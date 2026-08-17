The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
1h

The purge indeed. Headed now by the same progeny from New Mexico that you exposed. And the deep state continues to reign unabated. McCarthy redux. Stay safe now, and free.

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Robin Roberts's avatar
Robin Roberts
1h

How long before massive numbers of journalists are swept up and away?

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