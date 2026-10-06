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In the middle of his second acrimonious divorce, one of New Mexico’s top democrat consultants is posing shirtless on dating apps anyway, just like he’s a lobbyist for a company powering Project Jupiter anyway.

Here is a most New Mexico story, about a most New Mexican scoundrel, in three acts. Grab a snack. Perhaps an antacid, if you are tired of men in their 40s who still know so very little about women that they still pose shirtless on dating apps. It’s a short and bile-raising play, about a short nauseating con man. It’s depressing unless you’ve developed the armor of ni-modo humor that’s kept us all sane for centuries around here, in which case it’s sort of funny because what the hell else are we ‘posed to do when things are this ‘stupido? In this tale, everybody knows everybody else, because, pues, that’s how we do it, sabes, aqui in the land of enchantment or whatevers. Most ex-pecially on the West Side.

A la pinche verga, guey.

Act one: seven signatures

In the summer of 2025, Stephanie Telles was running for Albuquerque City Council in District 1. She is a forensic accountant and certified fraud examiner who used to run the Government Accountability Office under former State Auditor Brian Colón, and Albuquerque’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America endorsed her. By the city’s official count, she came up seven signatures short of making the ballot last year. She appealed for a recount.

Stephanie Telles

According to the complaint Telles later filed with the city’s Board of Ethics and Campaign Practices, the campaign manager for one of her opponents, retired fire captain Ahren Griego, offered to retire her campaign debt if she withdrew that appeal. She also told the board Griego threatened to sue her if she stayed in the race. Que nice, no? Her filing named two campaign volunteers who, she said, would testify that he raised the debt offer with them directly.

Griego’s campaign manager, the one who was trying to illegally bribe Telles not to run, was none other than Scott fucking Forrester, golden boy of corporate centrist democrats in New Mexico. You know. Scott. Advisor to Deb Haaland, who is running for governor. And also a lobbyist for Project Jupiter, the massive water-destroying data center no democrat in this state wants, other than, you know, the ones who think the way you know whether you want something or not is if someone is paying you to want it.

(Full disclosure: Telles is a personal friend for many years. She is also the only politician I trust in this state.)

Act two: the ruling, and the voters

In September 2025, the ethics board dismissed the complaint on a 6-1 vote, saying the allegation fell outside its jurisdiction. Forrester said in a statement that the facts proved the allegations had no merit. This is a lie. What the ruling meant was that the board was only allowed to rule on complaints against candidates — not their managers. (Also, bear in mind that the head of the board, at the time, was none other than John J. Kelly, another centrist democrat, who served as Jeffrey Epstein’s personal power of attorney for the pedophile’s purchase of Zorro Ranch from then-sitting governor Bruce King, another centrist democrat.)

Telles had also taken her complaint to the Secretary of State and the New Mexico Department of Justice. The SOS’s office referred her to the DOJ, and the DOJ referred her to the SOS, according to sources in both offices. Meaning her case against Forrester has never been taken seriously and he has never been held accountable.

Forrester’s lawyer at the board of ethics hearing was former state Sen. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, whose firm had separately sued to knock Telles off the ballot. Because no one in New Mexico hates a popular democratic socialist more than a centrist democrat with corporate, defense and billionaire allegiances.

Telles, incredibly, made the ballot anyway. Even more incredibly, she finished first in a four-way race in November, then won the December runoff with roughly 60 percent of the vote. She campaigned, among other things, against handing out big incentives to out-of-state corporations like data centers, that take our resources and cut jobs when the deal expires.

The centrist consultant class of New Mexico bet against the socialist — or at least tried to make sure no one ever had a chance to hear what she stood for.

The voters of New Mexico, rudely, didn’t get the memo.

Because the voters of New Mexico want representatives who represent the people who voted for them, not corporate donors.

Act three: the list

Last month, The New Mexican and Searchlight New Mexico obtained a list of the lobbyists working on behalf of Project Jupiter, the $165 billion AI data-center campus under construction in Santa Teresa for Oracle and OpenAI. The list came from an email lobbyist Marco Gonzales sent to state lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee.

Scott Forrester is on it. He is listed as a lobbyist for Bloom Energy, the company whose natural-gas fuel cells would power the data center through a roughly 2,460-megawatt microgrid that Bloom would operate. That microgrid still needs a state air permit.

Vanessa Alarid, lobbyist for Yucca Growth Infrastructure, associated with Project Jupiter. Also married to state senator Antonio (Moe) Maestas.

Also on the list: Vanessa Alarid, Moe Maestas’s wife, registered for Yucca Growth Infrastructure, the company applying for that very air permit.

So the lawyer who represented Forrester against Telles goes home every night to a lobbyist on the same Jupiter roster as Forrester. With democrats like these, who needs republicans?

New Mexico has 2.1 million people and, apparently, about eleven of them, all seemingly without a moral compass that points to anything but money, run everything. And all eleven are centrist democrats, neoliberal shills who do not care what the people of this state want, unless those people are actually massive corporations and billionaires from somewhere else, seeking tax breaks and handouts from our treasury.

Who is Scott Forrester?

Scott Forrester, right, with then Sec. of the Interior, Deb Haaland, now running for governor of NM in a campaign Forrester headed for four months. Also pictured is one of Forrester’s children.

If you’ve voted Democratic in this state, you’ve probably been organized (read: manipulated) by him at some point. Forrester is a former executive director of the Democratic Party of New Mexico. He ran Hillary Clinton’s 2016 effort here as state director, and founded the consulting firm Bosque Strategies.

