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Last year, I had almost no idea who Ghislaine Maxwell was, and I’d certainly never given a moment’s thought to her father, Robert Maxwell. Now, I think about these people more than is probably good for me. If you’re new here, and are lucky enough to heretofore have not heard of these two, allow me to ruin your life by summarizing. (Feel free to dissociate through the next paragraph, as I sure as hell did, if you already know their basic biographical information.)

Ghislaine Maxwell is a convicted child sex trafficker. She worked with Jeffrey Epstein to lure, groom, exploit and rape minors, and traffick them to famous and powerful men, and filmed them raping the kids so they could blackmail them later. He’s dead. She’s in prison. And our bloated bloviating president might pardon her soon.

Among the places Jeff and Ghislaine raped kids and filmed others raping kids for kompromat was my beloved home state of New Mexico. In 1993, Ghislaine has said, she convinced Jeffrey to buy a 7,600-acre property that he (or someone) dubbed Zorro Ranch. Most people know this now.

What most people still do NOT know, however, is this: Ghislaine’s dad, Robert Maxwell, a British publishing tycoon who also worked as a spy for Israeli military intelligence, was in New Mexico in 1983-1984, selling backdoored, bugged software to Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratories, the two biggest nuclear weapons labs in the United States. The software was bugged by Israel, to allow it to spy on anyone using it.

It appears Jeffrey and Ghislaine were not merely buying an isolated ranch to rape kids at. They were raping kids with a purpose. And that purpose was to contribute to Israel’s espionage efforts at the nuclear weapons labs in New Mexico, work Ghislaine’s dad had begun.

Gah. Hang on. I have to shake it off. THEM. The heavy grease of them in my mind. So tired of them. Tired of them living in my brain. Monsters I wish had stayed under the bed. Anyway. Deep breath. Onward.

Okay. So Robert. Robert Maxwell. Born in what’s now Ukraine. Flees Hitler, ends up in England. Speaks like eight languages. Serves in the M16 intelligence operation for England. Bosses say he’s next to useless after the war because his only loyalty is to Israel. Yet he stays in England, working for intelligence. Probably more than one country’s intelligence. Makes a boatload in his publishing front, whilst also being a spy. Publishes scientific journals. Gets access to scientists. Including nuclear physicists. Comes to New Mexico. Does the thing with the labs. Whistleblowers tell the FBI. Ed Meese, president Ronald Reagan’s head of the Dept. of Justice, drops the investigation. Then, around 1991, the story gets weird. Like everything else about these people.

And by weird, what I mean to say is that in 1991, Robert Maxwell died in a rather weird way. He is said to have had a heart attack on or near his yacht, named The Lady Ghislaine (because of course it is), and then he drowns in the inky blue sea near the Canary Islands. It gets weirder. Because, yeah.

British media reports from the time say medical examiners can’t agree on either the cause of death OR that the obese waterlogged corpse is even Robert Maxwell at all. His wife says its him, though. And that’s good enough for everyone else. Then it gets weirder.

Upon Robert Maxwell’s death, it comes to light that he has somehow managed to move hundreds of millions of pounds out of the pension accounts for his publishing empire employees, and that money has simply vanished. It’s a scandal, naturally, as so many things are in jolly old England.

But it is not a scandal in Israel.

Robert Maxwell was buried on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem five days after his death, in what his own wife Betty described as “a hero’s send-off and what amounted to a state funeral.” Israeli President Chaim Herzog delivered the eulogy. Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir attended. So did at least six serving and former heads of Israeli intelligence. Shamir said Maxwell had “done more for Israel than can today be said.”

Than can today be said. Read that again.

To me, it sounds like a knowing wink from a sitting prime minister to a crowd full of intelligence chiefs who all understood exactly what had just happened and why. You don’t invoke secrecy at a funeral unless there is something to keep secret.

For me, it’s the next moves of Robert’s youngest daughter, that make me feel like the death might have been faked.

In Britain, the press coverage was all about the pitiable widow and her poor defrauded seven living children (two others had died by then) — and especially it was about the heartbroken, stunning youngest daughter, Ghislaine, a fixture in high society and the posh social scene.

Poor Ghislaine, the media said, consoled herself by moving to Manhattan and hooking up with a rich hottie named Jeffrey Epstein, whom she would later tell current US Attorney General Todd Blanche her father had “never met.”

It was lie, though. Like almost everything that slips easily from Ghislaine’s mouth. Epstein had, in fact, met Robert Maxwell long before he met the man’s youngest daughter.

According to former Mossad intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe, Jeffrey Epstein met Robert Maxwell first, because both Jeff and Rob were working for Israeli military intelligence in the early 1980s. Ben-Menashe, who claims to have run both of them, says Epstein was already squirreling away millions of pounds for Robert Maxwell in the early 1980s, in offshore bank accounts.

