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Influencer Valeria Márquez, who was murdered during a TikTok live broadcast. Photos from her Instagram.

The camera kept recording after Valeria Márquez slid out of frame.

She was twenty-three, broadcasting to TikTok from the beauty salon she owned in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico — the ordinary afternoon patter that had built her audience, product on the counter, a gift arriving at her chair. She reached for it. A man out of frame raised a pistol. The business she had built on being watched became the setting for her killing, streamed live in May 2025 to an audience that had come for lip gloss and were subjected to the murder of a person they’d come to think of as a friend. Mexican prosecutors would later describe a contract hit and link a suspect in her death to the assassination, months afterward, of a sitting mayor.

Influencer María José Estupiñán, who was murdered by a stalker in Colombia

Two days later and a border away, in Cúcuta, Colombia, a man posing as a delivery driver carried a gift to the door of María José Estupiñán — “La Mona,” twenty-two, a lifestyle creator with a modest and growing following. He shot her on her own porch. Investigators opened the case as a possible femicide, weighing jealousy, a stalker, a documented history of abuse.

Valeria and Maria were the start of a list of murdered women influencers that grew all year, and if you spend any time online you have watched it grow: the beautiful, camera-native, self-made young beauties whose deaths arrive in your feed already edited for maximum grief, with a subtext of well, they were kind of asking for it, though.

The instinct, cultivated by gossip magazines and publications like People magazine, is to read the list as a single story — it has become dangerous to be a beautiful woman who wants a large and public following — and to stop there. The instinct is wrong, thought — or rather it is only the manifestedly visible tip of something colder, more structural, and less gendered.

The killings are real. But there are many more than you’re hearing about. Which influencer’s murder is allowed onto the pages of People or onto your social media feed is a story, too, because that information is being curated to serve a sexist and racist narrative: Beautiful girls look like this, and you should desire them, but they should not desire to be desired, and if they do, and if it makes them too powerful, look what happens.

The list, and what it actually contains

Sort the past year plus’ dead online creators by how they died, and the single explanation actually fractures into four distinct categories of dead influencers.

Cesar Gastelum, an influencer who was murdered during a TikTok livestream two weeks ago

The first and bloodiest category has almost nothing to do with beauty and everything to do with a country’s open wound. In Culiacán this August, Cesar Gastelum — a man, six hundred thousand followers — was gunned down mid-livestream while broadcasting with friends, another casualty of the faction war tearing the Sinaloa Cartel apart from inside. He was one of roughly a dozen digital creators killed in that Mexican state in recent years.

The monitoring group ACLED has recorded targeted attacks on content creators across at least sixteen Mexican states since 2018; in Sinaloa alone it counts twenty attacks and fourteen deaths since the current cartel fracture opened in 2024. Analysts have a word for what is happening: the cartelization of the internet, in which a large following becomes a currency criminal factions covet, exploit, and punish. A livestream leaks your location, your allegiances, the logo on your cap.

Jesus Sarmiento, an influencer who was murdered for denouncing Tren de Agua

The Venezuelan TikToker Jesús Sarmiento was killed on camera after denouncing the Tren de Aragua gang. This is a war story that happens to be filmed vertically.

Sana Yousaf, an influencer who was killed in her home at just 17 years old, by a stalker

The second category is the one that actually carries the weight of gender, and it is the one worth slowing down for. Sana Yousaf was seventeen, a Pakistani TikToker who used her platform to promote Chitrali culture and girls’ education. In June 2025 a man forced his way into her Islamabad home and shot her after she rejected his advances.

Tais Bruna de Castro, an influencer who was killed by a stalker

In Brazil, the book influencer Tais Bruna de Castro was stabbed to death for the same refusal.

These are the killings the parasocial economy manufactures directly: a platform sells intimacy at scale, a stranger mistakes access for entitlement, and a woman dies for saying no to a man who believed her visibility was a promise made to him. A Harvard-trained clinical psychologist, interviewed about the trend, put the mechanism plainly — a large audience delivers admiration and, folded invisibly inside it, fixation, resentment, and the conviction of being owed.

Sara Gilson was an influencer who was killed by her estranged husband after she posted about him.

