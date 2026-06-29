Introduction: About this series

How Nations Revolt is an ongoing PUGILIST series on the revolutions that remade the world — what drove ordinary people to tear down the order they were born into, how they pulled it off, and who walked away with the spoils. Each piece stands on its own and runs the same diagnostic: the five questions every revolution answers, laid out in the opening essay, The Five Questions Every Revolution Answers. Start there if you’re new — it’s the key that unlocks all the rest.

The whole series lives under its own tab — How Nations Revolt— on the main page of The Pugilist, and it grows as the fires spread: France, Haiti, the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, and onward to many more.

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Every schoolchild in the Western democracies learns that the French Revolution began when starving peasants stormed a prison. The truth is older, colder, and far more useful in comparing it to present circumstances in the United States of America. Though the bottom-up story certainly makes for a better Broadway Musical, the truth is less stage-ready; the French Revolution began in a bookkeeper’s office, with a column of numbers that would no longer add up — and it began at the top, among the very people who had the most to lose. They lit the fuse anyway, because, like the billionaires and tech bros of today, they would sooner burn the country down than pay their share of the cost of running it.

Hold France up to the five questions posed by this series, and the predictable machine of revolution shows its gears.

Who could no longer be paid?

France in the 1780s was the richest, most populous, most powerful kingdom in Europe, and it was insolvent. By 1788 the crown was spending roughly half of everything it collected just to service its debt — paying the interest on yesterday’s borrowing with money borrowed today. The hole had been dug by endless war: a long century of dynastic wars, and then the expensive vanity of bankrolling the American revolution across the Atlantic, where France spent itself near to ruin helping a band of British colonists overthrow their king. The monarchy financed the birth of the American republic and did not live to collect the irony. There are parallels to be drawn here to what’s happening in Donald Trump’s United States that are so clear its almost embarrassing.

A state that spends its substance servicing old debt has nothing left for the storm ahead. It loses the capacity to act precisely when action is the only thing that can save it. So when the harvest failed and the treasury was needed, the treasury was already spoken for. The United States, from where I stand, is hurtling towards a similar moment.

Here is the part the textbooks rush past, and it is the part that I think matters most. The money existed. France was wealthy. What the crown could not do was tax that wealth, because the wealthy had spent centuries making certain they were exempt.

The country ran on three tiers. The clergy — the First Estate — held perhaps a tenth of all the land and paid no regular tax at all, offering the crown an occasional “free gift” whose size it set itself. The nobility — the Second Estate — was likewise spared the main direct tax. The entire weight came down on the Third Estate, which meant everyone else: the wealthy merchant and the landless laborer alike, paying the land tax, the salt tax, the road tolls, and the church tithe, while a private syndicate of financiers called the tax farmers grew fat skimming the collection. The men who owned the most paid the least, and said so proudly, as a matter of ancient right. The also took the most from the collective till, as though it belonged to them.

When the king’s ministers finally understood that the arithmetic was fatal and proposed the obvious remedy — one land tax that everyone would pay, nobles included — the privileged orders did not merely object. They revolted. They obstructed, they stalled, they dressed their tax exemption in the robes of ancient liberty, and they demanded that any new tax first be blessed by a body that had not met in 175 years: the Estates-General. They got their wish. And — welp. It killed them.

Who defected first?

A regime does not fall while the people who run it still believe in it. France’s believers had been quietly resigning, in their hearts, for years before the Bastille.

The desertion began in the salon and the print shop. For two generations the writers and the lawyers and the pamphleteers had been dismantling the monarchy’s legitimacy piece by piece — its divine right, its secrecy, its claim to stand above the nation it lived off. By 1789 an educated public simply no longer accepted that a man was owed obedience because of the blood in his veins. The idea was dead long before the institution; the institution just hadn’t been told.

Then the desertion climbed the ladder. When the Estates-General deadlocked over whether to vote by head or by order — a procedural fight that was really a fight over whether the many would ever outvote the few — it was members of the privileged orders themselves who crossed the floor. Parish priests who had more in common with their parishioners than their bishops. Liberal nobles who could read which way the century was turning. The Third Estate declared itself the National Assembly and swore not to disband until France had a constitution, and within weeks the king’s own clergy and nobles were walking over to join them. I believe the great MAGA defection has already begun. Think Marjorie Taylor Green, Tom Massie, Tucker Carlson.

The final defection in Franch was the one that decided everything, and one I can easily imagine being mirrored in the United State of the near distant future. When the crown at last reached for force, it found the hand empty. The royal soldiers in Paris — underpaid, underfed, drawn from the same hungry streets as the crowd — would not fire on their own people. Many put down the king’s musket and picked up the people’s cause instead. You see this in the mass defections from ICE, and the DHS’s attempts to force ICE agents to stay on the job through shady contracts. A throne is only ever as absolute as the willingness of ordinary men and women to aim weapons at their neighbors on its behalf. The hour that willingness evaporates, the throne is already gone; the ceremony of removing it is a formality the history books mistake for the event.

What was the vehicle?

Anger had been ambient in France for years and had changed nothing. What changed in 1789 was that the anger found a chassis to ride.

