A Note to My Readers: On Lev Parnas and What Happened Yesterday:

Today, Lev Parnas sent an email to an undisclosed list of recipients — including at least one of my readers — describing a Substack journalist with 48,000+ subscribers who reports on Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. He called that journalist a liar and a scammer, and warned his readers not to spend their money on her.

He was describing me.

I want to address his claims directly, because my readers deserve accuracy — and because what happened yesterday is part of a pattern you need to know about.

On the GoFundMe claim:

Parnas stated that I referenced a GoFundMe. There is no GoFundMe. There has never been a GoFundMe. What I said, accurately, is that I was considering whether to start one to help relocate my pets. I have not solicited a single dollar from anyone. Parnas's central claim is demonstrably false.

On calling me untruthful:

Parnas offered no examples. He cited no inaccuracy in my reporting. He named no specific claim I have gotten wrong. He cannot — my reporting is sourced to primary documents, public records, and verified evidence, all of which remain published and available for anyone to read and check.

I have extended an open invitation, through an intermediary, for Parnas to identify any inaccuracy in my work. If he finds one, I will correct it publicly and immediately, as I always do. He will not find one.

What actually happened yesterday

Yesterday morning, I was working at my desk in my home office when I heard a brief, very high-pitched electronic sound from outside, across the street. Immediately afterward, both of my ears went muffled and began burning inside. I felt disoriented and foggy, experienced tremors, and lost my balance. Approximately twenty minutes later, it happened again.

I went to the emergency room. I did not have a stroke. I did not have any condition the ER could identify through standard evaluation. What I have is a documented medical visit establishing that something happened to me physically yesterday morning in my home. The symptoms are consistent with a directed energy weapon of some kind. They make those here in NM, at the very labs I have been writing about for months.

This occurred after weeks of escalating harassment: threats, surveillance, and incidents I have been documenting and reporting to the appropriate authorities.

Directed energy weapons are real. They are tested and manufactured in New Mexico. Havana Syndrome — the name given to a cluster of identical symptoms reported by U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers — has been attributed by researchers to directed microwave energy. My symptoms yesterday morning match that profile precisely.

I am a three-time Pulitzer nominee and a 37-year professional journalist. I have an Emmy for public service journalism. I left my home yesterday because I did not feel safe remaining in it. I will never be able to return to it.

What Parnas's email actually is:

Parnas sent this email within hours of my post. That timing is not coincidental — it is a reaction. Someone connected to the story I am reporting is watching my work closely enough to mobilize a response within the same news cycle. I have never had contact with this man. Not once.

His email does not engage with a single piece of my reporting. It offers no specifics, no corrections, no named inaccuracies. What it does is attempt to preemptively discredit me with his audience before they can read my work — and redirect them to his own allied media network, every member of which he recommended by name.

This is not a concerned citizen warning people about a scam. This is reputational interference timed to a physical attack on a journalist. This is the controlled opposition mobilizing to terrorize, physically harm, and financially ruin a leftist progressive journalist who has gotten too close to a truth they are all working overtime to hide.

I have been documenting a pattern of harassment and intimidation connected to my Zorro Ranch reporting for months. Today's events — both the physical attack yesterday and Parnas's email today — are now part of that record.

I am currently displaced from my home.

My reporting continues.

Every claim I have published remains sourced and standing. My work on Zorro Ranch, the New Mexico Epstein Truth Commission, and the networks surrounding both will continue to be published here, sourced to primary documents, under my name.

If you have questions about anything I have written, ask me directly.

— Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

THE PUGILIST

Photo of the home I had to leave, and one of the pets I must now relocate overseas. It was my sanctuary and favorite place on the planet.