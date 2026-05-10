The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Susan Rockefeller's avatar
Susan Rockefeller
May 10

Thank you for your beautiful tribute to your Mother. I believe very strongly that we are our brothers and sisters keepers. I am filled with deep sorrow and anger at what is happening in our government and the people who think they lose something by helping others. The felon and his cronies are hurting us all. For those of you that think people deserve to lose their food stamps, daycare and home assistance have no idea what you are talking about. Yet you seem to think politicians who make millions and have the best healthcare for self and family somehow deserve what they get-it is corporate welfare pure and simple. They barely work and they certainly do not represent me. It only costs us about $35 in taxes to help others and some of you think that is too much? We are all going to pay when people are sick and cannot get care. Hospitals, doctors will close and diseases will spread and people will die. My Mother and Grandmother taught me to care in the ways they cared for me and my siblings. I have devoted my life to trying to help others. Let’s radiate the love mothers have for us out into the world.

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majorfathead's avatar
majorfathead
May 10

Thank you for a beautiful sharing and the works of service that you do. Please accept my deepest sympathy in this your time of need. All the best from my household friend. Again thanks for this wonderful article. Your mom sounds like an amazing person who instilled those same qualities into you.

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