The third category is the oldest one on earth, wearing a new costume. When the Oklahoma creator Sara Gilson was allegedly killed by her estranged husband this summer, her following was almost incidental to her death. She was a woman murdered by a man she had once loved — the most common way women die, whether or not a phone is filming.

Ariela Mejia-Polanco, an influencer who was killed by carjackers who targeted her because of her social media visibility

The fourth is money made visible. Ariela Mejia-Polanco, a nightlife influencer, was shot in her Mercedes on a Westchester parkway in the summer of 2025, yards from her home. Prosecutors believe a street crew targeted her for a carjacking, possibly cued by the flash of her Instagram. The district attorney called her an innocent woman unknown to her killers, who crossed their path by chance. Her feed was a shop window, and someone went shopping.

Notice what the sorting reveals. The men on the list — Gastelum, Sarmiento, the Las Vegas streamer Rodney Finley and his wife Tanisha, gunned down by a rival he had feuded with; the New Jersey creator Chrystofer Whyte, tracked from his own livestream and shot — die alongside the women, but their stories are downplayed, because they don’t further the subtextual misogynist narrative the mainstream media loves.

The story is not simply pretty women who seek too much attention get what’s coming to them. If it were, there would not also be men here in these numbers. But there are. And they’re here because the thing killing all of these influencers is not their only their gender and not just their beauty.

It is their exposure, and the complete lack of a support system to protect self-made media stars.

The cautionary tale has a type

A brilliant professor at Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism named this type of reflex a generation ago. In Virgin or Vamp: How the Press Covers Sex Crimes (1992), Helen Benedict showed that when a woman is harmed, the newsroom reaches instinctively for one of two scripts: the virgin, pure and blameless and therefore grievable, or the vamp, provocative and visible and therefore, in the story’s silent logic, complicit in her own ruin. Benedict was writing about rape coverage, but she was really describing an impulse older than any single crime — the urge to turn any woman’s suffering into a lesson for other women about the price of stepping out of line. She documented two habits alongside it that map cleanly onto the influencer beat: the press’s measurable preference for lighter-skinned victims, and a language bias that grants male perpetrators more generous words than it ever spares for women.

Update the technology and the reflex is intact. The beautiful influencer is the vamp rewritten for the algorithm — she monetized her own visibility, courted the lens, was adored and confident and paid for it, and her death now arrives wrapped in an unspoken look at the life she was living. Gwen Ifill gave the selection half of this its bluntest name: missing-white-woman syndrome, the newsroom’s bottomless hunger for the imperiled young, pretty, and pale, and its shrug at everyone else who bleeds.

Look closely at whose deaths did travel this year, though, and the filter resolves into something more exact than a color line. Valeria Márquez, María José Estupiñán, Sana Yousaf — Mexican, Colombian, Pakistani — were mourned across the international press, which appears to complicate the whiteness point until you notice what they share: fair skin, blonded hair, youth, conventional beauty, and a nearness to a Eurocentric standard that the algorithm and the wire desk reward in the same reflex. The aperture has widened since Ifill named the syndrome in 2004. It now admits the light-skinned, camera-ready woman of nearly any ethnicity — but it still, with brutal consistency, shuts on Black women.

The research leaves little room to argue: matched for every “ideal victim” trait, white women have drawn several times the coverage of women of color, and Black and Indigenous women are routinely written not as damsels to be rescued but as figures coded less innocent, criminalized in the telling before they are ever grieved. The virgin and the vamp are at least women the story can picture mourning. Black women are too often filed into a third place the newsroom keeps for the ones it declines to see as victims at all. They are entirely erased.

The cruelest turn is the one the Kardashian era perfected. The beauty this economy rewards — the full lips, the curves, the bronzed skin, the braids and laid edges — was authored by Black women and now pays out most richly on bodies that are not Black, and this shows in the editorial choices about which influencer murders get covered and which do not. Critics have called the practice blackfishing since the writer Wanna Thompson’s 2018 thread catalogued non-Black influencers costuming themselves as Black women; scholars have since traced how Black aesthetics get mined for profit on Instagram; and the Kardashian-Jenner empire has become the standing example, accused across a decade of criticism of monetizing phenotypically Black features while never paying the tax Black women pay for those same features. The result is a double erasure. The economy takes the look and discards its authors — barring them from the beauty capital, and then, when women die, from the mourning. The vamp who sells is a borrowed silhouette, and the women she was borrowed from rarely make even the cautionary tale.

