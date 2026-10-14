The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Guy
Oct 14

And life gives us its thorns, through which we still cleave to one another, friends, family, lovers. And sometimes we bleed. And heal again. 🥀

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Roza Nadia
Oct 14

There’s something really beautiful about how art can express feelings that words sometimes can’t. This painting feels intense but soothing at the same time. I love how the colors and expressions draw you in. It makes me wonder how much of ourselves we leave in the art we create. ❤️

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