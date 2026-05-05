The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Unknown
May 5

“They were operating infrastructure — for the harvesting of intelligence, the compromise of powerful figures, and the penetration of the most sensitive scientific and military networks in the American Southwest.” Kompromat to ensure a foreign power has access to nuclear secrets. You are a master dot-connector, indeed.

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4 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
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Mark Haubner
May 5

The last several posts have me cold-stunned in amazement. If none of this is ever verified or admitted, I hope you make a fortune on writing a novel--but it will have to go in the Fiction Section of the library because nobody would believe it.

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