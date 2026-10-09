Only Republican gubernatorial candidate Gregg Hull bothered to show up for the race’s only debate. Democrat Deb Haaland said she was busy.

Last night at 6 p.m., KOB 4, Albuquerque’s NBC television affiliate, aired the only scheduled televised debate in New Mexico’s race for governor. It featured only one candidate. The other was a no-show, and her party’s only contribution to the evening was a schoolyard insult, rebranding the candidate who did show up as “Gregg Dull.”

The candidate who showed up was Gregg Hull, the Republican nominee and former three-term mayor of Rio Rancho, a fast-growing city just outside Albuquerque. The empty podium belonged to Deb Haaland, the Democratic nominee. Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, is a former congresswoman who served as Secretary of the Interior under President Biden. If she wins, she’ll be the first Native American woman to serve as governor of any U.S. state. She has also drawn sharp criticism for accepting large campaign donations from data center interests and lobbyists. The two are running to replace Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who can’t seek a third term, in the Nov. 3 election.

KOB had warned both campaigns back in August that it would keep Haaland’s podium on set if she flaked. It stood there all evening, without her, and just added to the many reasons I dislike Haaland. That said, I will be voting for her. It might be the way I vote to eat a stale rice cake when it’s the only thing around, but I’ll hold my nose and do it. Why? Because Hull, though polite and, by most accounts, a capable mayor, would be much worse for women, children, immigrants, public services, the environment, renters, the working class, and the poor.

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How we got here is a story only a campaign scheduler could love. The day after she won the primary, Haaland said she looked forward to debates. In early September, KOB announced October 8. Her campaign said it had told the station in July that the week wouldn’t work, and it offered October 12, 13 or 14 instead. Hull likes to say he’ll debate “anytime, anywhere.” It turns out that means anytime except October 12, 13 and 14. Then, in late September, Haaland announced she’d skip debates altogether and spend the rest of the race meeting voters face to face. Well, the voters who come to her events.

Both campaigns played scheduling chicken, and somehow only one of them came out looking like the chicken. Haaland leads by six points in the Journal poll and has outraised Hull roughly nine to one. People who are winning at Monopoly rarely suggest starting a new game. I understand the math. Letting Haaland speak is a risk. She’s a mediocre, lackluster public speaker, prone to “ums” and stutters. But New Mexicans still deserved to watch the two people who want to run this state answer the same questions, side by side, sweating under the same lights. She ducked it. Hull is right to say so, and he will, daily, until November 3. This was a choice the Haaland campaign might well live to regret, because it makes her look arrogant, unconcerned, cowardly and entitled, all at once.

Regular readers know I’ve been tough on Haaland in these pages, including on the data center money flowing into her campaign and her “shock” to learn the plane she flew on with Gary King that one time was paid for, for them, by Jeffrey Epstein. I stand by every word. But, goddammit, I’m voting for her anyway.

And this, in a nutshell, is everything wrong with American politics when both parties are shills for neoliberal capitalism.

The menu

For about 45 years, American politics has run on something called neoliberalism. It has nothing to do with “liberal” in politics. It’s an economics term, and the freedom it cares about is the freedom of markets, not people.

Strip away the jargon and neoliberalism comes down to one idea: the market knows best, so government should step aside. That means cutting taxes, especially at the top. Deregulating. Privatizing public services, or at least making them compete like businesses. Treating housing, health care and schools as products, and the rest of us as customers. Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher sold it from the right. Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Tony Blair and Joe Biden sold it from the slight-left, with a warmer smile and a few social issues thrown in to seem caring. The bill has now come due. We have record income inequality. We have homes owned by investment funds whose managers will never see them, and whose tenants will never be able to save enough to buy a home of their own. And we have hospitals run like hedge funds, partly because some of them are owned by hedge funds.

Neoliberal economics loves the things people hate, because those things make lots of money for a handful of powerful people. War. For-profit health “care.” Tax breaks for billionaires. Data centers that use All The Water and destroy ecosystems. In neoliberalism, money always trounces people, animals, planet, air, soil, water. Bees. Always.

