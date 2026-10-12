Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Today I’m sharing an excerpt from my novel Where Rabbits Gathered, historical fiction about the first hundred years of Spanish colonization of what is now New Mexico, told largely through the eyes of the Tewa people who were here long before Juan de Oñate rode up the Rio Grande in 1598 with hundreds of colonists, thousands of animals, and the full machinery of the Inquisition behind him.

I need to be honest with you about something. Three of my direct ancestors were on that expedition. I’ve traced them, I know their names, and I know what that caravan did once it arrived in this valley. I take no pride in it. What I can do, four centuries later, is tell the truth about it as clearly and humanely as I know how, and center the people whose world was turned upside down. That’s what this book tries to do.

In the chapters below, you’ll meet Blue Water, a 33-year-old grandmother and night-sky astronomer priestess who leads Singing Water Village, and her daughter, North Star, on the day the strangers first arrive from Spain. Fair warning: the threat of violence against women is part of this history, and part of these pages.

Where Rabbits Gathered earned starred reviews from Library Journal and Foreword and hit #1 on Amazon’s Latin American historical fiction list. If this excerpt moves you, please order a copy in ebook, using the link below. I will be re-issuing a second edition of the book in November, with the typos fixed. Ask your local bookstore or library to carry it. Independent books live and die by word of mouth, so sharing this post helps, too.

Thank you for reading, and for remembering who was here first.

— Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Blue Water, 1598

It was July, and the late summer rains should have come by now. But, once again, they were late, and the river, though still good for irrigating the crops, drinking and bathing, had begun to narrow, which demanded the people’s attention.

Blue Water, who was now the head night-sky astronomer priestess, a grandmother, and 33 years old, spoke to the other elders on the tribal council. They were seated together in the largest ceremonial kiva, a round underground chamber, in Singing Water Village, in their regular weekly meeting. They spoke about the ongoing drought and many other issues.

On the matter of rain, they decided to hold a ceremonial dance the following day, a collective communal prayer to the skies, with a special emphasis placed on the Water Serpent Goddess, Awanyu, whose many duties included bringing rainfall and tending to the rivers. Blue Water’s daughter, North Star, would lead the dance, given her closeness to serpents of all kinds. Once this was resolved, talk turned to preparations for next month’s Corn Dance celebrations, which would mark one of the largest and most important social events and ceremonies of the year. Conversation then turned to the upcoming weddings of two young couples.

After these pleasant conversations, the council tackled the less-than- pleasant discussions of the usual sorts you found when large groups of people lived together. One neighbor woman accused another of being intentionally unfriendly to her, and the “unfriendly” neighbor countered by accusing the first neighbor of looking at her husband in a certain way. The four neighbors in question, two couples, had been invited to the meeting in order to air their grievances and receive counsel. It was in the middle of this heated and, frankly, confusing conversation that the town crier began to shout a warning outside. This was not a normal occurrence, as his broadcasts were usually restricted to the evenings, after dinner and before sleep, and were normally about the news of the day and plans for tomorrow, rather than about the sudden impending arrival of many strangers, as was the case now.

“Many visitors are arriving!” came the crier’s voice, as he ran along the central street of the village. “They are pale, with many large, strange animals. The visitors will be here in one hour! The runner, Beaver, has returned, and he has seen the visitors! There are hundreds of them!”

“My apologies, friends,” said Blue Water, to the tribal council and their guests. “We will have to adjourn for now and pick up with this meeting another time. Please gather in the town circle for further instructions.”

One by one, the people climbed up the wooden ladder and out of the door in the ceiling of the kiva. Blue Water waited until everyone else had cleared out before she herself exited, making sure to secure the door across the top of the kiva afterwards. The town crier finished his latest call to action and came to greet her. His name was Singing Arrow, and he was a robust man in his twenties, with a very strong voice.

“Tell me exactly what we know,” said Blue Water.

“The runner called Beaver has returned from his post atop the south hilltop,” said Singing Arrow, breathless, his eyes wide with worry. “There’s a great procession coming up the river valley, larger than any he’s ever seen, with hundreds of pale white people, and many thousands of animals, some of them unlike any he has ever seen before.”

“So it’s true, what our friends from the south have been reporting to us,” said Blue Water, referring to stories the traders were bringing back from their partners in the southern villages, of a great caravan of invaders, with unusual beasts and terrible weapons, winding their way north in search of some sort of rock they valued a great deal.

“It appears so,” said the crier.

