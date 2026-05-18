The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
May 18Edited

Back when I was desperately trying to get a traditional book contract or traditional pub notice, I scrabbled for every book and literary festival post. I thought it would actually mean they accepted me or would seriously consider my work.

At one conference, I was told there was an A green room for the "famous authors" and I wasn't allowed to use it. I was also told not to go up to any of the "famous authors" and speak to them.

One festival board member told me I wasn't a "real author" to my face and said they fought to keep me off a panel. (Since they lost that fight, they thought it'd be super-fun to tell me I wasn't a real writer.)

When I was nominated for a National Book Award, I was told I shouldn't talk about a nomination, because only award-winners mattered. According to them, I was trying to give my writing "legitimacy" it didn't deserve.

At several conferences, I was told they wouldn't order my books in advance for the shop. I was required to bring my own copies, allow the festivals to sell them (and in some cases never pay me), and take my riff-raff books away when my appearance was over. Because of course, nobody would want to buy my "dumb little books" once I wasn't there.

I have a NY Times bestselling memoir. I lost count of how many people said, "You don't really have a NYT bestseller because you didn't do it the 'right' way" - ie get it traditionally published.

I could probably write a novella about this entire experience.

This is what writers are put through because we are compelled to write. We are repeatedly told to put ourselves out there and then bludgeoned to death for "trying too hard," "not staying in our lane/place," or "reaching above our station."

I stopped pursuing these positions in the late 2010s, and I don't personally care if every one of them goes under.

The end.

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Mx_EddyNikko's avatar
Mx_EddyNikko
May 18Edited

You are a magical art festival!

You do you.

This world is richer for you and all artists being in it. We're magical precious numinous beings

and I just bought Blood Mountain. Can't wait to read it and can't wait for what you're working on now its epic. We know this.

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