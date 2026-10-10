Good night, dear readers.

Tonight's good night is The Hanging (1633), etching, by Jacques Callot, plate eleven of Les Grandes Misères de la guerre (The Great Miseries of War).

A single great tree stands at the center, and its branches are heavy with men. Nearly two dozen bodies hang from it like fruit, slack and turning. A ladder leans against the trunk, and a cleric stands on it beside the next man to be pushed off, lifting a cross. All around, in a vast and orderly ring, the army watches: ranks of soldiers with pikes and muskets, standing at ease, attending the occasion. The whole scene would fit in two open hands, and every figure in it is drawn with a needle's precision. The smallness is the horror. The order is the horror. Everyone present knows exactly what to do.

Callot was born in Nancy, in the Duchy of Lorraine, around 1592. He trained in Rome and worked for the Medici in Florence, and he transformed etching with a hard varnish ground and a new tool that let a line swell and taper like an engraver's. Then war came home. French troops overran Lorraine during the Thirty Years' War, and Callot answered with this series of eighteen small plates on what soldiers do to civilians and what armies do to their own. A story long told about him holds that when Louis XIII asked him to commemorate the capture of Nancy, he said he would sooner cut off his own thumb. He died in 1635, two years after this plate was published.

The men in the tree are looters, punished by their own commanders. Callot granted that they were guilty, and he etched the scene anyway, because his subject was the ceremony itself. He wanted to show the tidy ring of witnesses and the way killing becomes a public occasion with a cross raised above it.

This week the Pentagon announced that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recommended, and President Trump approved, execution by Army firing squad for Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood gunman. His crimes were monstrous, and the thirteen people he killed deserve every remembrance this country can give them. What Hegseth proposed honors none of them. A Pentagon spokesman crowed that judgment day had finally come, and Hegseth reposted it with a single word: "Justice." That was a victory lap. It would be the first military execution since 1961, and Hegseth chose the most violent method available, one the U.S. military last used in 1945. Rifles were chosen for their message, at a moment when a government seems eager to show its citizens what it can do to a human body. Hasan's own court-appointed lawyers worried at trial that he wanted to die. Now he will get his martyrdom, staged by men who mistake bloodlust for strength. Callot saw this nearly four hundred years ago. The tree is the easy part. The real damage is done to the ring of people taught to stand around it and call it righteous. A nation that turns killing into a ceremony or entertainment is training its citizens to watch, and eventually to cheer. Every great democracy has to decide what it refuses to become. Tonight, that decision looks urgent.

Sleep well.

— Alisa 🕯️

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