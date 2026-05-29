The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Kim Beckett's avatar
Kim Beckett
10h

Zev had Aragon on his show a couple times recently. The first time he seemed really out of it like he didn't want to be there. The second time was more informative but admittedly I didn't catch the whole thing. However, at the end he said he had told the NM Truth Commission that he would hand over all of his info to them for some obscene amount of money- like $1.3 million or something- most of their budget. My jaw dropped and I realized he is just another grifter like Michael Wolff. He doesn't give a shit about the victims. Repulsive.

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12 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
Ivan Raikov's avatar
Ivan Raikov
10h

Using false evidence to poison an investigation is a standard technique used by both Republican and Soviet/Russian intelligence operatives. For example, the "Killian memos" were used with devastating effect to shut down investigations into GW Bush's military service. It wouldn't surprise me if this was a clumsy attempt for the same.

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