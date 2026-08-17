Some of the leftists arrested and imprisoned by the far-right Trump administration for their ideology. This is just the start.

The Trump administration is ramping up its use of the “justice” system to persecute prominent leftists, concocting “crimes” to justify terrorizing people who pose a threat to genocide, white supremacism and hate groups. What’s happening should scare the shit out of everyone reading this.

When you look at two recent such indictments together, you see a patterns similar to the disgraceful McCarthy witch-hunt era, but even more devious, dangerous, secretive and deceptive.

James “Fergie” Chambers — a self-described communist, and heir to the Cox communications fortune, is one of the first to have been arrested. He sits in a Madrid, Spain, prison awaiting possible extradition on charges by the Trump administration, of international money laundering “with the intent to provide material support” to a foreign terrorist organization. His actual “crime” appears to have been something else — donating a large amount of money to a hospital in Gaza that was helping Palestinian children orphaned and injured by Israel’s genocide against them.

Heidi Beirich is another. She ran the Southern Poverty Law Center’s intelligence project for the better part of two decades and built the country’s most detailed map of the Ku Klux Klan, the Proud Boys, and the neo-Nazi underground. I used her work when I was writing my novel, HOLLOW BEASTS, about white supremacist terrorist groups. She was arrested at her home in Palm Springs last week, and charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to submit false statements to a federally insured bank.

One funded the fight against genocide abroad. The other spent her career fighting fascists at home. The Justice Department reached for the identical toolbox to come after both: the financial-crime statutes — laundering, wire fraud, bank fraud, material support — written for cartels and actual terror financiers (like the Proud Boys) and now aimed at the president’s political enemies.

This is a new and very frightening era in United States history, and I hope to God we are all paying attention. Because they won’t stop with Chambers and Beirich. They will come for anyone and everyone they don’t like, eventually. And considering they don’t like most Americans, that’s most of us.

What Beirich is actually charged with

Beirich led the SPLC’s Intelligence Project — the hate-tracking operation — and left in 2020 to co-found the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. The Trump administration hates people who combat hate. So she was arrested on August 12 and folded, by superseding indictment, into a criminal case the DOJ opened against the SPLC in April: an eleven-count indictment alleging the organization laundered money and defrauded donors through a now-shuttered program that paid confidential informants inside groups like the Proud Boys and the Klan. It’s a loophole. And like every good racist who loves a good old noose, Trump loves him some loopholes.

The government’s theory is that donors who gave the organization money to fight hate didn’t know their money was paying people embedded within the very groups the SPLC was mapping. And the indictment carries specifics that any honest account has to reckon with: prosecutors allege Beirich approved payments to an informant who was a Klan imperial wizard, and that she had a romantic relationship with a separate paid source, sharing a bank account into which roughly $140,000 in donor money flowed over six years.

The allegations are the Trump’s version of reality, unproven, and the SPLC calls the entire prosecution what it plainly is — retaliation against them for going after the racist organizations Trump loves. The organization has moved to dismiss on the grounds that it is the target of a vindictive prosecution by a president it spent years cataloguing.

What Chambers is actually charged with

Chambers was seized in Ibiza on July 10, six police vehicles boxing in his car while his family watched, and has been held without bail in Madrid since. The lead count is money laundering tied to his time in Tunisia — the government says he moved roughly $7.5 million to benefit Hamas, designated a foreign terror organization by Washington since 1997. His partner says the money sponsored a Tunisian football club, Club Africain, and cleared its debts and overdue salaries — and that the indictment never shows how a dollar reached Hamas. A second count ties to a 2023 protest in New Hampshire at an Elbit Systems facility.

His new lead counsel is Baltasar Garzón, the former Spanish National Court judge who coordinated Julian Assange’s defense. The extradition itself is historic: under National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7), which directs federal agencies to pursue “American citizens residing abroad” whom the Trump administration doesn’t like, Chambers is the first person Washington has tried to drag home across an international border. Spain’s National Court handles the judicial phase, with the Council of Ministers holding the final say, and the U.S. reportedly has until August 26 to file its full dossier or see him released. To be clear, Spain has not yet decided whether or not they will hand Chambers over to the Trump ghouls. We’ll find out soon, though.

Two nodes in a machine

Chambers and Beirich are not the whole of it. They are the two most visible points on a map that already has many more, and is gleefully collecting others as we speak.

