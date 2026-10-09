The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Lot⁴⁹'s avatar
Lot⁴⁹
Oct 9Edited

"In neoliberalism, money always trounces people, animals, planet, air, soil, water. Bees."

When the bees are gone, we're all dead.

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Catherine's avatar
Catherine
Oct 9

This race has something in common with the Alaska Senate Election between Republicans 2 term incumbent add yes man for current administration, oil, gas & mineral exploitation of Alaska while being an Ohioan, Dan Sullivan, against a Yu’pik native and proponent of the environmental concerns, fish depletion, wildlife and needs of Alaskans who are left out of consideration by greed, Mary Peltola. While Mary has been accused of getting rich as a DC lobbyist, her time there was shortly after the death of her husband at a time she was new in national politics. Ads say she had issues with staff, which seems to be about grief behavior. The attacks are personal. The outside dark money machine is trying to crush her. Both the VP Vance & POtUS Trump are personally visiting Alaska to get votes for Sullivan, and lying about big investments coming to Alaska for development of a proposed LNG pipeline that only exports liquid natural gas but doesn’t give Alaskans a share of that or permanent long term jobs, and could have negative impacts on the environment. Left & right this administration is changing protections of areas to mine for export. Alaskans are paying at the pump same as everybody else, and worse in roadless areas where they use fuel for all terrain vehicles, boats and heat, to survive. The big Alaskan Pipeline was built to export. The jobs were gone once it was built. No side spigot was made to funnel some of the oil to Alaska for refinement. The cost of building real progress is always too much for the big oil to pay. The devastation of Alaska by the 80’s Exxon Oil Spill has never fully gone away. They fought against paying for the damage for over 20 years, and many people died without compensation for losing their livelihood. Fishermen. I know, my family was some of that group.

Please spread the word and support Mary. I also know of Deb Haaland as Secretary of Interior. I worked there just prior to her appointment in the subsistence division, supporting the same folks Mary is fighting for. The politics got heavy and they still are. But two native women in powerful positions is a good start at trying to have a better world.

I just signed up to support Alisa, her writing is indescribably refreshing.

Thank you.

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