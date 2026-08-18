While I always offer my news, analysis and investigations for free, this, my personal Diary in Exile is for paying subscribers only. This is because my personal journey in exile is not essential for democracy, and also to limit the likelihood of bad actors hanging out in this more personal space. Thanks for understanding. And if you’re a paid subscriber but not interested in the personal posts, by all means, look away.

In happier times back in New Mexico, me and my beloved dog Twyla one of the trails I miss with a sickening ache. May she rest in peace.

Dear Friends,

I’ve been putting this off long enough. It’s a thing I do. When I really want something to succeed, I freeze. And I want this little Diary of My Exile in Madrid to succeed. In the freezing, I overthink it. As someone who is constantly, even at this later stage of my life, still healing from a lifetime of narcissistic abuse, I start to second-guess myself. Third guess. Fourth. I look around for some sort of confirmation that I am allowed to want what I want and do what I do. I fear making a mistake. I catastrophize and imagine that the mistake will rip away everything I have ever held dear.

So today, I’m just going to do it. Dive right in. Head first. Hope the water is deep enough.

Write the damn diary.

I keep thinking I should go back to three months ago, so that this story makes sense. Tell you about how they broke into my house and moved things around so I’d know they’d been there. Tell you about how they parked unmarked white vans in my driveway at night, in rural New Mexico, where there is no shortage of somewhere else to park. Tell you how they followed me around in their dark-windowed SUVs, how they were obvious about it because terrorizing me was the point. How they orchestrated coordinated online smear campaigns. They? The Epstein protectors. The people still in power in New Mexico, who stand to lose a lot if the world should ever believe they did what they did and do what they do.

How when all of that failed to shut me up, they had a guy named Brandon Padilla call my friends to tell them to shut me up. The “or else” was inferred. How when that did not work, either, they used a microwave directed energy weapon hidden in a moving truck they parked outside of my house. How my ears bled. How it gave me a brain injury. How it burned and ached for months. How my brain got swollen. How my white blood cell count dropped consistent with exposure to radiation. How I ran from my house as soon as I understood what they were doing. How they followed me as I went house to house all over New Mexico to try to evade them as I made all the arrangements to actually leave the state and the country. Putting things in storage. Arranging my father’s affairs so he could come, too. Paperwork. All the paperwork. For four people and three pets.

How one of the pets was too sick and old to get approved to leave the country and I had to have her put down, something the vet had long ago suggested but because she was my best friend I had not been able to make myself do it. How I watched her go, and did not cry, and could not understand until just this past week, when I began crying and could not stop for several days, that it was my own nervous system protecting me then, the numbness.

How that entire epoch, three months ago, running from monsters, killing my best friend, was the worst trauma I’ve ever dealt with in a lifetime of trauma. How the trauma got worse when the monsters decided to use the court system to stop me from leaving, four days before my flight. How they used to courts to destroy my family and steal my father’s meager estate. How they used the courts to kidnap my father. How the judge who did this ended up, when I finally looked, also being in the Epstein files, also a friend to Jeffrey Epstein, also connected, closely, to the people I had written about.

How all of this meant that my beloved New Mexico, where my family has lived for 13 generations, was no longer safe for me. How I had no choice but to leave with only one suitcase, a backpack, my son, my living dog (I had two) and my cat. How the pets were the hardest part. Coordinating the examinations and the official certifications of health from the government, at just the right moment. How I had to leave my father behind.

How I wondered if I was now on some bogus terrorism watch list because I am a Latina, a progressive, a socialist, the daughter of a Marxist, the daughter of an immigrant father, a person with family still in Cuba. How wondering about this made me look for ways to leave the USA that would not involve TSA or border patrol. How I wondered if my own car were being tracked, and so I gave it back to the dealership I’d financed it from, even though it would ruin my credit to do this. How I rented another car, and drove from New Mexico to San Diego and turned the rental car in.

How we walked across the border at the Cross Border Express bridge, which leads from the US only to the Tijuana airport, because that was one of two routes I could find where I would not have to speak to potentially racist, possibly MAGA American agents. How I stopped at the plaque halfway down that walkway, the one that tells you you’re in Mexico now, and I cried for just a moment. More like shivered. Like someone standing in the snow. My whole nervous system just a strummed cord going from a minor key to a major one. How that one step, then the second step, brought me into a country where ICE could no longer shoot me and pretend I deserved it.

How hard it was to fly the dog. Huge dog. So big he could only go on certain airlines and only to certain cities. How we went, my son, my cat and I, without the dog, how we left the dog with a company in LA and trusted them to transport him. How this all cost more than a year of rent.

How I left my saxophone behind. And my son’s baby photos. Everything in a storage unit. How I knew I’d never likely come back to the nation where I was born, the USA. How I’d have to trust a moving company to send me the most important memories I had.

How we flew to Mexico City for a month, because it had been part of a long-ago plan that involved my father. How I fell in love with Mexico City and was heartbroken because my son and mom would not be able to get residency in Mexico. How I stayed for a month because I wanted to explore the land of my own and my son’s partial ancestry, Mexico, with my son. How I took a photo of him in front of the giant Aztec sun stone at the Museum of Anthropology and I have never been more proud. How I had goosebumps and rage at that museum, for all that colonization has done and continues to do, for all the injustices. How I wish I could have stayed in Mexico City. How Mexico City is my heart. How I had to leave Mexico City, too.

Which brings us to now.