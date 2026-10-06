The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Amy Harrison's avatar
Amy Harrison
Oct 6

Ugh, you keep telling the truth and I keep repeating what I learn from you, and all the people I hang out with (fellow Dems and progressives) just keep nodding and saying well, this is what we have to work with. It makes me furious that people we want to count on keep letting their own best interests supersede the interests of this state. It seems like there is always someone who is looking for a way to take advantage of NM, and people just shrug and say, oh well. 🤬🤬🤬🤬

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The Revd Dr Liz Gomes's avatar
The Revd Dr Liz Gomes
Oct 6

His tits are bigger than mine!

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