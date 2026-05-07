The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Jeremy Prince's avatar
Jeremy Prince
May 7

I am reading through this, and thinking to myself, “Alisa is heading for a Pulitzer of her own!”

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Miriam Lieberman's avatar
Miriam Lieberman
May 7Edited

Is it because opening this can of worms would be the “beginning of the end” of the entire operation??

This would, of course, include the takedown of all of the lying, duplicitous, manipulative, narcissistic and sociopathic individuals, couples, families and institutions who had some degree of involvement and collusion in the abuse, rape, and/or murder of probably more than 1000 girls. And then there is all of the U.S. covert activity with respect to Israel, Russia, and other countries, along with those who financed all of this activity, as well as those whose scientific intelligence helped to create all of the “architecture” involved—from literal planning and building of the Ranch Main House and its underground facilities to the high-level spying equipment, soundproofing materials, genetics operations, etc. etc. A chain reaction could conceivably occur which would lead to the exposure of everything and everyone. Imagine.

I hope to still be here to witness the takedown and punishment of all

those involved. And to celebrate the moment that all of the survivors of this hellscape have long awaited.

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