Which means one of two things, to me. Either:

Ghislaine Maxwell knew to go to Epstein in the event of her father’s death, to get the hidden money, and covered her own ass by allowing it to seem as though Epstein — who, let’s be honest, never met a person over 14 he wanted to date — was “supporting” her; or Robert Maxwell, with the help of the Mossad, began making arrangements a decade before he faked his death, so that his youngest daughter, his favorite daughter, the daughter he took everywhere with him (to learn the trade, I presume?) could take over his spy operations and the family fortune, without having to take on the faltering publishing empire.

I am leaning towards the latter, and here’s why. The scandal about the missing pensions was heartbreaking to anyone who cares about hardworking people who dedicate their lives to a company and retire to find creep who employed them has absconded with their retirement savings. And in class-conscious Britain, it was possibly even more enraging. Armed with the public outcry and pity, big banks swooped in to save the day. So did the British government, which bailed out half of the missing funds. The pensioners got their retirement money after all.

If I’m right, Ghislaine, through Jeffrey, got the missing money. And gave it to Jeffrey — it was the other half billion he needed to become an actual billionaire, with the first half billion having come from Mega Group Zionist rich guy, Les Wexner.

Think about it. It’s almost too perfect. The official story, repeated by the med to this day, is that poor little Ghislaine, who was little more than a randy, raunchy, charming but oversexed party girl, was so heartbroken over the death of her domineering bombastic father, and so destroyed by the disgrace he brought to her family, that all she could do was flee to New York City to rebuild her life again — which is what all newly destitute people do, naturally, go to the most expensive city in the United States, to flit about at cocktail parties and fashion shows.

It’s all so obvious in hindsight. Especially as new interviews and documents come to light demonstrating that Jeffrey Epstein was not the genius financier he was painted out to be. He was, rather, a real, living, fictional creation — a pretend financier, funded by and propped up by Israeli intelligence and their three-letter ally organizations in the United States. US attorney for the Souther District of Florida, Alex Acosta, said as much when he confessed to having been forced to give Epstein a much lighter sentence than the norm, because, he was told, Epstein was “one of ours,” meaning intelligence.

If this is all true, if my intuition is correct, then the money Jeffrey Epstein used to buy Zorro Ranch — purchased from the then-sitting governor of New Mexico, whose purchase was handled on Jeffrey’s behalf by attorney John J. Kelly, Epstein’s local personal power of attorney who would eight months later be named the US Attorney for the District of New Mexico, a job in which he would not once investigate any of the allegations of abuse against Jeffrey or Zorro Ranch — was money the Maxwell family stole from pensioners in Britain, laundered through big banks and the British government itself.

And when Ghislaine brought Jeffrey to New Mexico to, as she puts it, help him find a nice ranch property, they just happened to settle upon one that was already owned by the governor, that also sat next door to a ranch owned by a former U.S. intelligence operative turned weapons engineer and founder of Teledyne, a huge defense contracting company. And when Ghislaine helped Jeffrey build the massive 33,000-square-foot house of horrors there, the construction contractor they hired was Bradbury Stamm, which specializes in massive industrial, government and top security military and nuclear weapons laboratory builds, not private residences.

A later governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson, would party at Zorro Ranch with Epstein, and not just there, but also in New York, and at Epstein’s island, Little St. James. Richardson flew on Epstein’s plane and helicopter both, and denied all of this, just as he denied Virginia Giuffre’s allegations that Jeffrey made her “massage” Richardson. But the release of the files last year and this year proved his denials were lies. As were the similar denials of Bruce King’s son Gary King, who Epstein supported financially in his winning bid to become New Mexico’s attorney general, and as attorney general King never investigated Epstein. In fact, he continued to meet privately with Epstein even after his conviction in Florida, and took more campaign donations from him in his losing bid for governor, working with Epstein’s lawyers to create a shell company so no one would know the donations came from the most famous pedophile and child sex trafficker of all time, which might have hurt Gary’s campaign as that campaign hinged on ending child sex trafficking in our state.

So.

What do you think? Did Robert Maxwell really drown and embezzle so many hundreds of millions of pounds that he left his family destitute?

My best guess — and I want to be clear this is a guess, an educated one, but a guess — is that Robert Maxwell lived past 1991, quietly, somewhere outside public view, under the protection of the intelligence service he served for decades. Mossad has extracted assets before. They had every reason to extract this one. A living Robert Maxwell facing criminal trial in Britain was a catastrophic intelligence liability. A dead Robert Maxwell was a managed exit. The math isn’t complicated.

You just hand the family business to the kids and retire, like a good old chap.

I never paywall my posts, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please subscribe, paid if you are able, and share my work if it moves you. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thanks! A.

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