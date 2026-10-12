The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Pam Breedlove's avatar
Pam Breedlove
Oct 12Edited

Letting us know about this woman, storyteller and artist is good for our collective soul. Don’t stop telling your stories, our stories for the collective good. Her star is shining brightly tonight because you care.

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Barbara Cooper Gleason's avatar
Barbara Cooper Gleason
Oct 12

This is a very wonderful story to help me to rest… thank you for weaving us this story to help us understand the image more thoroughly… blessings in your rest, too!

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