two halves of one people, taking turns caring for the same home, scorched-earth politics would make no sense. You don’t burn down the house you’ll be handing back in six months.

The land would stop being property

The Tewa world has a center, and you can stand on it.

In the middle of each pueblo is the earth navel, the place where the world is anchored. Around the village rise hills with shrines. At the edges stand four sacred mountains, one in each direction, each with its own sacred lake. Counting the sky above and the earth below, there are six directions in all. Every ridge and spring has meaning, and that meaning carries moral weight.

Picture the United States seeing land that way. Not as acreage to buy and sell and exploit for a profit. Not an asset class. Not a ranch bought by a billionaire pedophile to hide what he does there. A mountain would be a relative, not a resource. Water would be sacred before it was profitable. The questions at every zoning board and oil lease hearing would stop being “what can we get out of this?” and become “what do we owe to Earth Mother?” and “how can we walk here in beauty and with great compassion?”

That word, owe, is the heart of it. The Tewa way rests on reciprocity: you give back to the earth because it gave you everything first. Humility is baked in. We are not the stewards of the natural world, we are humble pieces of a larger whole that knows perfectly well how to function without us, and requires nothing of us but humility and that we live in balance like everything else that takes only what it needs.

Women would stand at the source

It’s the mothers who stay behind.

In the emergence story, the corn mothers don’t climb out first. They remain at the source and send others out ahead of them. Leadership in this story isn’t seized; it’s given, and it flows from two women whose power lies in nurturing the next generation.

Corn keeps them present in daily life. A perfect ear, whole and full to the tip, can stand for a mother. When a Tewa baby is four days old, it is traditionally carried outside at dawn and shown to the rising sun, held up alongside ears of corn that represent those first mothers.

We’ve spent two and a half centuries treating motherhood as a private matter and care work as something that doesn’t count. A nation that saw the world like the Tewa would put caregiving at the centre of public life. Raising children and caring for elders would be the work the whole system exists to protect, not an afterthought.

The dead would still be with us

When a Tewa person dies, they don’t leave the order of things. They change places in it.

Ortiz described six kinds of beings, three human and three spirit, mirroring one another. Ordinary people, called the Dry Food People, are at one level; officials and members of religious societies are above them. At death, each becomes the matching kind of spirit. The ancestors aren’t gone, and the living are part of one unbroken order that includes them.

We’re a country that can’t think past the next quarter, the next election, the next news cycle, the next rageful tweet. A people who believed their ancestors were watching, and that they themselves would one day be the ones watching, would think in centuries and generations. Impulsivity would not be rewarded with rage-likes. Would we drain aquifers if we believed our great-grandparents and our future great-grandchildren were standing beside the well? Would we leave poisoned ground to children we expected to sit with someday?

Down would not mean hell

In this cosmos, sinking into the earth means going home.

The place below the earth is where life began, not where the Devil resides: the lake the people climbed out of, and the place the dead return to. Earth itself is heaven. The Christian map my Spanish ancestors carried up the Camino Real put heaven above and damnation below, with an escape from Mother Earth being the final and glorious goal. It taught us to look down on the earth in every sense, to see Mother Earth as a temporary place for us, with ourselves at the center of all creation. The Tewa map says the ground beneath your feet is your origin and your mother, and you are not the center; the earth is.

It’s already beginning

On the night of November 3, 2026, at a casino on Laguna Pueblo land west of Albuquerque, a crowd chanted one name: “Deb, Deb, Deb!”

Deb Haaland, a former member of Congress and U.S. interior secretary, had just been elected governor of New Mexico. When she takes office in January, she will be the first Native American woman to serve as governor of any state. She is a member of Laguna Pueblo, one of the nineteen pueblos. Laguna speaks Keres, not Tewa, and its stories differ from Tewa ones. But many of the values I’ve described here are shared across Pueblo country.

Haaland’s own life carries this history, though I am the first to admit she is far from perfect. On election night she spoke about her grandmother being forced to attend a boarding home for Native children. She raised her daughter as a single mother, and became one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress. She has been open and humble about her own struggles with trauma and addiction, a rarity in politics. In 2021 she became the first Native American ever to serve in a president’s cabinet, as Secretary of the Interior, the department that manages a fifth of the land in the United States and handles its relationship with tribal nations.

In that job, she governed in ways that would make sense to anyone raised to see land as a relative:

She pushed to restore the full boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah, sacred landscapes that had been cut down so they could be opened to mining and drilling.

She withdrew federal land within ten miles of Chaco Canyon, the great ancestral Pueblo centre in northwestern New Mexico, from new oil and gas leasing for twenty years.

She launched the first federal investigation into the government’s Indian boarding schools, documenting the children who died in them, and travelled the country on what she called the “Road to Healing” to listen to survivors.

She expanded agreements for tribes to help care for public lands as co-stewards, putting Native knowledge back into the management of places their ancestors tended for millennia.

She removed a racist slur for Native women from hundreds of place names across the country.

Protect the sacred places. Tell the truth about the dead. Share care for the land with those who knew it first. That isn’t just policy. It’s a worldview, and come January, it will sit in the governor’s office in Santa Fe, on ground my ancestors claimed by force four centuries ago.

Look to the mountaintop

There’s a Tewa phrase often shared as a guide for living: pin peyeh obe, “look to the mountaintop.”

I don’t take it to mean climb over everyone else to reach the summit. I take it to mean lift your eyes. Remember the larger order you belong to. Remember that the mountain was here before you and will be here after. Remain humble and reverent, awestruck by beauty, aiming for beauty in all things you do.

I’m not naïve. The pueblos are made of people, modern people now, and people argue and fail and fall short, like anywhere else. Nor am I suggesting that the rest of us put on someone else’s religion like a costume. That would only be one more taking. Rather, I am understanding, through the research that went into this book series, and through this walk, that western patriarchal beliefs are inferior to the Pueblo cosmology they sought to replace. The Spanish Inquisition was not capable of empathy, or acceptance of differences, and it certainly was incapable entirely of realizing the beauty and wisdom of the worldview it could only see as witchcraft.

It’s not too late. These ideas are already here, rooted in this land, older than the Republic and still alive. Balance instead of conquest. Turn-taking instead of domination. Mothers and grandmothers at the center. The dead at our side. The future generations as spirits, too, that guide our every choice. The earth beneath us as home. To nurture and maintain natural beauty in the world, the kind that one finds only in the wonder of ecosystems and mountains and sunsets, as the singular and only goal.

My ancestors marched north on this road trying to replace that way of seeing. The least I can do, four hundred years later, walking the same road, is listen to it. Thank you for listening with me.

I thought this walk would take forty-one days. It’s going to take more than sixty.

The old Camino Real doesn’t make it easy. Much of it is overgrown, paved over, or running beside highways with no shoulder, and every detour adds miles, nights and gas. I’m doing this alone, on a writer’s budget, and I’m not willing to stop short of Ohkay Owingeh.

If this piece meant something to you, here’s how you can help me finish:

Buy the book. This is the help that matters most.

Buy the Book

Leave a tip, in any amount. A one-time gift covers a tank of gas or a night’s lodging. A recurring one keeps the whole journey going.

Leave a Tip!

Become a paid subscriber. Your subscription keeps this independent journalism free of corporate owners and advertisers, and gets you every dispatch from the road.

Share my work. Like this post, comment, and share/restack. It helps grow my audience.

Share

Thank you for walking this road with me. I’ll see you farther north.