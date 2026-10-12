Good night, dear readers.

Tonight's good night is Old Father Storyteller (1950s), casein, by Pablita Velarde.

It is night in the pueblo. The people are listening, and the story unfolds across the sky. At the center sits Old Father Storyteller, white hair tied back, in deerskin leggings and shirt, a dark cloth across his lap, one arm flung high toward the stars. Above his raised hand an eagle spreads its wings. Around him the people have gathered close: girls wrapped in deep blue shawls, their long black hair falling down their backs; boys seated cross-legged, faces turned up to him. Behind them rise the adobe houses, with the living human and animal characters of his tales enacting their adventures on the rooftops. Overhead, his words take shape in the spirit realm, too. A long procession of figures, people and animals, arcs across the starry dark like the Milky Way itself, walking the ancient road of emergence and migration that brought the Tewa ancestors to this place. Two stepped, terraced forms glow in yellow, red, and blue beside the houses, one woven with Spider Grandmother's great web, the other alive with animals: bear, deer, mountain lion. The words leave his mouth and become the cosmos.

Velarde was born Tse Tsan, "Golden Dawn," at Santa Clara Pueblo in 1918. Her mother died when she was a small child, and she was sent to boarding school in Santa Fe. In 1932, at fourteen, she and her sister Rosita became the first girls in Dorothy Dunn's painting studio at the Santa Fe Indian School, and she spent evenings watching Tonita Peña, the only Pueblo woman easel painter of her generation, at work. Painting was considered a man's art in her community. "Painting was not considered woman's work in my time," she said later. After graduation, when her paintings didn't sell, she worked as a housekeeper and a switchboard operator, kept painting, and built her own house at Santa Clara with her own earnings. She became one of the most celebrated Native painters of the twentieth century, known especially for "earth paintings" made from pigments she ground by hand from stone, sand, and clay. In 1960 she published the stories she had heard as a child from her grandfather and great-grandfather, with this painting on the cover, and became the first Pueblo woman to publish a book. She died in 2006, and her daughter Helen Hardin and granddaughter Margarete Bagshaw both followed her into painting.

Asked once who Old Father was, Velarde named her father, her grandfather, her great-grandfather, her great-uncle. "Those are all my Old Father," she said. The old men told the stories. A girl who lost her mother young sat in that circle, listened, and held on to every word, and then grew up to carry them further than any of the tellers could have imagined, into print, into museums, into the hands of children who would never sit beside a fire at Santa Clara. Every culture survives this way, through someone who listens hard enough to become the next voice. The stars in this painting are full of people walking home. Somewhere among them are the ones who first told the story, and somewhere among the listeners is the one who will tell it next.

Sleep well.

— Alisa ✨

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