This essay would earn the same charge if it stopped here, because every name in it so far is a non-Black woman. So let me name the ones the grief cycle skipped.

Brianna Johnson, an influencer whose murder was largely ignored by mainstream media outlets that over-covered similar murders of white or white-appearing influencers

In August 2026, Brianna Johnson — the twenty-one-year-old creator known as DreamDoll Bri, whose music had become a TikTok sound — was shot and killed in Miramar, Florida as she left a party; police reported no arrest, and no international mourning followed.

Girlalala is another Black woman influencer whose murder was comparatively undercovered or erased by mainstream media outlets.

Months before, Girlalala, a twenty-one-year-old Black trans creator, was shot dead in nearby Lauderdale Lakes, her boyfriend charged. Their followings rivaled some of the women the world wept over. Their deaths stayed local, or stayed inside Black and queer media, or stayed nowhere at all. Put them back in the frame and the shape completes itself: the danger crosses every line, and the mourning halts at a color one.

So the uncovered men are the tell. Their absence from the grief cycle is the evidence. Put Cesar Gastelum and Jesús Sarmiento and Chrystofer Whyte back into the frame beside Valeria and María José and Sana, and the sexist reading buckles under its own selection bias: the danger was never a trait of beautiful women. It was a trait of exposure, spread across every gender, and the coverage only made it look female because a dead pretty woman sells the cautionary tale and a dead man does not.

There is a male edition of the vamp, and it goes by he had it coming. When Perez Hilton — the gossip blogger who spent the 2000s siccing a mob on young female stars, and an openly gay man who has been a public target most of his career — suffered a very public crisis this summer, much of the reaction ran on exactly that script: the glee, the sense of a ledger squaring, the certainty that he had earned it. Hold him there for a moment. His case is the hinge, and I will come back to it.

The submerged mass

Here is the number that keeps the whole spectacle honest, and it is a number almost no one will click on, because it, too, fails to serve the noxious media subliminal narrative of women who are too attractive, self-assured and rewarded for it will get what’s coming to them. Women and girls are always being abused and murdered. Worldwide. By men. On purpose. And the problem is men.

In 2024, according to UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, roughly 83,000 women and girls were killed intentionally worldwide. About 50,000 of them — sixty percent — died at the hands of an intimate partner or a family member. That is 137 women a day. One every ten minutes. In the Americas, nearly seven in ten women killed inside the home were killed by a partner. Three in four femicide victims had been stalked by the man who eventually killed them.

Those women did not trend on TikTok. They had no ring light, no verified badge, no follower count to lend their deaths a headline. They were killed in kitchens and bedrooms and parked cars, and the overwhelming majority of them vanished from public attention the same week, if they ever entered it at all. The murdered influencer is not proof that fame invites death. She is proof of the opposite asymmetry: that a death becomes visible in rough proportion to how photogenic and public the victim already was. The feed did not make these women more likely to die. It made a handful of them impossible to ignore, while the tens of thousands behind them stayed exactly as invisible as they have always been. So the influencer deaths get spun as the lie “what the women deserved,” rather than as the truth: “this is happening to women all the time, whether on camera or off.”

Reach without a rod

For most of the last century, speaking to a mass audience required an institution. You reached people through a newspaper, a network, a record label, a film studio — and the institution came bundled with protection you never had to think about. The libel insurance. The legal department on retainer. The anti-SLAPP muscle. The security desk that fielded the threats. Bodyguards. The financial reserve deep enough to outlast a lawsuit, and the plain deterrent weight of being an entity with money and lawyers, which most predators decline to attack. The reporter borrowed all of it simply by carrying the press pass from their institution. Reach and protection arrived together, welded, and the welding was so complete that almost no one noticed the protection was there at all.

Democratization of visibility broke the weld. A Substack can now out-circulate a mid-size daily — or in my own case, become the single most-read local print publication in the state of New Mexico. A twenty-three-year-old in a salon can gather an audience a 1985 columnist would have envied. The reach survived the collapse of the institution — but so too did every shield fall off at once.

