The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Randall West's avatar
Randall West
2d

Well done. Excellent presentation of a complex topic and written so all can benefit from the fruits.

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
2d

Seems that it is worthy of note that TFG's "Truth Social" is not faring well, in adoptees nor in financial terms. He's failing in the vehicular aspect.

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