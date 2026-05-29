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If Eddy Aragon DID write the “anonymous” email himself, it would not be the first time he’s done something unethical.

The global concern about bodies possibly buried at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico traces to a single anonymous email, found in the DOJ Epstein files. One document, folks. That’s it. The email was sent in November 2019 to right-wing conservative Albuquerque radio host Eddy Aragon, who forwarded it to the FBI and spent the next seven years positioning himself as the Very Important Man who blew the lid off Epstein’s New Mexico operation.

I have come to believe Aragon wrote it himself.

Here is why.

The anonymous email, now part of the public federal record as document EFTA01250229, claimed to be from a former Zorro Ranch employee with explosive evidence — seven videos, two buried bodies, names of powerful men. Just one little catch: Payment of one bitcoin from the FBI was required before anything would be provided. Other demands were made. No samples. No attorneys. No questions. Confirm by 6pm. Here. Read it yourself:

When I called Aragon to ask about the email, he ran the identical play. Within seconds he talking over me, loudly, claiming exclusive secret knowledge about Epstein’s New Mexico operation — but demanding payment FROM ME before he would share any of it.

My response was to ask him why on earth he’d demand payment for information about murdered sexually trafficked children, if he actually cared about them. He raised his voice and began bragging about how much more he knew about the Zorro Ranch story than anyone else, in a very abusive manner.

“How long have you been covering this story, huh? How long?” he demanded.

“That’s a nonsense question,” I said.

“I been covering it longer than anybody. I know everything. You know nothing. How long, huh? How long you been doing this?”

“Eddy, it would not matter how long I’d been doing this if, say, I was — and this is just hypothetical, for now — smarter than someone else. I could gather more in ten minutes than a stupid person or a complicit person would or could find in ten years, right?”

He then raged in a way I have only heard in people who are drunk or on drugs, and told me he had a documentary deal at Hulu. Dear readers, Eddy Aragon does not have a documentary deal at Hulu. He was contacted by Lisa Bryant, a director, who does. She also contacted me. That’s not the same as having a deal at Hulu. I laughed at Eddy and told him I knew he was lying.

Which threw his initial “anonymous” email story into a different sort of focus, for me. The Hulu thing was a lie Eddy told to inflate his value as a source — the same mechanism the anonymous email used when it promised seven specific videos it would never deliver.

The email and Eddy even SOUND the same.

He referred in our phone conversation to the property as “the Zorro.” Just like the email. Not Zorro Ranch. Not the ranch. “The Zorro.” It is not a local idiom. It is not standard usage among journalists or investigators covering this story. It is Aragon’s specific formulation, appearing identically in EFTA01250229 and in a 2026 phone call with me. He also used the phrase “has yet to be written” in our phone call, to describe what he claimed to know. The same construction appears in the email.

I ended the call and blocked him. He frightened me. I am saying that plainly because it is relevant.

The FBI investigated that anonymous email, by the way. Everyone is saying they didn’t. But they did. It’s in the files. According to the bureau’s Master Serial Log, document EFTA01684300, the email was formally logged at the National Threat Operations Center — the bureau’s clearinghouse for national security threats — and the bitcoin wallet address the sender had included as a payment destination was extracted as forensic evidence. I checked that wallet on the public blockchain. It has received zero transactions. Ever. A genuine extortionist expecting payment funds a wallet minimally to prove it is active. This one was apparently created solely as a prop.

The FBI’s own classification, recorded in EFTA01684300, designates the document as a bitcoin extortion attempt — not a credible tip about buried bodies.

Aragon has since told ITV News that after forwarding the email he “never heard anything back” from the FBI. That is false. The bureau formally investigated, ran the wallet, and reached a documented conclusion recorded in the Master Serial Log. Aragon either knows this and is lying, or was never contacted because the bureau concluded the email itself was the crime.

That conclusion has never been reported. Instead the buried bodies allegation migrated from Aragon’s radio platform into mainstream coverage, triggered a New Mexico Attorney General investigation, prompted the formation of a state Truth Commission, and sent investigators to (sort of) physically search Zorro Ranch in March 2026. Melanie Stansbury has made nearly-tearful social media videos speaking of the buried bodies at Zorro Ranch, as though the anonymous email were evidence or credible. All of it downstream from a document the FBI had quietly assessed as fabricated six years earlier.

Aragon has publicly claimed he knows who sent the anonymous email and passed that name to an FBI agent. If he wrote it himself, that claim would constitute obstruction of a federal investigation. Somewhere in the FBI’s files is a named innocent person carrying the weight of a fabricated accusation.

Eddy Aragon is not a man without history. During his 2021 Albuquerque mayoral campaign, a formal complaint alleged he violated state and federal campaign laws by using his own radio station’s airtime as an undisclosed in-kind contribution and flouted FCC equal time provisions. Earlier, a private investigator he hired to work on a previous campaign bid claimed Aragon never paid him for the work. That investigator then threatened to reveal damaging personal information about Aragon to his family unless Aragon paid $8,000. Aragon filed a police report. The nature of the damaging information was never made public. In October 2022, Aragon was arrested for aggravated DWI at the Albuquerque Sunport, registering twice the legal limit. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to one year of probation.

A man who demands payment for secrets, lies about documentary deals, bullies journalists when they call him out, and has a documented history of disputed debts and legal trouble is not a witness to history. He is a man who found a story and possibly made himself its center — and the rest of us, including federal and state investigators, followed him there.

I can’t tell you whether Eddy wrote that email himself. Only he knows. But one thing is for certain: If Eddy actually has all the information he claims he has about Zorro Ranch, Epstein, and the abuses that took place there, but he refuses to share it with the world unless the world makes him rich first, he’s a monumental piece of shit as a human being.

I offer these posts freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, comment and share, if my posts move you. Don’t forget to subscribe, too, paid if you’re able. You may also leave a one-time or recurring donation in any amount. Thank you!

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