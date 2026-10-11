The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Virginia Gawler's avatar
Virginia Gawler
Oct 11

If Zinaida was born in Kharkiv then she was Ukrainian not Russian which makes the painting even more poignant💜

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The Revd Dr Liz Gomes's avatar
The Revd Dr Liz Gomes
Oct 11

Now I’ll sleep really good after seeing this beautiful art work!

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