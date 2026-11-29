Painting “The Great Day of His Wrath” by John Martin

While the rest of us were bracing ourselves for Thanksgiving last week (in my case, working up the courage to eat canned cranberries without making that ihatethisshit face), someone somewhere out there hacked into the mother-effing CIA. You know, the United States of America’s Central Intelligence Agency? Wait. Hang on. I’ve understated the problem. Probably because the problem is so terrifying the Denial is Fine part of me wants to look away. We shan’t, however. The hacker(s) did not just weasel his/her/it/their way into the CIA. They/them/he/she hacked a computer system used by the CIA and several other national intelligence agencies. Two days before turkey day. And it might have been alarming if Big Things Getting Hacked weren’t getting so goshdarn normal in this particular pit of Late Stage Neoliberal Capitalism Hell.

You might recall a couple weeks before this whale-ass of a breech, there were others. Federal Aviation Administration ring a bell? Right. That. They grounded 3500 planes and gave us weak excuses that made no sense. Airports had never smelled more sour. The day before that, Microsoft’s many annoying programs upon which many annoying businesses depend also went dark as a pre-industrial night on the prairies—in 74 different countries. Cool, cool. I’m not panicking, you’re panicking.

The corporate news, being a dinosaur that died, got taxidermied by Rupert Mordoch, and made animatronic by electrified pharmaceutical company advertisements, did what it does best. No, wait. It doesn’t do anything best, because it absolutely sucks at everything. It did what it does. That’s what I meant to say. Which is: Sent stern spokesmodels for All The News That’s Fit to Make Multinational Conglomerates Happy out to read the messages on the teleprompters, and they were mostly this: We have been hacked and it’s probably China or Russia or some other country, because most of you still believe countries mean something, which suits our advertisers just fine because the truth would be too upsetting in the way that makes voters demand regulations and regulations are expensive and money means much more to us than you, the idiots who still watch cable TV news. The government went along with it. The blame-shifting. The “we’re under attack from Chai-nuh” pity party that helps those who broke this thing continue to escape blame and scare their base.

Now, let’s talk about the truth. The upsetting truth. If you need to grab an antiacid or some acid first, that’s fine. I’ll wait. Shrooms. Vodka. Get whatever you need to endure the apocalypse.

Ready? All right.

Hacking massive systems no longer requires another massive system, and it is far more likely that all these massive hackings are being perpetrated by, like, a person. I’d say “in their mom’s basement” but that’s such an insulting cliche at a time when most young adults have no choice but to still live at home because of systemic collapse. Let’s just say a person who is perpetually online now has the hacking power of an entire nation’s intelligence agencies, because of artificial intelligence. A gamer who has reached the top level of the game and wants a better game now. The whole world can now easily be hacked by a single person who never leaves the gamer chair, that’s what I’m trying to say. The hacking of entire nations does not require the massive resources of Other Nations to do. Not anymore. No sirree. A person, with a free Ai program. That’s all it takes. But if the powers that be told you this, it would give people like Elon Musk the sads. And we don’t want Elon Musk to have the sads. We want him leaping through awkward jumping jacks because Tech.

The hacks are not China’s fault, or Iran’s, or Russia’s. They’re neoliberal/trickle-down American capitalism’s fault. The Trump administration got rid of all regulation on artificial intelligence at the same time it gutted the government’s own ability to find and stop hackers. The hacking is the fault of neoliberalism, American style, where all regulation is seen as unfriendly to “business,” and there are neoliberalists in both parties.

Unlike peer democracies that rely on unified national frameworks to regulate artificial intelligence, the United States stands out as a regulatory outlier by combining a deregulatory federal posture with a dense, contested patchwork of binding state laws. Across the rest of the developed world, governments generally follow one of two cohesive paths: comprehensive, mandatory risk-based statutes—such as the European Union’s strict EU AI Act and South Korea’s AI Framework Act—or light-touch, innovation-focused sectoral oversight, seen in the United Kingdom’s reliance on existing regulators and Japan’s largely voluntary AI Promotion Act, alongside similar approaches in Canada and Australia. By contrast, Washington has prioritized minimal federal friction and actively fought to preempt state-level rules through litigation and funding restrictions, even as states like California, Colorado, and Texas have enacted dozens of targeted mandates governing deepfakes, hiring algorithms, and frontier model safety. As a result, the U.S. has paradoxically produced more sub-national AI legislation than almost any other democracy while remaining the only major economy locked in an internal legal battle over whether its own states should be allowed to regulate the technology at all.

For most of the Internet’s history, a serious break-in took a team. Someone scouted the target, someone wrote the attack code, and someone sat at a keyboard for weeks, working through a network one step at a time. Agencies scouted tech schools for the best and brightest minds capable of this kind of skullduggery. But Ai does that shit better than any MIT hacker. Ai like ARTEX.

