Good night, dear readers.

Tonight's good night is At the Dressing Table. Self-Portrait (1909), oil on canvas, by Zinaida Serebriakova, State Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow.

She sits before the mirror in a white chemise slipping from one shoulder, one hand drawing a comb through her long dark hair, the other lifting a lock away from her face. The table in front of her holds the small furniture of a woman's morning: a strand of pearls, a candlestick, glass bottles catching the light, pins scattered where she set them down. Everything is pale and cool and full of snow-light. And her face. Her eyes are wide and dark and amused, and the corners of her mouth turn up as if she has just caught herself in a private joke. Because she painted her own reflection, her gaze lands squarely on the viewer, and it is entirely at ease. She is twenty-four, at home in her body, her house, her talent, and her life.

Serebriakova was born in 1884 at Neskuchnoye, her family's estate near Kharkiv, into the Benois-Lanceray dynasty, one of the great artistic families of Russia. She married her cousin Boris, a railway engineer, and studied in Paris. In the winter of 1909, snowed in at Neskuchnoye while Boris was away on business, she had no models who could reach her through the drifts, so she painted herself. When the canvas was shown in 1910, it made her famous, and the Tretyakov bought it.

Then history arrived. After the Revolution the estate was looted and burned. Boris was arrested during the Red Terror and died of typhus in 1919, leaving her with four children, an ailing mother, and hunger. In 1924 she went to Paris on a commission and was never allowed home. Two of her children eventually joined her; the two eldest were kept in the Soviet Union, and she would wait decades to see them again. She died in Paris in 1967, at eighty-two.

The easy reading of this painting turns it into a warning, a happy morning with catastrophe waiting just offscreen. That reading misses what the painting actually holds. The peace in it was real. It belonged to her, and the people who took her house, her husband, and her country never managed to take it back out of the canvas. She kept painting light for the rest of her life, in exile, in borrowed rooms: bathers, fishermen, sun on Moroccan walls. Ease of this kind is a form of knowledge. A woman who has once known exactly what it feels like to be at home in the world carries that knowledge with her, through every loss, and can find her way back to it. This painting is the proof, still smiling in the mirror more than a century later.

Sleep well.

— Alisa 🕯️

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