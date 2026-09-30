The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
Sep 30

I don’t often comment. But I see your good night messages and I APPRECIATE your thoughtful gesture to those of us who only know you through a screen. That you share art with us in a climate that is dismissive thereof in government policy is greatly uplifting. Today, you’ve shared a painting which uplifts the spirit of women, never vanquished. Never. 🫶🏽🫶🏽

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Kathy Horn's avatar
Kathy Horn
Sep 30

When I first saw it, I thought, well that’s super disturbing. But as I read your explanation, I understood completely. There’s a collective rage growing in so many women, and some men. The me too movement gave us a brief hope, but the fierce backlash made everything worse, if that’s possible. Rape culture has gone on far too long. Enough!

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