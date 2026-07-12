The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
11h

Oh my…brilliant…bravo. I receive blank stares when I talk about NAFTA as well as the fact that a Cuban, Panamanian or Puerto Rican is not a Hispanic. I have a coffee cup that reads, “I’m not responsible for what my face does when you talk” and am considering having the message printed on a t-shirt. I so wish I could leave America for Mexico. I loved it there. My ancestors sailed on the Mayflower and I bet they’d turn around and go back if they saw what it has become. I wish you and your family all the best.

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Alexander Willis's avatar
Alexander Willis
11h

Please stay safe wherever you are, and thank you for your unrivaled reporting

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