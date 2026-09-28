Good night, dear readers.

Tonight’s good night is Rising Thunderhead, oil on canvas, by David Meikle.

A single butte stands in the last light, its stone flanks scored by ten thousand years of runoff, one face still warm with sun and the other already gone to shadow. Above it, and dwarfing it, a thunderhead climbs the sky — a great tower of cloud built tier on tier, its rounded shoulders lit from within to peach and rose and molten gold, its hollows cooling to lavender, the whole mass glowing like a lamp against the deepening blue. A slender spire keeps watch at the left. Along the horizon a last seam of sunlight burns behind the rock, and the piñon plain in the foreground has already surrendered to dusk. Two monuments share the frame — one of ancient stone, one of rising water and light — and the fleeting one is by far the more radiant.

Meikle was born in 1969 in Salt Lake City and has never truly left it, born and raised and rooted in the country whose light he has spent a lifetime chasing. Trained as a designer, he brought a designer’s clean sense of pattern and mass to the buttes, mesas, and enormous skies of the Colorado Plateau, and critics reach, rightly, for Maynard Dixon when they describe him — the same rich pigment, the same monumental calm. His images greet travelers on the “Welcome to Utah” signs at every border of the state. The satisfaction of the work, he has said, arrives only when he is painting something he feels a true connection to.

Here is the thing about a painter like this one, the thing I relate to as a writer and artist. A man like this could give his whole working life to a single stretch of high-desert light and grow more himself with every canvas — and that same man, set down in some greener, safer, easier country, would slowly go quiet inside, cut off from the one source that made him an artist at all. I have been circling this truth for months now. Going home to New Mexico may not be safe for me right now; I understand that better than anyone. Living anywhere else, though, carries another danger I have come to fear more — the slow drying-up of the creative well, the muse losing my address, the fatal distance that opens between a writer and the ground her voice grows out of. A person can be endangered by staying, and endangered, more quietly and more completely, by staying away. Given the choice, I have realized, and not without great agony, that I would rather stand in some danger at my source than stay safe and severed from it.

Sleep well.

— Alisa ⛰️

Share

Tip Jar