In Texas, nine defendants tied to what prosecutors branded a “North Texas Antifa Cell” were charged over a 2025 armed confrontation at the Prairieland immigration detention center — the first domestic use of the federal material-support statute against protesters. They were sentenced this June. One man received 100 years. Others who never fired a weapon drew decades, ratcheted up by terrorism sentencing enhancements. One, who wasn’t even there, was imprisoned for having written a dissenting ‘zine and moved it from his own house to his parents’.

In Michigan, on the morning of June 10, the FBI ran multi-state raids and indicted eight pro-Palestine activists — six of them current or former University of Michigan students — over a campaign to pressure the school into divesting from Israel. The charges: conspiracy to transmit threats across state lines, witness tampering, destruction of property. The tell is in the history: Michigan’s own Democratic attorney general had dropped the earlier state case against these protesters in 2025, and the Trump DOJ federalized it. Civil-rights lawyers say the charges are overbuilt, that prosecutors never identify the specific threats the statute requires.

And the machine reaches past protesters to the people who fund them. The same day Trump signed NSPM-7, the DOJ directed U.S. Attorney’s offices to open investigations into the Open Society Foundations, the progressive grant network founded by George Soros — whom Trump named by name when asked whom the memo targets. This is the point of Beirich’s arrest: the front has moved from the street to the ledger. NSPM-7 directs not just the FBI and DOJ but the Treasury and the IRS to go after “anti-fascist” movements, and instructs the Joint Terrorism Task Forces to investigate the institutions — the NGOs, the charities, the donors — alleged to sponsor them.

NSPM-7, signed September 25, 2025, created no new crime; there is still no chargeable offense called “domestic terrorism.” What it created was a target list and a mandate to reach for tools already on the shelf — conspiracy doctrine, material-support statutes, terrorism sentencing enhancements — run nationally through an entity called Joint Task Force Vanguard. It fundamentally changed WHO was considered a “terrorist” in the United States, moving that designation away from hate groups and placing it on anti-hate groups.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s December implementation memo went further, ordering a five-year retrospective sweep of federal files on the left and directing the FBI to compile a list of groups by ideology: opposition to immigration enforcement, “radical gender ideology,” views deemed anti-capitalist or anti-Christian or anti-American. Reporting on the leaked memo described it soliciting public tips — a bounty system for anti-Trump thought — and reaching, in its own words, “organizations and entities,” a phrase broad enough to swallow book clubs and mutual-aid networks.

The administration has never hidden the design. At the State Department’s July “antifa summit,” deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller laid out the program in five verbs: “disrupt, identify, defund, debank, arrest and prosecute.” Defund. Debank. The financial mechanism at the heart of the Beirich and Chambers cases is not a prosecutorial accident. It is the stated policy, spoken aloud from a government podium.

This is a purge. And it is as violent and insane as it sounds.

This will escalate

Everything about the machine is built to expand, and its own documents say so. All those concentration camps? They’re not just for “immigrants.”

The Bondi memo’s five-year lookback means the FBI is combing years of old files for anything that can be repackaged as a case. The target list is a list precisely so that names can be added to it. Secretary of State Marco Rubio used the July summit — sixty-five countries in the room — to announce that more groups would be designated and to carry the campaign across borders, the same extraterritorial logic that put Chambers in a Spanish cell. And the man now running the Justice Department has said plainly that the SPLC case is not finished: newly confirmed Attorney General Todd Blanche said more arrests are coming.

Read that as the promise it is. A machine with a five-year lookback, a growing designation list, an IRS-FBI unit built to investigate nonprofits, and an attorney general announcing further arrests does not wind down. It accelerates. The two cases in front of us this month are not the crest of the wave. They are the part of it that has surfaced. And this is a motherfucking tsunami.

The same instrument, pointed one way

The conduct the Justice Department is treating as career-ending federal crime — routing money in ways that touch a designated terror entity, misstating finances to a bank, taking in funds from people who lose while you profit — is on open display inside the Trump family’s own portfolio. The difference is that when the president does it, it is not prosecuted. It is disclosed, defended, and in the crypto case written into law.

Consider the mechanisms, matched one to one.

