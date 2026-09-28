The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Melinda Silver's avatar
Melinda Silver
Sep 28

Alisa, I can relate so much with your sentiments. I first saw New Mexico while on a family trip from the Midwest in 1968. I knew that I would have to come back some day. By 1975, I was living in Santa Fe, waitressing on Canyon Rd. Whenever I've tried to live elsewhere, I end up returning for the endless theatre in the clouds, the hikes out our back doors, the solitude of the red hills. And the green chile. You are one more New Mexico treasure.

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Cheri
Sep 28

Oh Alisa! We see you. We feel you. We love you. We are awed by you. We pray good things for you… ♥️🏜️🌵

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