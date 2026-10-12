The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Harley King's avatar
Harley King
Oct 12

I read this novel earlier this year and highly recommend it. The stories of the indigenous people were fascinating. I had a difficult time reading the chapters about the Spaniards because the stories upset me. I have previously read some of the history of Cortés conquering the Aztecs.

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Jen Huntley
Oct 12

I read this novel—no, inhaled it, in something like three days. It’s gorgeous and terrible and funny and heartbreaking and OMG reading as an historian of the far west, one of the first clear-eyed, honest, unflinching tales of our the depths of violence and systematic cruelty to which humans can descend—as well as the courage intelligence and grace to which we can aspire. I love it. I’ve recommended it to multiple friends and multiple bookstores and I can’t recommend enough in this space.

It is true that to readers for whom history has been glossed over, which is most, the dark passages are hard to take. Friends have told me so. But even our Pugilist softens the edges of the terrible truth. Our colonial forbears were capable of astonishing horrors…

But this is an excellent place to start re-membering.

Alisa, I never responded to your post over a year ago about the new cover. I massively prefer the original. I know that you like how this one is a more “accurate” depiction of your story’s heroines, but for me it’s too literal and gives the impression of a YA novel. The original one (of, the version with the rabbit and butterflies), contains mystery, mythology, landscape and hints at magical realism. It’s intriguing and piqued my curiosity, and played no small part in my purchase of your book. I don’t think I would have been drawn to the book in its current form. Like I say, it now seems designed to appeal to a much younger audience. Which could be problematic. Anyway, just my 2 cents. Thanks for sharing these chapters, and thanks for writing it in the first place. Can’t wait to read the others.

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