“Bring me the runner,” said Blue Water. “Rouse the people to all gather in the town circle so that we can make a plan.”

“Yes, grandmother,” said Singing Arrow, who was not her literal grandson but who used the term as a sign of respect for her authority and position as one of the most important leaders of their community.

The runner, a sinewy teen boy known for his fine eyesight, speed and endurance, came to Blue Water a minute or two later, looking shaken and afraid. He was so overwhelmed with what he’d seen that it seemed difficult for him to find his tongue to speak. But when he finally did, what he told Blue Water sent chills through her body and made her feel sick with fear.

“I counted at least four hundred of them,” he said. “They ride atop great deer-like animals, just as the grandmothers and grandfathers who saw similar visitors many years ago describe. They have other animals, like buffalo but with smaller heads, and these pull wooden boxes with round parts that touch the ground and roll along like stones. There are some people among them who look like we do, and most of these are kept tied together and travel on foot and slouch and seem to be very depressed. They have the air of prisoners.”

“Four hundred?” asked Blue Water. “Yes, maybe more, and there is a smaller group, several miles ahead of the larger group, with just three men on beasts, who wear upon their heads some sort of fabric that glints in the sun, like the surface of a pond. There is something else about them, grandmother. I mean no offense in saying this.”

“Please, go on.”

“I smelled them before I saw them,” said the runner, reflexively putting a hand to his nose with the memory. “The stench of these people is so great that at first I wondered if there had been a great die- off of some sort of animal, stuck and drowned in a pond or something like that. I was a mile downwind from them at South Hill, and I could smell them.”

Blue Water had heard from the traders that the invaders had a stench, and this confirmed it.

“Thank you, Beaver,” she said.

“What should we do?” asked the runner, who was trembling.

“Should we leave? Should we return to The Ruins of Where Rabbits Gather so that they don’t find us?”

“If we do that now, they’ll surely see our footprints in the sand,” she said.

“You’re right,” said Beaver, dismally.

“Let’s walk to the town circle,” she said, trying to seem as though she were not worried at all, for his sake. It never helped frightened younger people when the elders to whom they looked for guidance showed their negative emotions openly. “Come.” She smiled and looped her arm through his. “Are you thirsty, dear one?”

“No, grandmother. I’ve had water. Thank you.”

“Good. Hungry? Shall we have the cooks bring you corn cakes?”

“No, I’ve lost all appetite,” he said, imploringly. “Please believe me, grandmother. I beg of you. You have never seen anything as frightening as what I’ve witnessed. People and beasts, for miles and miles. I don’t know how else to say it. We will be easily overwhelmed. Please, do something.”

“You’ve done a good thing,” she said, patting his arm reassuringly. “I’m proud of you. Everything is going to be all right.”

“With all due respect,” he said, looking her square in the eye. “I am not sure that’s correct. Please believe me when I tell you, this is a catastrophe.”

Blue Water heard him, and believed him, but she used all the strength she had, calling upon the placidity of the night sky itself, to pretend that she wasn’t worried at all.

Ten minutes later, everyone in Singing Water Village had gathered in a circle in the center of the town, meaning there were close to 2000 people there. Blue Water positioned herself in the center of the circle, with the rest of the village council, and as she had taken on the role of the leader among them, due to the importance of her knowledge of the stars and the seasons, she was the one to speak. She shouted to be heard but did her best to seem calm and controlled.

“Friends, neighbors, sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, and children,” she began. “Thank you for coming together here on such short notice. As you might have heard from Singing Arrow, we have a large group of visitors approaching our village from the south. They appear to be the pale-faced, bearded invaders we have been hearing about from the traders, similar to one or two who were said to have visited this area many years ago, and they come with thousands of animals, some of them new to us. The first thing I wish to say about this is that some among us owe our grandmothers and grandfathers an apology, if we have ever doubted their seemingly outlandish claims of having seen such people and beasts in their youth, forty years ago. I think specifically of Frog Woman, that great doula, and of second grandmother, who came to our village with her son, Mountain Coyote. Take a moment, in silence, to ask their forgiveness for our lack of belief in their stories.”

Once this moment of somber silence had passed, during which time Blue Water not only apologized to the ancestors, but also formulated a plan, she noted that the ground beneath her feet had begun to rumble. A breeze blew in from the south, and her heart began to beat faster when she noticed the air smelled faintly sour, tinged with the fetid stench of human and animal waste, sweat, blood, and, most horribly of all, death.

“Listen carefully,” she said. “We haven’t much time.”