Chambers is accused of laundering money that benefited a designated terror organization. The Trump family’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, runs its USD1 stablecoin on Binance — the exchange that, as Public Citizen has documented, facilitated billions of dollars in transactions for Iran and for designated terrorist entities. A UAE sovereign fund poured $2 billion into Binance using that same stablecoin. The rails that enriched the president’s sons are the rails that moved money for the sanctioned. One man faces decades for a transfer the government struggles to trace to Hamas. The other family cleared hundreds of millions on infrastructure with a documented terror-finance problem, and no one has been arrested.

Beirich is charged with submitting false statements to a bank. A New York court found that Donald Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization deceived banks and insurers for years by inflating asset values on financial statements to secure better loans — at one point valuing a Trump Tower triplex at three times its actual size. An appeals court threw out the half-billion-dollar penalty last year as an excessive fine, but the panel let the finding of fraud stand. Bank deception, judicially established, at the top of the executive branch. Bank deception, alleged, at a defunct anti-hate nonprofit. Only one of them ends in handcuffs.

The SPLC is accused of defrauding donors who lost money that they didn’t know where went. Nearly 500,000 investors in the president’s own memecoin lost a collective $3.8 billion, even as Trump disclosed hundreds of millions in personal earnings from it — part of $1.4 billion in crypto income in his first year back in office. Donors who lose while the principal profits: that is the government’s theory of the SPLC case, and it is the documented arithmetic of the $TRUMP coin.

The White House denies any conflict. Trump says outside institutions manage his investments and that he never speaks with them; asked about the UAE money, he said his sons handle it and he doesn’t know the details. Those denials belong in the record, and here they are. But notice what they concede: the defense is never that the money didn’t move or that the foreign funds didn’t arrive. The defense is that the president shouldn’t be held responsible for the machinery bearing his name — precisely the argument the DOJ refuses to extend to Heidi Beirich, held responsible for the machinery of an organization she left in 2020. And where the president’s crypto profits are concerned, Republicans are not merely declining to prosecute; the ethics provisions moving through the Senate this year were drafted around his memecoin and World Liberty holdings so the conduct stays legal for him while the prosecutions proceed against everyone else.

The man holding the gavel

The tell is in whose hand is on the weapon, in this case, a gavel.

The official who announced that more SPLC arrests are coming is Attorney General Todd Blanche — the same Todd Blanche who, before he ran the Justice Department, was Donald Trump’s personal criminal-defense lawyer, the man who stood beside him through the New York hush-money case that ended in a 34-count felony conviction. He was confirmed 50–49 in August, one of the closest votes for an attorney general in modern memory.

And look at what nearly sank him. Blanche’s confirmation almost failed over his role in establishing Trump’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund — a pool critics called a slush fund to compensate Trump allies, including those who rioted at the Capitol on January 6 — and a related deal granting Trump, his family, and his businesses immunity from tax audits. So the man now deploying financial-crime statutes against the anti-fascists and the anti-genocide activists is the same lawyer who defended the president against his own financial-fraud reckoning, and who helped build a fund to pay the president’s friends and shield the president’s family from the taxman. The asymmetry isn’t a pattern anymore. It’s a résumé.

This was foretold in Project 2025

Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership did not draw up a plan to charge leftists with terrorism, not exactly. Its DOJ chapter, written by Stephen Miller’s ally Gene Hamilton, instead posed as the opposite: it complained that the FBI wrongly branded white supremacist conservatives “domestic terrorists” and demanded an end to the “weaponization” of justice against their own kind. Unspoken was the plan to weaponize the justice system against their own enemies, perceived or real.

What the document actually built was the precondition — a DOJ and FBI stripped of independence and placed under direct presidential control, career civil servants replaced by loyalists, the FBI director’s term protections eliminated, investigations to be reviewed and killed at political direction. That is the engine. NSPM-7 and the Bondi memo are what pointed it at the left. The blueprint supplied the machine; the memos supplied the targets. Time found that nearly two-thirds of Trump’s early second-term executive actions mirror Project 2025’s proposals.

There is a final, exact irony here. One of the most incisive published dissections of Project 2025 — the analysis that called it “the far-right playbook for American authoritarianism” — was written by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. That is the organization Heidi Beirich co-founded after leaving the SPLC. The woman now under arrest is among the analysts who mapped the machine before it was turned on her.

She saw it coming. And it came, first, for her.

Question is: What are we as Americans going to do about it?

THE PUGILIST is following these cases and will update as they move.

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