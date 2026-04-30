The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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ShelbyRae Lane's avatar
ShelbyRae Lane
Apr 30

Robert Maxwell extracted, the general public believes he's dead, Jeffrey Epstein extracted, and the general public believes he's dead. Ghislaine Maxwell about to be pardoned or granted clemency, either way she's free, and Trump is still the PedoPrez. Everything all wrapped up nice and neat, eh? EVERYTHING having to do with these people is stomach turning, as is the bigger question you've answered, why were they/are they, allowed to get away with such heinous behavior and depraved lifestyles.

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Orla's avatar
Orla
Apr 30

Uk perspective here. Irish girl

Living here since ‘96. My father worked his entire life in the newspaper industry, nothing glamorous, strictly back room guy keeping the wheels turning. The pension scandal was HUGE here at the time and obviously from a family point of view also in Ireland , as my dad’s employer was at pains to prove to their workers that their pensions were safe. These workers had sloughed their entire lives to be able to retire with their pensions. And then the rug was ripped from under them. Imagine, at 60, looking forward to finishing your working life with a healthy safety net to keep you and your family going ( difficult I know for US readers to understand but we have rights as workers) It was considered at the time to be the lowest of the low, beneath contempt for someone such as Maxwell to pillage the fund and divert it to ( if memory serves) investments that went wrong ( will have to fact check that) . This was done to cover his failing newspaper empire which was in competition with Murdoch. The judicial process moved slowly as this was unprecedented at the time. And then, one day, there he was, dead. Up until Epstein , I had NO idea of any of the rest. I knew he worked for Mossad but as a low level , handy to have around , made it to the big league businessman and staple of British society. I knew the rest of the children were left nothing. The money just vanished. The government stepped in and a brief Google below will outline what happened. And that was that. Nothing to see here move along. Now I’m going to go digging on this side. There are parliamentary papers, committee meeting minutes etc available online. Ive got a day off today so I’ll have a wee furtle about and see.

Alisa, with thanks as always.

Keep the faith

Orla

https://www.google.com/search?q=robert+maxwell+pension+scandal&client=safari&hs=J6S&sca_esv=d758520d8deb50f9&channel=iphone_bm&biw=402&bih=712&sxsrf=ANbL-n4yzoeqi4hnli37Ty0UWSItk6hAtg%3A1777527248794&ei=0Onyab6WMNynhbIPzbeX-AU&oq=eobert+maxwell+pen&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhJlb2JlcnQgbWF4d2VsbCBwZW4qAggAMgcQABiABBgNMgcQABiABBgNMgcQABiABBgNMgcQABiABBgNMgcQABiABBgNMgcQABiABBgNMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHkieIFCkCVjPEnACeAGQAQCYAYEBoAGDA6oBAzMuMbgBAcgBAPgBAZgCBqACqwPCAgoQABiwAxjWBBhHwgINEAAYgAQYsAMYQxiKBcICExAuGIAEGLADGEMYyAMYigXYAQHCAgcQLhiABBgNmAMA4gMFEgExIECIBgGQBhG6BgQIARgIkgcDNS4xoAfTIrIHAzMuMbgHmwPCBwUyLTQuMsgHJoAIAA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#lfId=ChxjMe

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