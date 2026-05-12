The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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michael's avatar
michael
May 12

I lived for years in Ocala, Florida. A place that often hosted these people. Horse farms are very popular and billionaire “compounds” abound. I have seen private Lakes. Private golf courses, Private airports capable of landing a 747 even their own ZOO.

Microwave relay comm stations? Not even the Saudi King had one of those.

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TianaOwl
May 12Edited

Alisa, this reporting and analysis is beyond belief. As you stated, you were born for this work and your moment is now. Know that your readers are in awe and so grateful for your brave exposition of the truth. It is having an impact.

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