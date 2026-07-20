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My dog Cody, part German Shepherd, part Siberian Husky, and 100 percent New Mexican, has not had an easy life.

When I acquired him from the Valencia County Animal Shelter two years ago, he’d already been alive for two years. Most of that time, he was a feral thing. Not quite a res dog, but the closest thing to it that you can find in New Mexico without being on the res. He was a mesa dog. Scrappy, beautiful, keenly intelligent, and extremely, incredibly self-determined. All the American things. Others had tried to tame him, but he is an escape artist. He opens gates and doors. He leaps over things like a cat. Tall things. Fences. The people who had him before me refused to retrieve him when animal control found him wandering around near Tome Hill, scaring cattle. “Keep him,” the said. “We don’t have the money to build a wall big enough for that guy.”

And so, he became mine. And never in my life did I image a month in Mexico City, where the accepting, gently communal culture of the people is reflected also in the culture of the city’s dogs, would change both of our lives so much.