He is also Deb Haaland’s guy. You know, Deb. The woman running to be the state’s next governor, as a democrat who pays lip service to holding data centers accountable, while buddying up with, well, the likes of Forrester. Forrester managed her winning 2018 congressional race and later worked in her congressional office; the Roswell Daily Record has described him as her chief of staff. When Haaland launched her run for governor in February 2025, the Albuquerque Journal identified him as her campaign manager. The two were close long before that: Forrester posted photos of himself at her 2021 swearing-in as Interior Secretary in Washington. Happily for all of DC, he was wearing a shirt in that one.

Four months after it was announced Forrester was helming Haaland’s gubernatorial run, he was out. Neither Forrester nor the campaign would say why. Political blogger Joe Monahan, who broke the news, reported unspecified concerns over campaign finances and disagreements over strategy; nobody has confirmed that on the record. The campaign said only that Forrester was a longtime advisor and remained a friend. Forrester said they were discussing what the future would look like.

The future, it turns out, looks like a fuel cell for a massive data center.

The roster

Forrester has plenty of company, all of them neoliberalist centrist democrats close to all of the state’s democrat elected officials. According to the list, Project Jupiter’s interests are being represented by:

Scott Forrester and Brent Moore , a longtime Santa Fe lobbyist and attorney, for Bloom Energy. (Incidentally, Moore wrote to me last year, offering to pay me to write articles for him and a friend of his. I said if he wanted to support my writing, he could subscribe like everyone else.)

Vanessa Alarid , married to former Sen. Moe Maestas, for Yucca Growth Infrastructure, the air-permit applicant, alongside attorney Jennifer Bradfute

Marco Gonzales , a Democrat who once ran for Bernalillo County Commission, for developer STACK Infrastructure

Rich Guay for Oracle

Jessie Lane Hunt for OpenAI; Hunt’s firm ran democrat Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s 2017 campaign, which was found to have improperly reported donations paid to her firm

Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, a Mesilla Democrat, looked at the list and called it “a who’s-who of power brokers in New Mexico.” She is being polite. She has to work with these people.

I fucking don’t. Thanks be to the Creatress.

The Haaland problem

To be fair to Deb Haaland, and I do try, she has said the right things. She has promised a day-one moratorium on new large-scale data centers until the state sets real rules on water, power and transparency. During the primary, she said data centers don’t have the best interests of our community at heart.

But then you look at the people around her. Her former campaign manager now lobbies for Jupiter’s power supplier. Her campaign has taken money from Oracle America directly, plus tens of thousands more from people whose names and titles match executives at Oracle and Project Jupiter contractors, as I reported here in The Pugilist and as Searchlight New Mexico has documented. Asked about keeping that money, she said she could walk and chew gum at the same time. What a stupid fucking answer.

Her moratorium would also apply to new projects. Jupiter is already being built, and she has acknowledged she can’t stop it. So the biggest data center fight in the state’s history is the one her plan leaves alone.

I’m going to assume she can, in fact, walk and chew gum. I’d just like to know whose gum it is, and whose ring she had to kiss to get it into her own lying mouth.

Whose side are they on?

Here is what bothers me most. Project Jupiter is a Democratic project, top to bottom. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced it in February 2025 after signing an agreement with BorderPlex Digital Assets. Oracle has disclosed spending more than $3.4 million promoting it. And when it came time to hire people who know which legislators to call, the project hired the Democratic establishment: a former state party director, the wife of a former Democratic senator, a former Democratic candidate, and the firm that ran a Democratic mayor’s campaign.

People love to say I’m working for the republicans because I go after the democrats so hard. Let me be clear: I am a progressive leftist, a democratic socialist, not a republican. There is literally nothing the republicans stand for that I support. I am a registered democrat. I am going hard on democrats, because they are working in lockstep WITH republicans and so many of these issues, while going after the leftist democratic socialist candidates harder than they do the republicans. I agree with Telles, when she said, “I love Deb and I love Michelle. It’s heartbreaking to feel so disappointed by some of the choices they’re making lately.”

The corruption I’m describing among centrist corporatist democrats in New Mexico is mostly the legal kind, and that’s exactly the problem. Every person on that list is allowed to do what they’re doing. A party staffer can become a lobbyist. A lawyer can be married to one. A candidate can take money from the industry she promises to regulate. All of it is permitted, and all of it adds up to a political class whose loyalties, steered by their own personal greed, run to the people who can pay for access instead of the people who vote.

When it comes to giant corporations, the centrist wing of my party behaves more like the GOP than most New Mexicans realize. The only difference is the letter after their names.

What progressive New Mexicans can do

I’ll end this tale with my own biases in plain view. Stephanie Telles is one of my dearest friends, and she is the only politician in this state I trust completely. THE ONLY ONE, folks. I trust her because she reads the receipts for a living and she has never once asked me to look away from one. She is deeply moral, ethical, and real. And she actually cares. That’s who Scott Forrester tried to destroy.

Telles won because regular people on the Westside knocked on doors for someone who answers to them instead of billionaires and corporations. That’s the whole playbook. The people on that lobbyist list are counting on us to be too tired, too busy, or too loyal to the party label to notice who they work for.

So notice. Learn the names. Show up in the primaries, the county commission races, and the legislative seats where these people place their bets. Vote for candidates who answer to you — no matter what party they belong to. Then make them prove it, every single time.

I offer this and all my news and political analysis posts freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, share and comment if the piece moves you. Also, subscribe, paid if you can. The cost is less than one fancy latte per month. Paid subscribers get access to my personal diaries and members-only live broadcasts and chats. Not up for that kind of commitment? You can also leave a one-time or recurring tip, in any amount. Just four $25 tips per day keep me writing full-time. Thanks!

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