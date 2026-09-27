Good night, dear readers.

Tonight’s good night is Ascending Kachinas (1988), watercolor and gouache on paper, by Dan Namingha.

Forms rise through the frame like figures made of weather — katsinas, the spirit messengers of the Hopi, rendered not as costumed dancers but as presences, abstracted into planes of color and shadow that lift and dissolve as they climb. In Namingha’s vision the katsina and the cloud are one being: the ancestors return as rain, and the rain returns as blessing, and the whole exchange rises here in ochre and storm-blue, earth-pink and the white of high-desert light.

Namingha was born in Keams Canyon in 1950 and raised at Polacca on the Hopi mesas, in one of the most storied artistic lineages on the continent — great-great-grandson of the legendary potter Nampeyo, son of the potter Dextra Quotskuyva, an inheritor fifteen generations deep. He trained in Santa Fe and Chicago and turned, early, from realism toward an abstraction that could carry the sacred without exposing it. His subject has held steady across five decades: the mesa, the cloud people, the line between the seen world and the one standing unseen but felt, behind it.

Rain in the high desert is never an ordinary thing. It arrives as a visitation, dark walls of it walking across the plain on legs of microbursts and lightning, and everything green waits for it to come, the way the faithful wait for grace in the midst of an endless ache. To paint the rain as ancestors is to say the dead have not truly left — they have only changed form, and they come back when the land most needs them. It says our water is not a commodity; it is ourselves. This seems a gentle thing to carry into sleep as we rest to battle those who would strip the land of our water and our bones: to call upon the ones we have lost, the ones returning as weather, the ones who are tending to the ground we stand on, even as their dust unfolds below.

Sleep well.

— Alisa ☁️

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