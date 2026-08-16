Epstein Survivor Says She Was Trafficked By Multiple U.S. Presidential Administrations and Both Political Parties

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This video was just released anonymously on Facebook, a social media platform owned by META and Mark Zuckerberg. META, which has been fined for endangering children and attempting to sway elections, immediately took it down. I recorded it on my phone screen before they banned it.

Please watch. There is no way to verify who the person is in the video, nor whether what she says is true. But my instinct (and my guides) tell me it is real and true. Make of that what you will. Her words match everything the Zorro Ranch and New Mexico Epstein protection network investigations led me to uncover, and more. If you are unable to stream the video, here is the transcript:

I have been trafficked to at least four of the eight presidents that have been alive in my lifetime. Presidential trafficking for sexual espionage does not belong to any one political party or group. It spans the political and religious spectrum, because blackmail is a form of currency. While this spans the political spectrum, many of the specific networks I was personally trafficked in are — unfortunately, many of my traffickers are back in this current administration. They hold positions in the U.S. Cabinet, the Senate, and other very high seats of power in this administration. I do not want people to take away from this that the problem with trafficking solely belongs to the Trump administration. It does not. I was initially trafficked INTO the Trump administration, by members of a previous presidential administration, for the express purpose of spying on his administration officials and reporting back. What survivors are really tired of is the left blaming elite trafficking on the right, and the right blaming elite trafficking on the left, and nothing changes. While everyone is fighting amongst themselves about which side is worse, trafficking victims pay the price. We don’t get free. And we are dying.

This is what I have been trying to get my readers to understand: Both parties, under the control of intelligence organizations, have been trafficking children (and adults) at least the 1950s as a form of blackmail for political currency.

THIS is why the full and unredacted Epstein files have not been released, despite all the lawsuits and political posturing: Because neither United States dominant political party WANTS or can AFFORD to have the files released.

The files implicate ALL OF THEM. And with very few exceptions, the powerful in both parties believe the “sacrifices” forced to be made by children and others who were trafficked and continue to be trafficked ARE WORTH IT. Because it keeps them, the self-perceived “good guys,” in power. Collateral damage, like any other. The ugly workings of the sausage factory.

The existing released files about New Mexico show, with just a little extra digging, that United States intelligence operatives have infested both parties with corporatist neoliberal monsters who are willing to do anything, literally ANYTHING, to blackmail one another, themselves, other nations, anyone and everyone who stands in the way of CORPORATE power and influence. It becomes a sort of game to this type of person.

This depravity, however, is NOT acceptable to the majority of American people, and the monsters know it. So they have all now agreed to essentially keep it all hidden while jousting about it in the public square to win elections. So now the Epstein files become yet one more tool for each party to pretend sanctimony, one more big neon arrow to point at The Proverbial Other Guy, while ALL OF THEM know it’s a joke, and the joke’s on us, the American people, whose money the monsters use for this bullshit.

If journalists and media outlets you trust and like are only reporting on Epstein as though his sex trafficking was connected JUST to Trump and the GOP, they are not telling the whole story because they are protecting their own employers.

This likely includes people like Katie Phang, who you might think are on your side because they're going after truly reprehensible monsters like Donald Trump and Todd Blanche. But Phang is also blocking anyone who suggests democrats like former NM AG Gary King and former US Attorney for NM John J. Kelly might have also be involved with Epstein and aware of the child sex trafficking, or that the NM AG is part of covering that all up. The whole truth doesn’t fit the democratic party “winning” narrative going into the midterms, so they leave out the inconvenient parts. When Brandon Padilla called my friend to threaten me, to tell my friend in politics to shut me up, he said it was because “Alisa isn’t spinning the story the right way.”

That’s because actual journalists do NOT spin stories. That’s the job of propagandists and publicists.

That Phang and others on here would rather pretend I’m lying about their attacks upon me than they would like to tell the truth about ALL the powerful people involved in the Epstein coverups (yes, plural) is all the proof I need that she and others are likely paid operatives — “friends,” if you will — of the democratic party establishment, and NOT JOURNALISTS. They pretend to be journalists, because the American people crave real information, they need and want journalism.

But, friends, listen to me. Journalists tell the truth, even if it makes their own political party look bad.

So, no. Do not trust any “independent” outlet that pretends Epstein was all about Trump and Blanche alone. You know who they are. Meidas Touch. Aaron Parnas. Lev Parnas. Even sweet little Ellie Leonard. These are people who pretend to be on your side, but in truth they are working only on the side of what you have come to regards as the lesser evil, whether knowingly or unknowingly through manipulation. The coordination in their ostensibly “grassroots investigations” proves it to anyone paying attention.

There is so much evidence of bipartisan involvement in almost everything that passes for “independent” media coming out of the USA today, even here on Substack. And all I can say about that is: OF COURSE THERE IS. Of course intelligence operatives for these organizations are going to plant people here, where trust is high and real voices abound. And of course those people will rally to try to discredit anyone who is not spinning the message THEIR way.

Any supposed journalist who is not making it clear that both political parties were in bed with Epstein, any supposed journalist who is insisting the obstruction lies only with the GOP, is lying. Knowingly lying and covering up the parts they don’t like, perhaps for what they believe is a greater good.

That greater good, just so we are clear about it, is THEIR continued access to power, and that power begins and ends with the riches contained within the walls of the United States Treasury. Every criminal’s dream heist.

Yes. I know it sucks to hear this. We want heroes. We need them. But this powerful uniparty that masquerades as two parties is going to make sure those heroes, if they exist at all, women like the one in this video, are disappeared before you have time to connect.

The complicity crosses all parties with any real POWER. Which is why the PEOPLE need to take our power BACK from monsters.

Unity. Decency. Empathy. For a new USA.

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