The first vehicle was a pamphlet. Months before the Estates-General convened, a clergyman published a short, scalding tract that asked one question — what is the Third Estate? — and answered it in a breath: everything. Until now, nothing. It sold in the tens of thousands and handed a shapeless majority a single sentence it could say about itself. A movement turns dangerous the moment it can name itself in one line.

The second vehicle was the Assembly itself — a legal body the crown had summoned for its own convenience, which the Third Estate calmly repurposed into an engine of sovereignty. The third was the political club: the Jacobins and their rivals, disciplined networks that met nightly, whipped votes, printed papers, and reached from Paris out into the smallest provincial towns. The press, uncensored almost overnight, carried the signal the rest of the way.

Mark the pattern, because it returns in every primer to come. The revolution did not conjure new institutions from nothing. It seized the ones already standing — an assembly, a printing press, a web of clubs — and turned them to a purpose their builders never imagined. Structure is what converts a mood into a force.

This is why the powerful — let’s call them The Epstein Class — in the USA right now have seized TikTok, control Meta/Facebook/Instagram and Whatsapp, and have purchased or bribed silent the corporate news media. It is why they seek to dismantle net neutrality, and have largely succeeded by replacing genuine internet searches with AI “summaries” now. They know the dangers a truly free press poses to them. Substack and some social media are the places where the New Third Estate will convene and organize, unless they are shut down. Given the threats to journalists and voices like mine, there are powerful forces aligning to silence us. This is one area where the French Revolution had a leg up on the United States of today.

Where was the money hedging?

Follow the money through 1789 and you watch it do what money always does inside a collapse: hedge.

The crown’s own finance minister was a foreign banker, summoned to office precisely because the markets trusted him to keep France’s creditors paid. The men who held the king’s debt — Dutch, Swiss, and Genevan financiers — felt no loyalty to the Bourbons. They felt loyalty to repayment, and would lend just as happily to whatever government rose next, so long as it honored the paper.

At least one of the richest men in France was actively feeding the fire. The king’s own cousin — the wealthiest noble in the realm — threw open the gardens of his Paris palace as a staging ground for agitators and bankrolled the pamphlets that hammered the throne, positioning himself as the man the nation might turn to once the crown came down. He was hedging against his own family. The blade took him anyway, in time, which is the lesson capital always learns a season too late: the fire you finance does not pause to check the donor list before it reaches your door.

When the new regime needed money, it printed paper backed by land confiscated from the Church, and a fresh class of speculators made fortunes buying that seized land for pennies on the livre. The revolution, exactly like the monarchy it replaced, minted millionaires. The faces at the top changed. The arrangement underneath them did not.

Quite likely something similar could happen in the USA of the not-to-distant future. Different branding, same bullshit.

Who actually captured the state?

Here is where every revolution breaks your heart, and France broke it first and most completely.

The men who stormed the Bastille did not end up ruling France. The radicals who came after them devoured one another through the Terror until the survivors, exhausted and afraid for their own necks, turned on their own leaders and fed them to the same blade they had been feeding. What rose from that wreckage was not the republic of virtue anyone had marched for. It was a government of speculators and war contractors — men grown rich on the chaos who now craved order, the better to guard their winnings. Inside a decade a general crowned himself emperor, and the nation that had beheaded a king for ruling by birth bent its knee to a man who ruled by force.

And yet. Look hard at what survived the betrayal. The tax exemptions were gone. The feudal dues were gone. The law applied — on paper, at least — to everyone alike, and the land seized from Church and crown stayed in the hands that had bought it cheap. The revolution failed to deliver the republic of its dreams and succeeded at something narrower and far more durable: it moved the country from one ruling class to another, from an aristocracy of birth to an aristocracy of property, and it taught the new owners to call the transfer liberty. Whether that reads as victory or as theft depends entirely on which estate you were born into.

What France teaches

A regime can survive being hated. It cannot survive being insolvent. The fatal wound is always financial. The moral outrage only puts a name to what the ledger has already decided.

The rich destroyed the old order, not the poor. The privileged blew up the monarchy to defend their exemptions and lost everything those exemptions were protecting. A ruling class that refuses to pay for the system that enriches it is quietly excavating its own foundation, but are too classist to recognize it.

Tax privilege is a fuse, not a trophy. When the people who can most afford to contribute pay the least — and announce it without shame — they are not winning. They are setting a clock no one can see.

Hunger sets the timing; the balance sheet sets the stage. Bread riots choose the date. Ledgers decide whether the date means anything.

The vehicle outlives the driver. Revolutions ride institutions that already exist — assemblies, presses, networks — straight to power. Watch closely which ones are being repurposed, and by whom.

Capital has no king. The same financiers underwrote the monarchy and its executioners. Money never takes a side. It only takes a position. Expect Bezos and Oprah to be on whatever side keeps them rich.

The inheritors are never the authors. The people who capture the state are almost never the people who shook it loose. Between the storming and the settling, power changes costume — and the new owners write the history that calls the whole thing destiny.

France showed the world that a nation could put its king on trial and win. What it pointedly did not show was a nation remade from the very bottom — the enslaved and the landless seizing power for themselves and holding it. For that, the fire had to jump an ocean, to a sugar colony where France’s soaring words about the rights of man were about to be read back to it in a language it never expected to hear. We go next to Haiti.

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