ARTEX was created by someone who goes by the name Autumn-27, which makes me think it might be one of Elon Musk’s petri dish children. It was released in July as a tool for companies to test their own security. Bwahaha. Anyway. A user types a goal in plain English, and a set of AI helpers works out the steps and carries them out, with little human involvement. The creator took it down on October 8 after reports of abuse. Copies, and a paid version called ARTEX PRO, are still circulating. Because of course they are. Bwahaha again, y’all.

On November 13, the FBI warned that hostile groups (other than the FBI, I assume) had been using ARTEX since August against ten industries, including government, finance and health care. In some cases, the time from first contact to privileged access fell below three hours. Two sources have also said it was used in a smaller intrusion at the Pentagon’s Cyber Defense Command. Officials have not confirmed the CIA link. But then, why the fuck would they?

The same kind of attack is reaching private targets too. CrowdStrike says a China-linked group it calls Vapor Panda used ARTEX for 11 days to target more than 200 organizations in at least 14 countries. On November 27, the College Board, which runs the SAT, said it believes AI tools were used to break into the systems families use to apply for financial aid. No one has blamed this last one on China yet, but there’s still time.

Bascially, Ai means hacking is free now, and any piece of shit anywhere on earth with an internet connection can do it. And when hacking gets cheap, the list of worthwhile targets gets longer.

On October 26, the University of New Mexico Hospital right here in Albuquerque got hacked. Every computer in the entire system suddenly went dark then displayed an evil-looking face. It is the state’s only Level I trauma center, the only one within 400 miles. I’m not saying it’s a good hospital. I’ve been there enough times to know it mostly is terrible. But for about two hours a month ago, paramedics took desperately gravely ill and injured patients to other more terrible hospitals, and appointments at more than 30 clinics were canceled for the day. A ransomware gang claims it stole patient, employee and student records. UNM has not confirmed that, because why the fuck would it, and the FBI is helping investigate, which brings me about as much comfort as a spiked corset laced with fire ants.

The attacks also spread through companies that depend on one another. Hackers broke into Fireworks AI, which supplies AI tools to other businesses, and used that access to reach its customers. Uber warned nearly 150,000 drivers that their names, addresses, birth dates and driver’s license numbers had been stolen. Cursor and Notion were also hit. Break into the landlord, and you get a key to every tenant.

The answer to all of this, of course, is one most Republicans and far too many Democrats dislike: Regulations. Artificial intelligence needs to be regulated. That means controlled. But when your Goal Numero Uno is profit at any cost, regulations give investors the so-very-sads. And because we are led in the United States at this moment by an army of neoliberalist whores who would happily sell every last Palestinian child to someone willing to pay handsomely to stuff them into a wood chipper, we have zero regulations on Ai. But not just zero regulations. We have laws that make it illegal to regulate Ai. Like I said, this timeline is trash.

In January 2025, the Trump administration shut down the Cyber Safety Review Board, a panel that investigates major hacks the way the NTSB investigates plane crashes. It was in the middle of studying Salt Typhoon, a Chinese campaign that broke into U.S. phone companies.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA, helps hospitals, utilities, school districts and small towns protect themselves. Since early 2025 it has lost roughly a third of its workforce, about 1,000 people. In April 2025, the president fired Gen. Timothy Haugh, who ran the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command. On November 19, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross announced he was leaving.

The same government loosened the rules for the tech industry. In April 2025, the White House backed off planned limits on Nvidia chip sales to China after Jensen Huang attended a $1 million-a-head dinner at Mar-a-Lago, according to NPR. In December 2025, the president signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to challenge state AI laws. A 2022 law requiring critical infrastructure companies to report serious hacks to CISA within 72 hours has still not taken effect, and the agency missed its own deadline. On November 12, the White House AI task force urged regulators to hold off for at least a year on enforcement against companies hit by AI-driven attacks.

The administration has answers. It says rules slow American companies in a race with China, that a patchwork of state laws would be unworkable, and that easing penalties encourages companies to report attacks. But it says a lot of stupid shit. I’d even argue that most of what it says is stupid shit.

I wish I had better news, or at least some sort of prescription for How To Fix This. I don’t. This? Is broken. Neoliberalism broke it. Capitalism broke it. A society full of “God fearing” relig-u-lous people who were so abused as children that it can’t tell the difference between a babbling sack of shit who was presented as rich on a moronic reality TV show and the real person behind the character, who is dumber than a burlap sack full of of anesthetized hammers, broke it. It’s broken. And it ain’t getting fixed without a revolution. And too many of us are too exhausted, numb or ignorant for that.

All I can say is brace yourselves. Shiz about to get reeeeeeaaaal. The Kings of Neoliberalism, the Princes Preaching Against Regulation, have handed the keys to Armageddon to—well, to pretty much any bored asshole who wants them.

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