The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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WaterL¡|yPond's avatar
WaterL¡|yPond
7d

Standing with you. Standing with all of America's courageous journalists. I support the 1st amendment.

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Linda Lusignan's avatar
Linda Lusignan
7d

I am so sorry that this is happening to you.

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