What remains now is a person with the visibility of a celebrity or famous news anchor, but the defenses of a random stranger on the street — which is to say, none. Worse than a stranger, in fact, because the influencer has traded a celebrity’s distance for its exact opposite: she broadcasts her real-time location, her home interior, her salon, her daily route, her face at unnervingly close range, and she is reachable directly, in the messages, by anyone who feels moved to reach. Entire online accounts exist to showcase the skills of random people in locating other people on social media based on nothing but the stoplight in the background. We are, all of us in the social media spotlight, imminently findable now, to anyone who desperately wants to find us.

The A-list star who is stalked has a compound, a publicist buffer, a bodyguard, a legal team, a machine that reconstitutes most of what the old institution once supplied. The influencer with the same intensity of fame has a folding table and a phone.

Christina Grimmie was a YouTube singer shot dead by an obsessed fan at a meet-and-greet

Christina Grimmie is the hinge case history keeps handy: a YouTube singer famous enough to be fixated upon, not protected enough to be shielded, shot dead by an obsessed fan at a meet-and-greet. The industry sells women celebrity-grade exposure and hands them the bill for the consequences, itemized in stalkers and strangers and men who mistook a livestream for a relationship.

For what it’s worth, this is why I do not tend to respond directly to messages and emails my readers send me. I have learned, the hard (but not the hardest, knock on wood) way that too many people will believe any response from me whatsoever means we are friends, and that this “friendship” comes with expectations of me that, if not met, will drive some people into an absolute rage or delusions.

When the crowd turns

Consider the man who helped invent the modern crowd.

Twenty years ago, Perez Hilton built a career — and a fortune — training a digital mob on the famous. His specialty was cruelty aimed at people who were somewhat enabled to absorb it: young stars, Britney Spears foremost among them, ridiculed for sport in an era before anyone called it what it was. What his targets had, and what he did not know he was demonstrating they had, was infrastructure. Handlers. Publicists. Families and teams and, eventually, conservatorships and legal apparatus — the whole protective scaffold of institutional fame that caught them, however imperfectly, when the crowd he aimed came for them.

Perez Hilton, who pioneered influencerdom, only to have it turn on him.

This month, Perez Hilton harmed himself during a TikTok livestream and was hospitalized after what responders reported as a suicide attempt. Viewers watching in real time called for help; his sister removed his children from the house. She made a statement that conveyed her brother’s regrets for having bullied celebrities in the past, and told a crowd of new online bullies who direct their ire at him that he was trying to be a better person now. The comments under news stories about this demonstrate that the public is in no mood to forgive him.

He survived, and as of this writing remains under care, his family pointing to severe depression and a year of serious medical crises. I will not pretend to know the exact causes of one man’s despair, because no honest writer can. But the fact that Hilton chose to attempt to end his own life live, online, before a crowd of his bullies, seems to indicate a desire for some sort of reckoning with the poisonous limitations of online fame.

Two truths hold at once here. Hilton did real harm, including catty coverage of an issue I had with the development of my first novel at the hands of producer Ann Lopez (George Lopez’s now ex-wife), and a reckoning with the cruelty he built a career on is fair. But the public relish at his unraveling and violent self-harm is a different thing entirely — that is the vamp frame translated into a man, bitchy gay man who dared to hurt Miss Britney had it coming dressed up as justice, and it is no more accountability than a jeering crowd at a scaffold ever was.

Britney Spears had a machine to support her, however cruel that machine sometimes was to her. But the man who tormented her had a phone and an audience. He had built the tower, gained as much visibility as any other star but nowhere near the fortune, and then he stood on top of it in a thunderstorm, with no lightning rod to protect him.

I know that gap from the inside.

I am an independent investigative journalist. I have no newsroom behind me anymore, which means I have the freedom to publish what a newsroom might spike — but none of the protection a newsroom would have wrapped around me while I did it.

