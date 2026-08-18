The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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TianaOwl's avatar
TianaOwl
2h

Brilliant analysis with excellent examples and references. I am amazed that you are producing this kind of heartful writing during so much personal turmoil and grief. I can’t thank you enough for using your gifts for this purpose.

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Nanette M. Day's avatar
Nanette M. Day
2h

Incredible content and writing (as always). Your Substack is one of the few "non-essentials" I refuse to give up in my budget. Thank you for your work. Stay safe.

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