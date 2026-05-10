She learned service from her mother. This year, she is grieving both.

FROM ALISA: Today I am stepping aside to give this space to someone whose voice deserves to be heard. My dear friend Stephanie Telles sits on the Albuquerque City Council, and is one of the few sincerely great leaders in New Mexico politica. She is also a daughter who just lost her mother, and a mother herself. She wrote this today and asked if she could share it here. I said yes without hesitation. — AVR

Stephanie and her mom.

BY STEPANIE TELLES

It's Mother's Day, and I am sitting with the heaviest grief I've known in the short time I've been a mother.

I became one in July 2020, laboring 51 hours in a mask at the height of the pandemic. My own mother, five years from losing her life to Lewy Body Dementia, didn't meet my daughter for weeks while other family waited even longer. And still, this Mother's Day — five months after her death, my first without her — feels unbearably heavy.

My husband and daughter have surrounded me with unconditional love today, just as they do everyday of the year, yet all I feel is heartache.

They say grief is the price we pay for love, and as a daughter without her mother, I understand that more than ever. As I suspect anyone who has lost someone they love does. But I have been carrying a different grief for years, and I couldn't name it until recently.

For more than two decades, I have done work in service to others. I use the word serve deliberately because help and advocate feel too small. Helping is something you can fit into an afternoon. Advocacy is something you can do from a desk. Serving asks for so much more. It asks for your time, your attention, your tenderness, sometimes your sleep, and I learned this only in the last year, sometimes the hours you would have spent at your dying mother's side. Something, I didn't fully understand that I was doing it until she was dying. It is surreal that even as she took her final breath she was teaching me a final lesson, only she could.

Because while she was dying, I was running for City Council. I believed I had skills and experience that could be useful in the work of governing. I thought I was simply doing something that could help. Then my mother took her last breath holding my hand, just hours after I took my oath of office with my husband and in front of two other people, and I understood that I had been serving. I had given up months, weeks, days, and hours I should have spent with her, and I had spent them knocking on doors, asking my community for the privilege of doing this work.

I try not to carry guilt about that time, but it's hard. Still, when the regret looms, I remind myself that it was my mother who taught me that service to others is the only thing that makes any of this, this world, our short lives, work. My mom did not lecture about it; she simply moved through her days as a person who believed other people mattered, and she raised me and my siblings to believe the same. To carry guilt over the very thing she taught us would be to misunderstand her gift.

While I can manage the guilt, I cannot manage the immense grief I carry. Grief for her, and grief for what service has become in our governments.

Government is, at its root, service. We are public servants first. The title is not decorative, it is the job description. And what I see crumbling around us, locally, nationally, is what happens when service loses its compass, it's when services loses its compassion.

I don't believe compassion is as simple as sentiment. Sentiment is what people accuse you of when they want to dismiss you. It is the soft thing, the feminine thing, the weak thing, the thing "serious people" are supposed to set aside in order to make hard decisions.

I believe compassion is something else entirely. It is the willingness of institutions, and the people inside them, to materially reduce suffering, preserve dignity, and expand human capability, especially for those with the least social, political, or economic power. It is not something than can simply be reduced to a feeling it is a civic capacity. It is something a city either has or doesn't, the way a city either has functioning water infrastructure or doesn't. And I fear we have lost so much of it.

Two recent moments in my own city have made this loss impossible to ignore.

When the Albuquerque City Council voted 6-3 to pass O-26-14, my colleagues didn't just authorize punitive enforcement against people experiencing homelessness they quite literally criminalized the simple act of sitting down. The ordinance reaches the disabled, the working poor, our elders, our youth, anyone who has ever needed to rest. It treats vulnerability itself as a violation.

I sat in that chamber and listened to the language used to justify it. Words like order and accountability. Phrases like increase public safety and people don't have to be homeless. They are clean words and phrases that imply this is the solution. They sound like governance and are designed to sound like governance. But underneath them was something I recognized, because I have heard it my whole life in conversations about poverty and it is the suggestion that the people most harmed by our systems are themselves the problem to be solved. That if we make their lives a little harder, a little more uncomfortable, a little more exposed to consequence, they will choose differently. This ordinance, and other laws like it, judge the choices of others without understanding their options. As if the choice were ever theirs in the first place. As if we didn't contribute to their limited options.

That is not service. That is the opposite of service. It is the use of public power to push the most vulnerable people in our community further away from the institutions that exist, ostensibly, to help them but in reality it harms them. This is what is called the road to hell, or the pathology of altruism.

And this week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against the State of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque. Not because we failed to act, but because we acted in service to others. It's is the rent you pay for your room here on earth. Because through HB9 at the State Legislature, and through the Safer Spaces ordinance here at home, New Mexico chose to keep compassion inside our service.

When I read the statements from leaders defending the lawsuit, defending O-26-14, defending punishment and resisting protection, I hear something that goes beyond political disagreement. I hear confusion about what service is for and I hear people who, somewhere along the way, came to believe that the job of government is to manage the inconvenience of suffering rather than to address it.

The evidence on this is not actually contested, even if the politics are. Decades of policy research point in the same direction that enforcement, austerity, and exclusion produce fragmentation and cyclical harm, even when sold as order or self-sufficiency. They move people from one form of crisis to another and generate the very instability they claim to address. Investment and harm reduction, by contrast, produce stronger long-term outcomes, lower costs, healthier neighborhoods, more stable families. But they also demand patience, trust, and political courage and require that we stay with a problem long enough to actually solve it. Instead we herd people to congregate shelters miles from civility, and cycle people through jails and emergency rooms in the name of looking decisive.

The reason we so often choose the first path over the second is not because the evidence favors it but because the first path lets us perform certainty. It lets us look like we are doing something. It sweeps our people under the proverbial rug. Compassionate policy is harder to photograph for visitor's center along Rt. 66. It requires us to trust that the people we serve are, in fact, the people we serve, and not the people we manage.

In an era of polarization, loneliness, precarity, and institutional distrust, the future of public policy will depend less on who wins which election and more on whether we can relearn that compassion is not weakness, not charity, not symbolism. It is the civic capacity democracy needs to survive. Without it, the institutions remain. The buildings crumble on a random Monday afternoon, the budgets are proposed using clever accounting, the titles put bullies in the pulpit. While the thing they were built to do quietly drains out of them like the groundwater pumped from our aquifers for datacenters. That is what I have been grieving for years without being able to name. The hollowing.

I am tired of this sorrow and I am tired of this grief.

But I am also a mother now, and mothers know something about what it takes to keep something alive through a long and difficult season. You do not give up because the weather is bad. You do not give up because the ground looks unwilling. You stay, and you tend, and you feed what you want to grow.

What I want this Mother's Day is what I believe most mothers want: for all of us to live, and to govern, in service rooted in compassion, so that we can rebuild what has crumbled. We can do it. We still have time, but I fear that time it is running out.

My mother is the one who taught me to believe we still have time, that is the hope. She is also the one who taught me that believing it is not enough, that is work of service. You have to act on it, every day, with whatever hours you are given and do so with compassion at the heart of it.

So I will keep acting on it. For my mom and for my daughter and for the people my colleagues voted to push out of public space. For the version of New Mexico that chose, through HB9 and Safer Spaces, to remember what service is for.

That is the only Mother's Day gift I know how to give now.

Stephanie W. Telles, MBA, CFE

City Councilor, Albuquerque, NM