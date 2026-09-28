Detail from Francisco de Zurbáran's Virgin of the Misericordia (1634)

I was listening to an audiobook about the life of Queen Isabella of Castile today — you know, Isabella? The mastermind of the Spanish Inquisition? The woman responsible for giving Christopher Columbus the money to do… that? Her. Anyway. I was minding my own business, driving across the United States, worried about all the things one worries about in the United States these days, when a redheaded monarch who has been dead since 1504 whispered through the rental car speakers and said, more or less: It’s cute the way you people think you invented this shit. For what it’s worth, I actually was driving through Columbus, Ohio, at that moment. So, yeah. No. We did not invent this shit. Isabella did. Or at least she perfected it.

La Reina Isabella, after whose reign the rules of chess were literally changed to make the Queen the most powerful piece on the board, had a point. And I had to pause the book and just kind of stare at the road for a while, which is how you know a history book is working. Frisson. And not the good kind.

What hit me was this: the Spanish Inquisition and the USA PATRIOT Act are the same goddamned thing. And the similarity isn’t as distant as I might previously have assumed. Yes, yes, I know. They were built five centuries apart. One burned at the stake humans the crown suspected of being secretly Jewish; it also burned “heretics,” a label so vague as to welcome almost anyone who got reported to authorities by someone who disliked them for any reason at all. The other is, as we speak, disappearing “illegals” and “terrorists” into brutal private prisons with no due process, with that word “terrorist” being constantly updated to include, as of last week, anyone who dares to protest the construction of an AI data center in their neighborhood. A new remix of the same idiot song.

The short version

1478: Queen Isabella of Spain won papal permission for an Inquisition that answered to the crown, aimed at conversos, Jewish converts suspected of not really meaning that whole “But I’m a Catholic, too” thing and still secretly being Jewish-ish. It ran on tips from anonymous accusers, a patriotic duty to denounce your neighbors, and paid for itself through the confiscated property of those it burned at the stake — meaning, incentivized brutality. It lasted until 1834.

2001: Forty-five days after 9/11, the USA PATRIOT Act passed the Senate 98 to 1. It brought secret court orders, gag orders, and the NSA’s bulk collection of Americans’ phone records. Section 802 wrote the federal definition of “domestic terrorism” that is still in use — and being expanded — today.

2025: President Trump, who has never met a loophole he couldn’t exploit monstrously, signed NSPM-7, an emergency “National Security Presidential Memo” directing the Justice Department, the Treasury, and the IRS, instructing them to target, pursue and punish people linked “directly or indirectly” to ideas that threaten him. Such people are now considered by the federal government to possess the potential for “terrorist criminality.” And that potential now justifies extreme trampling of their constitutional rights. Some of the ideas that speaking about can now get you arrested for in the United States include opposing the genocide in Gaza, protesting ICE brutality, being critical of capitalism, being critical of Christianity, and opposing data centers.

Prairieland: After a July 4, 2025 protest at a Texas ICE facility where a police officer was shot, prosecutors brought the first federal material-support-for-terrorism case against alleged antifa members. Nine went to trial and were convicted, including one guy who wasn’t even there. Some were convicted of concealing documents, which according to The Intercept meant moving a box of anti-fascist zines from your closet to your mom’s house. One defendant was sentenced to 50 years.

2026, Spain, but the USA: James "Fergie" Chambers, a 41-year-old heir to the Cox media fortune and a longtime donor to Palestinian causes, was arrested in Ibiza on July 10 at the request of the U.S. Justice Department. He has been held in a Madrid prison ever since. Washington accuses him of money laundering, rioting, and conspiracy to riot, tied to 2023 pro-Palestinian protests and fund transfers to Tunisia. It is the first time the U.S. has sought extradition for allegedly supporting Hamas. On September 22, Spain's cabinet sent the request to the National Court, where he appears literally today to be asked whether he consents to extradition.

2026: Section 702 of FISA, the Patriot Act era’s heir, expired on June 12. The surveillance is being allowed to continue until March 2027 anyway.

What might all of this mean for the rest of us, as we head into what promises to be a tumultuous midterm election next month, in which the party to which the reigning murderous tyrant belongs is likely to lose — and he himself is all but guaranteed to refuse to accept the will of the people, and is equipped with All the Loopholes a Boy Like Him Could Ever Want?

History, in the form of the Spanish Inquisition, has given us some hints. Let’s take a look.

Paid subscribers get the full story below: the playbook lined up point by point, what really happened at Prairieland, how NSPM-7 grew out of the Patriot Act, Doña Teresa’s trial by the Spanish Inquisition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and complete sourcing. As always, this section opens to everyone in one month.