North Star, 1598

An hour later, North Star stood with the group of young mothers, at the front of the collective wall of people, at the entrance to Singing Water Village. All of them wore their finest dresses, with their hair braided and decorated with ribbons and jewels. Her own mother, the village leader Blue Water, had decided that the people of Singing Water Village would greet their guests as a group, with great and pleasant hospitality, with the women and children in the front. As a gesture of faith to the community, Blue Water instructed her own precious and only child, North Star, to be in the center of the group, alone in front of the front line, with her two children in tow. Lightning, North Star’s son, was almost three years old, and stood beside her to her right, holding her hand with his left hand as he sucked his right thumb. Butterfly, the baby girl, was one, and clung to her mother as a baby bear clings to a sturdy pine. She was getting heavy, but North Star was not about to put her down, because she knew the baby would wail and they needed the group to be as quiet as possible.

The idea in presenting the women and children first, at the front of the group, with baskets of delicious prepared food, and pots of fresh, cool water on beautiful woven blankets at their feet, was to demonstrate to the guests that they were welcome here, that the people of Singing Water Village were peaceful and offered them sustenance and shelter, and that no one here meant any of them any harm. Standing behind the women were their husbands, fathers, and grown sons, none of them armed, all with their hands open at their sides, with the palms facing forward.

Great pots of ceremonial incense burned along the ledges of the adobe buildings, and in pots on the main road, to make the village sweet-smelling and pleasant for the visitors, and to mask the smell of these unwashed foreigners for the locals, who were not accustomed to the odors they carried, that had already, in advance of their arrival, overwhelmed the town.

“Mommy,” whined Lightning. “I want to play.”

“Soon, love,” she said, sweetly. “First, we welcome our guests.”

“But I want to play!”

“I know, sweetheart. You’ll get to play later. First, I need you to be a very good boy and smile your biggest smile.”

The first visitors to arrive were three men, riding atop enormous, handsome animals that somewhat resembled large elk calves. The animals had long, shiny hair along the backs of their necks. They were strongly muscled, constrained with a great many ropes and belts and blankets, with shiny bars in their mouths. In truth, they looked terrified and miserable. The men who sat upon them did not seem to notice or care. They dug their heels into the animals and yanked upon these belts and ropes to force the beasts to go where they wanted them to go, using ropes to whip them cruelly.

“Mommy, what is that?” cried Lightning, pointing to the animals.

“Just an animal, love,” she said, though she was every bit as frightened and astonished as he was.

Two of the men were pale, with filthy, greasy-looking beards that grew to the centers of their chests and ended in points that seemed ugly and pubic to North Star’s eyes. Their clothes were strange and complicated, their faces crusted with dust, and their eyes very red in the parts that ought to have been white, and very blue, almost clear, in the parts that ought to have been brown. The third man, who was dressed as they were but whose hands were bound together at the wrists and tied to the belts and ropes that also entrapped the animal, looked normal. He was young, and had a pleasing face, but his eyes looked haunted and afraid. After one of the pale men spoke to him in a foreign language, he nodded and then spoke to the crowd in Tewa. “Greetings, friends,” he said, as the pale men watched him and the rest of the people with suspicious, arrogant expressions.

“Greetings, friend,” they all replied, as one.

“My name is…Cristóbal. Well, that’s what they say my name is. It is best to do what they say. I am originally of The Place of the Strong People, a village much like yours, a long way from here.”

“Welcome,” said North Star, and several others, as was customary. “I am, under coercion and duress, serving as a translator for these men,” he said. “They are from a place called Spain. They do not speak a word of Tewa, and it is for this reason that I am able to offer you this warning. Do not fight them. Do not resist them. Give them whatever they want. You will not live otherwise. I do not say this lightly.”

North Star’s guts clenched with fear. She pulled her children in closer. The man called Cristóbal spoke with his captors again in their language, before continuing his announcements.

“This man to my left is Captain Vicente de Zaldívar, and to his left is his brother, Juan de Zaldívar. We come in advance of an expedition of more than five hundred souls and several thousand animals, under the leadership of, they insisted, the ‘great’ Don Juan de Oñate. I do not think he is great. In truth, he is terrible.”

The people murmured to one another.

“These men do not come in peace,” said the translator. “Do not debate with them, argue with them, or contradict them.”

“What do they want from us?” came a voice. It was Blue Water, North Star’s mother, who was in the grandmothers’ row behind the rows of new mothers.

“Grandmother, the first thing they want is to speak with the leader of the village,” said Cristóbal.