As we speak, the New Mexico courts have been turned against my family as an instrument of retaliation by powerful people in the Epstein protection network in New Mexico, to punish me for writing truthfully about them. Had I still worked for a corporate newspaper, I might never have been allowed to publish those pieces, though it I had, there would have been a legal team and lots of money behind the company, ready to defend me. The legal process is ongoing, and I’m fighting back as best I can. I have files with the Committee to Protect Journalists and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. I left the country in part for safety, realizing they would not stop at lawfare if I kept publishing about them — that pattern is well established, and what comes next after the things they’ve already tried (character assassination, harassment in the physical world through surveillance and stalking, physical attacks upon my property and my person, and lawfare designed to hurt my family members as a way to hurt me) is, frequently, murder.

Something similar happened to democrat and former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in June, when political opponents filed false charges of child abuse against him, forcing a brief separation from his children. This was retaliation for speaking out against the Trump administration. False charges were filed against me, of a similar nature, but about my elderly father. But where Buttigieg had the power of his political party and millions of dollars to fight back, I had nothing of the sort, and my father was removed from my care based on demonstrably false allegations that a judge whose name appears in the Epstein files as communicating with Epstein to help him make secret donations to Gary King’s gubernatorial campaign after Epstein was a known and convicted child sex trafficker. It’s not murder, exactly. But it’s extreme abuse, not just of me but mostly of my father.

The anomaly was the safety

We tell this story backward. We treat the exposed, unprotected voice as the frightening new mutation and the cushioned institutional one as the natural state that is eroding. History runs the other way.

The pamphleteer hunted for sedition, the exile printer, the samizdat typist copying pages by hand under a regime that would jail her for them — these are the norm across the long human record of people who spoke to the public without permission. The mid-century arrangement, in which a professional could reach millions from inside a fortress of insurance and counsel and physical security, was the strange interruption, a few decades long, of a much older and far more dangerous rule. The cushion was the anomaly. And an entire generation of us built careers, formed expectations, made plans for our safety and our families, on the assumption that the anomaly was the floor.

The floor is gone. The visibility stayed. The substitutes now assembling to replace the old protection — the press-freedom nonprofits, the anti-SLAPP statutes that exist in some states and not others, the legal defense funds, the digital-security collectives — are real, and thin, and improvised, and their thinness is the whole vulnerability. A twenty-three-year-old in a salon, a book blogger, a teenager promoting girls’ education, a gossip columnist twenty years past his cruelty, an investigative reporter filing from exile: we are all standing on the same tower, in the same weather, reaching the same enormous audience in the same unending electrical storm, and reaching it is exactly what marks us to be struck.

Democratization of social media handed everyone a broadcast tower and took away the lightning rod.

The creators killed on camera this year are what the storm looks like when it finds the tallest figure with the least protection.

The rest of us are simply further down the same open field, watching the sky, hoping the next strike lands somewhere else.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or a mental-health crisis, help is available. In the U.S., call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, staffed around the clock. Readers elsewhere can find local crisis lines through Befrienders Worldwide (befrienders.org) or the International Association for Suicide Prevention (iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres).

Sources: Helen Benedict, Virgin or Vamp: How the Press Covers Sex Crimes (Oxford Univ. Press, 1992) — subtitle corrected from your note; Benedict is at the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism; the white-victim preference and pro-male language bias are documented in the book itself. Gwen Ifill coined “missing white woman syndrome” in 2004. Race/coverage disparity: Zach Sommers, “Missing White Woman Syndrome” (J. Crim. L. & Criminology, 2016); Gilchrist 2010 (the ~6x figure); Slakoff on women/girls of color in crime news; the Wyoming MMIW figures (homicide rate 6.4x that of white women, ~18% of coverage — via Reuters). Blackfishing / Kardashian effect: Wanna Thompson’s 2018 thread (origin of the term); Wesley Stevens, “Blackfishing on Instagram” (Social Media + Society, 2021); TIME, “The Kardashians’ Legacy of Blackfishing and Appropriation” (2021); NBC News on Black influencers calling out blackfishing. UN Women / UNODC Femicides in 2024 brief (the 83,000 / 50,000 / 137-a-day / stalking figures); ACLED expert commentary on the Gastelum killing (Sinaloa attack counts, “cartelization”); CBS News, BBC, Reuters on Márquez; Wikipedia + BBC on Sana Yousaf; CBS New York on Mejia-Polanco; IBTimes/CBS on Gastelum; CNN, Washington Post, NBC, Variety, CBS Miami on the Perez Hilton hospitalization.

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