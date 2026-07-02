The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Elena Schott's avatar
Elena Schott
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When meditating on an economy that wants the labor but not the laborer, consider the current efforts in the United States to force women back into the home, away from paid work, from respect and into a dependent unpaid cage. That includes plans to eliminate birth control, abortion and no fault divorce while declaring teen pregnancy a major plus as it cuts off college education for women.

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This line was powerful: “Debt is the chain that draws no blood.”

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