Good night, dear readers.

Tonight’s good night is Timoclea Kills the Captain of Alexander the Great (1659), oil on canvas, by Elisabetta Sirani, Museo di Capodimonte, Naples.

The man goes in headfirst. His body is upended over the lip of a carved stone well. His red cloak spills down, his blue armor is useless, and his bare legs are thrown skyward. His eyes are the only part of his face still visible, and they stare out of the canvas in pure disbelief. Above him stands Timoclea. One hand presses his knee and her other arm is hooked beneath his thigh. She wears a pearl at her ear and a dark crown of leaves in her hair. Her face holds the most astonishing thing in the picture: composure. She has a slight furrow and a steady gaze, the expression of a woman finishing a task. Cypresses rise against a storm sky. At the foot of the well, beside a copper jug, the painter has signed her name and the year.

The story comes from Plutarch. Alexander’s army sacked Thebes in 335 BC, and a Thracian captain raped Timoclea and then demanded her gold. She told him it was hidden in the garden well. When he leaned in to look, she pushed him down and stoned him to death. She was dragged before Alexander in chains and spoke with such fearless dignity that he set her and her children free.

Sirani was born in Bologna in 1638 and trained in the studio of her father, a follower of Guido Reni. When illness crippled his hands, she took over the workshop, supported the family, and opened a school for women artists, among the first in Europe outside a convent. Rumors held that a man must be painting her pictures, so she painted before audiences of visitors, finishing canvases as they watched. She made some two hundred paintings in about a decade and died in 1665 at twenty-seven. Bologna buried her beside Reni himself. Painters who took up Timoclea tended to linger on the assault or the trial. Sirani chose the moment of reckoning.

This week the country has been sitting with the horrific story coming out of Cornell University. A young student says (and we believe her) she was drugged and assaulted by seven male fraternity members over a span of hours in 2024. Her case ended without criminal charges and is only now being reopened, after she carried it into civil court. The rage of women (and men of good conscience) is collective, and palpable, and it is righteous. In an era when men just like the Cornell seven run the Department of Defense, sit on the the bench of the Supreme Court, and occupy the White House itself, our rage also needs somewhere to go.

Sirani understood that. I can’t tell you how much I need this painting right now. And I am giving it to all of you, for strength.

Sirani was a young woman in a world run by men, and she took an ancient fury and gave it form, discipline, and a signature. Her Timoclea is calm because the reckoning has at last arrived. Three hundred and sixty-seven years and millions upon millions of rapes later, the painting still does its important work. It holds the anger steady, and it reminds everyone that this story ends with her standing, and him dead.

Sleep well.

— Alisa 🔥

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