What a lot of us want is a candidate who’ll say plainly that some things shouldn’t be for sale. Public housing that is actually public. Health care that isn’t a subscription with a deductible. Water for people before water for server farms. That candidate isn’t on the ballot this year. Or most years. And when they are, nobody fights harder to defeat them than neoliberal Democrats.

What is on the ballot for governor in New Mexico this year is one right-wing man who believes in the market the way some people believe in horoscopes, and one socially progressive but economically centrist woman who believes the market needs a stern talking-to. I’m holding my nose as I do it, folks, but I’m voting for the talking-to. It isn’t a revolution. It’s a smaller fire. In this economy, with this insane president, I’ll take a smaller fire.

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Here’s the difference between Haaland and Hull, as told by the public record.

The following full breakdown of where Haaland and Hull stand on women, immigration, taxes, health care, rent, schools, land and crime is for paid subscribers. For just $7 a month, less than a fancy coffee, you also get our members-only group chats, commenting privileges during live broadcasts, book giveaways and more. Your support keeps THE PUGILIST independent and in the ring. I keep the basic facts of my stories free, with the deeper dive paywalled — and even then, only for 2 weeks, after which all pieces are free.

On women. In August, at a Republican event in Lea County, someone asked Hull whether he’d work with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on what she called “abortion trafficking.” Hull said he was “fully committed” to working with Abbott. Abbott runs a state that bans nearly all abortions, and he has signed laws aimed at stopping Texans from getting abortion pills from out of state. Hull basically said “cool,” at least until it backfired on him. He later said he only meant he’d work with any governor, and that his real objection is state money paying for out-of-state patients’ abortions. Fine. But the question was about helping a Texas governor stop women from crossing the state line for abortion care, and his answer was yes. This is why you must not vote for Gregg Hull. (Before you come at me to debate this issue, let me assure you that I say this as someone who is personally and spiritually conflicted, yet realistic, about abortion. It is not for the government to make this decision for any woman. And it certainly is not for men like Abbott and Hull to reach across a state line to stop her.)

On immigration. Haaland wants to limit state cooperation with ICE, ban masked agents, make ICE identify itself, and keep the state’s ban on ICE detention centers. “If ICE wants to come to New Mexico, they need to ask,” she told the Santa Fe New Mexican during the primary. In the same story, Hull said he’s committed to working with ICE and other federal agencies to fight crime. He also said anyone who crossed the border illegally has already broken the law. To his credit, he added that immigrants who are already here, working and productive, deserve a fast track to citizenship or work visas, because New Mexico needs the labor. That’s more humane than much of his party. It’s also a very neoliberal kind of compassion: you’re welcome here as long as you’re useful to the labor market. One candidate wants ICE to knock first. The other wants to work hand in hand with it.

On the income tax. On Monday, Hull unveiled a four-year plan to eliminate New Mexico’s personal income tax. Democrats estimate it would cost about $2.2 billion a year. Hull promises he won’t cut social services, and says each step would happen only when reserves allow. This is the neoliberal magic trick in its purest form: take away the money, promise to keep the services, and trust the oil boom to make up the difference. Oil booms end. Ask anyone in Hobbs. When this one does, that $2.2 billion hole will be filled by schools, clinics and cops, and none of them get a vote.

On health care. Haaland’s plan says she’ll “work toward” a public insurance option. “Work toward” is a meaningless politician thing to say, like a man telling you he’s working toward a gym membership while shoving Doritos into his face on the sofa. Still, she also promises to keep medical debt off credit reports, push down prescription drug prices, go after private equity firms buying up health care, and defend Medicaid from federal cuts. Hull’s plan focuses on malpractice reform, higher reimbursement rates and recruiting doctors. The doctor shortage is real, and both of them want more interstate licensing compacts. The difference is the villain. Haaland points at insurers and corporate owners. Hull points at patients suing doctors. He also argues that scrapping the income tax will stop health workers from leaving. Maybe. But Medicaid, which a huge share of this state depends on, is paid for partly out of the same budget he wants to shrink by $2 billion a year. Hull’s policy ideas are disastrous.