“Then you are in luck,” said Blue Water. “For that is I.”

“They will not accept you as the leader of men,” said Cristóbal. “In their religion, women are objects to be owned by men. Yes, I know. Please, friends, show no reaction as I speak. Is there a man among you who can serve as the village leader, for appearances?”

As the two pale men spoke sternly now to Cristóbal in their language again, the people of Singing Water Village waited for Blue Water to solve the problem. Her own father, Standing Spruce, was quite old now, at 47, but she motioned to him, discreetly, and he stepped forward from his place in a line at the back of the group, and came to stand before the three men on their animals, with his head bowed respectfully.

“Tell your captors that I am Standing Spruce, leader of the Tewa people of Singing Water Village,” he said in a voice weakened by time and fevers.

“They want to know if your men are armed,” said Cristóbal.

“They are not.”

“They wish to be provided with food, water and shelter for a number of days here, and ask for your cooperation. They have these metal bells to offer you in exchange.”

“What is metal?” asked Standing Spruce.

“It is a type of shiny rock they extract from the ground, and melt at very high temperatures in order to make things, some of them very dangerous, including knives that are far stronger than stone blades, and fire-spitting monster weapons called canons that can kill many people from a great distance.”

“And ‘bells’?” asked Standing Spruce.

Cristóbal threw down a quantity of jingling metal balls, at the feet of Standing Spruce.

“What do they expect me to do now?” asked Standing Spruce, and Cristóbal told him to pick up the bells, inspect them, pretend to be impressed, and then offer thanks, and welcome the Spaniards to eat, drink and make themselves at home in the village.

“We would have done that anyway, without these things,” said Standing Spruce.

“These people are transactional,” said Cristóbal. “They give nothing without getting something in return. Just do as I’ve said. I witnessed them kill everyone in my own family, including my young children, without remorse.”

And so Standing Spruce did as he’d been told. The Spaniards seemed quite pleased by this. The one called Juan de Zaldívar jumped down from his animal, handing the animal’s ropes and belts to his brother, before walking up and down the front of the line, inspecting the contents of the baskets, nodding his approval. He also ran his eyes over the women of the front row, inspecting them, too, as though they were merchandise for trade. When he arrived at North Star, he touched her face, at first just running a dirty finger over her cheek and chin but then grabbing her hard and turning her head this way and that, and opening her mouth as though to inspect her teeth. She had to fight the urge to bite him.

“What is happening?” asked Standing Spruce.

“As I said, these men do not think of women as human beings,” said Cristóbal. “They will expect the women of the village to be available for their use, regardless of marital status or consent. The same is true of children. They beat and use their children without mercy and say it is for their own good.”

A collective gasp rippled through the people of Singing Water Village.

“What do you mean, ‘use’?” asked Blue Water.

“They expect all women here will be servants to them in every conceivable way, grandmother. This is how they regard their own women, too, and when some of them arrive here later this day you will see in them a defeat that is unknown to us.”

“This can’t be,” said Standing Spruce.

“You see how I am bound and unable to flee,” said Cristóbal. “We must be thankful they are lazy and arrogant and have not bothered to learn our language. This allows me to tell you plainly that if there were only a few of these people, or a dozen, or even two dozen, I would advise you to kill them all immediately. But there are hundreds more right behind us, and with their weapons, they will destroy you. As much as this pains me, grandmothers, I beg you to believe me when I say that the easiest way to go, if you have any hope of surviving, is to allow these heathen fools to take what they want and go.”

The Spaniard released North Star’s face but continued to look her up and down in a hungry and sadistic manner that made her feel a type of terror she had never felt before. She wanted to kill him. He smiled at her, but not in a friendly way, and said something to Cristóbal.

“What has he said?” asked Standing Spruce, his eyes filling with tears, North Star knew, in fear on behalf of his granddaughter.

“He likes the looks of the young woman he has touched,” said Cristóbal. He seemed barely able to conceal his own contempt for his captors. “He has told me to order you to have her available to him this evening in his quarters, after dinner.”

“We can’t let this happen,” said Blue Water.

“We won’t let this happen,” said North Star’s husband, Little Trout, speaking now for the first time. She did not have to turn around to look at him to know that his face would be flushed with the blood of rage.

“Then you should prepare for everyone here to die,” said Cristóbal.

“The best thing you can do is endure them for a few days and then let them move on to become someone else’s problem.”

“Do not die for me, none of you,” said North Star. “I’ll go to him. This is temporary. If that is what it takes to save us all, I’ll go.”

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