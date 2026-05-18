I'm a Writer. Here's Why I Hate Literary Festivals.
People have been asking me if I’m going to the upcoming Santa Fe International Literary Festival. They assume I’d like that kind of thing. I don’t, by the way. I don’t like that sort of thing. Not even a little. Yes, I’m a writer. But it’s more of a calling and a curse, writing, and never something I’d have chosen as my vocation, had I not been condemned to writing at birth. And though it suprises people to hear it, I don’t like literary festivals. In fact, I hate them. Let me tell you why.
I came to writing from reading. From walking to the small local library in my neighborhood as a kid. It was an old house, converted. There’s nothing as magical as the quiet patience of that library, with its scent of soft wooden floorboards and freshly cut grass, in the days before smartphone and reality television. Reading, as I came to love it, was a private, solitary, slow, and delicious thing, something I had all to myself. Reading is among the most interior experiences a person can have, like meditation. And the best books are those whose authors disappear in service to the story, as a gift to the reader. Which is precisely why the literary festival makes no sense to me, and probably never will. Because at a literary festival, it’s all about the writer, just like the worst sorts of books.
Music festivals work. You can hear a whole song there. Film festivals work, too. You can experience the film there in its entirety. You can sit in a crowd (though I’d still rather not, thank you) and receive the thing itself, complete, in real time. A book festival offers no equivalent. You cannot read a book with care in a convention hall over an afternoon. What you get instead is the author — on a stage, performing, opining, quipping, explaining, competing, preening, basking, being important — which is almost always a lesser, louder version of what they do on the page.
The writers best suited to festivals are often the ones I trust least as writers. The performers. The egotists. The extroverts. The people who’ve confused saying something with having something to say. The book that needs its author present to complete it isn’t much of a book.
The only thing more intolerable than a literary festival, I have found, is a writers’ conference. The big ones, especially. Nothing but the extroverted writers, with their signature hats and pipes and turbans and egos the size of a small moon they drag around on a chain. All those moons, wrecking into each other in the elevators, their owners chuckling to make these interactions seem like camaraderie when in truth they are insecure brawls for the scraps of the reading universe that still remains.
To me, good writing only happens when writers get out of the way, when the words go direct to the reader’s heart and mind, so much so that the reader is able to forget the writer exists at all and sees in the story only a validating version of themselves. Literary festivals are counter to all of that. They trot the writer out as the interesting thing. But few of us are interesting, as people. This I promise you. The best writers have always been the solitary observers, outside looking in, with no call to occupty any spotlight.
No writer worth a damn has ever wished to be a celebrity author.
So, no. I’m not going to the literary festival.
I am ardently avoiding it, for the same reasons I avoid monster truck rallies.
Instead, I’ll be in the garden, with a book whose writer’s name escapes me because it’s just that good.
Back when I was desperately trying to get a traditional book contract or traditional pub notice, I scrabbled for every book and literary festival post. I thought it would actually mean they accepted me or would seriously consider my work.
At one conference, I was told there was an A green room for the "famous authors" and I wasn't allowed to use it. I was also told not to go up to any of the "famous authors" and speak to them.
One festival board member told me I wasn't a "real author" to my face and said they fought to keep me off a panel. (Since they lost that fight, they thought it'd be super-fun to tell me I wasn't a real writer.)
When I was nominated for a National Book Award, I was told I shouldn't talk about a nomination, because only award-winners mattered. According to them, I was trying to give my writing "legitimacy" it didn't deserve.
At several conferences, I was told they wouldn't order my books in advance for the shop. I was required to bring my own copies, allow the festivals to sell them (and in some cases never pay me), and take my riff-raff books away when my appearance was over. Because of course, nobody would want to buy my "dumb little books" once I wasn't there.
I have a NY Times bestselling memoir. I lost count of how many people said, "You don't really have a NYT bestseller because you didn't do it the 'right' way" - ie get it traditionally published.
I could probably write a novella about this entire experience.
This is what writers are put through because we are compelled to write. We are repeatedly told to put ourselves out there and then bludgeoned to death for "trying too hard," "not staying in our lane/place," or "reaching above our station."
I stopped pursuing these positions in the late 2010s, and I don't personally care if every one of them goes under.
The end.
You are a magical art festival!
You do you.
This world is richer for you and all artists being in it. We're magical precious numinous beings
and I just bought Blood Mountain. Can't wait to read it and can't wait for what you're working on now its epic. We know this.