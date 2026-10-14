Good night, dear readers.

Tonight’s good night is Las Rosas (2023) by Zaida del Río.

Two figures stand so close that it is hard to tell where one ends and the other begins. Their faces are pale and mask-like, washed in gray and touched with teal and gold, their eyes large and dark. One tilts toward the other; the second gazes straight out, calm, almost grave. Their arms wind together across their bodies, hands clasped, and the whole embrace is overgrown with roses. Golden blooms crown their heads. Blue and teal leaves climb across shoulders and chests. Thick black lines loop through everything like ironwork or the leading of stained glass, so that the lovers and the garden become a single living thing, rooted, flowering, and impossible to pull apart. In the lower corner, in her own hand: Las Rosas, Zaida, 2023.

Del Río was born in 1954 on a farm in the countryside around Remedios, in the old province of Las Villas, in the heart of Cuba. She studied art in Cienfuegos and first saw Havana at seventeen, when she arrived at the National School of Art. At twenty-four she had her first solo show at the National Museum of Fine Arts, an exhibition of drawings called Narraciones, and she went on to study at the Superior Institute of Art and the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris. She is a painter, printmaker, ceramicist, muralist, and poet, best known for her women transformed into birds, for the orishas of Santería, and for the tropical vegetation that grows through her figures as though they were made of it. In 2023, the year she painted this canvas, Cuba awarded her its National Prize for Visual Arts for more than five decades of work. Her paintings hang in Havana’s National Museum of Fine Arts and in the museum of Santa Clara, the provincial capital near the farm where she was born.

José Martí, the poet of Cuban independence, wrote that he cultivates a white rose, en junio como en enero, in June as in January, for the sincere friend who offers an open hand. And for the cruel one who tears out his heart, he wrote, he grows neither thistle nor nettle: cultivo la rosa blanca. Del Río’s roses are gold rather than white, but the faith is the same. Love in this painting is less a feeling than a garden, something tended season after season, roots knotted together underground where no one can see. The roses have thorns. The two figures stay wrapped in them anyway, holding on, blooming.

Sleep well.

— Alisa 🌹

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