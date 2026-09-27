The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Apache's avatar
Apache
Sep 27Edited

Hello Alisa.... This One Of Your Most Beautiful Postings... Thank You... As a Apache, I too have felt the Magic Of Rain Dancing In The High-Desert, and Heard the Wings of the Flight Of The Thunderbirds during Storm, & Seen The World In-Between...

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Jocelyn George's avatar
Jocelyn George
Sep 27

I look forward every night to the gift of "art and words" that soothe my soul and so gently lift me beyond this earthly journey and into the heavens where I can truly rest and ultimately find strength and peace to journey here another day if I should be granted it. Thank you and peace be to you.

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