On rent. Haaland’s housing plan would make it illegal for landlords to use AI pricing software or collusion to push rents artificially high. It would also stop Wall Street from buying up New Mexico’s homes and protect people in manufactured home communities. That matters, because investment firms have been buying mobile home parks across the country and raising lot rents on people who can’t easily move a house. She’d also speed up housing approvals and cut the gross receipts tax on building materials. That’s half anti-corporate crusade and half deregulation, which tells you exactly what decade we’re living in. Hull’s signature housing promise is eliminating property taxes for homeowners 60 and older. Lovely, if you’re a boomer who already owns a home. For renters, and young people whose rent is set by an algorithm in another state, he’s offered nothing I could find. Again, disaster.

On schools. Haaland’s education platform leans on public goods: universal pre-K, bilingual education, outdoor learning for K-12 kids, and trade pathways starting in middle school. She also says she’d keep New Mexico’s free universal child care, the program Gov. Lujan Grisham launched. Here’s a rare thing in American politics: a benefit everyone gets, because they’re a kid, not because they’re a customer. How to pay for it is still being fought over in Santa Fe. Haaland’s plan for that fight, in her own words, is to see where it is and “take it from there.” Inspiring stuff. Hull, meanwhile, wants to tie part of school funding to gains in reading, math and graduation rates. He’d also expand school choice and “high-quality” charter schools where public schools keep failing. Competition as the cure for poverty is neoliberalism’s oldest education hymn, and New Mexico has heard every verse. In a state at the bottom of the national rankings, “fund what works” sounds like common sense. Then you ask which schools lose money first. Odds are it’s the ones serving the poorest kids, the same students a court already ruled this state was failing.

On the land. Haaland has promised an executive order pausing new data centers until the Legislature writes guardrails. Those would include closed-loop cooling, a ban on secrecy agreements, and developers building their own renewable power. To be clear, that’s a pause, not a ban, from a candidate whose campaign has taken data center money. It likely wouldn’t touch Project Jupiter, the massive, water-sucking AI behemoth already being built in Santa Teresa. Hull’s campaign says even a pause tells businesses New Mexico is “closed for business.” He has also promised to unleash oil and gas and speed up drilling permits. One candidate wants to slow the neoliberal ecological destruction machine down. The other wants to feed it. I have to say, though, there’s far less difference between the two on this issue than I’d like.

On public safety. Here the two candidates sound almost alike, which neither campaign will mention in its ads. Hull wants to raise police pay to match neighboring states. New Mexico officers average about $60,000 a year, versus roughly $72,000 in Texas. He also wants to help cities rebuild understaffed departments and prosecute criminals “to the fullest extent of the law.” And he says police shouldn’t have to answer every mental health, addiction and homelessness call, so he backs trained civilian teams to take some of those calls instead. That’s a fine idea. It’s also Haaland’s idea. She proposed a statewide crisis-response department in March, so people in a mental health emergency get a clinician instead of a squad car. Where they split is everything around the edges. Hull’s answer to crime starts with more officers and harsher consequences. Haaland’s starts with treatment, and comes paired with ending state cooperation with ICE and barring other states’ National Guard troops from deploying here. If you’re keeping score at home, this is one issue where the empty podium cost Haaland a chance to say, on live TV, “I’m glad my opponent agrees with me.”

So.

Early voting is open now. Vote for Deb Haaland. I say this with all the enthusiasm of a mother telling her starving child to eat the rotten bread crust. It might make you feel sick, but it’s better than dying. Then call Haaland’s campaign and tell them that the next time New Mexico sets out a podium, she needs to stand behind it. And, honestly, I can’t figure out whether missteps like this come from her or from her very outdated Democratic political consultants.

But most of all, once we stabilize a little, we all need to keep organizing for the truly populist progressive candidate. The modern Eugene Debs. The Bernie or AOC or Mamdani who isn’t on this ballot this time. They’re out there. We need to find them and support them. That person only shows up if we build the stage first.

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