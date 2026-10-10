The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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TJ's avatar
TJ
Oct 10

When you think this regime can’t go any lower it pulls from every last horrific dystopian novel that has ever been written as well as the malignant horrors of humanities vileness of the past.

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Ben Angel's avatar
Ben Angel
Oct 10

Every day is a new demonstration of incompetence and moral bankruptcy by No-Tab Pete.

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