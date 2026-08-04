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MADRID, SPAIN — Every morning here in my new home city (I’ve been here all of 11 days), I fill a glass from the kitchen tap and drink the tasty, clean without a second thought. So does nearly everyone else in Madrid, said to have some of the finest tap water in all of Europe, a continent of fine tap water. Canal de Isabel II, the public utility that has carried water down from the Sierra reservoirs since Queen Isabel II sat on the Spanish throne, reports that more than nine in ten madrileños drink their water straight from the tap and are proud of it. The water is soft, low in minerals, and — this is the part that took less time that I had imagined to feel in my body rather than just know as a fact — trusted. I could literally feel the water changing my gut, for the better, which inspired me to write this piece. What I discovered, as often happens when I look into the things that strike me as unusual or interesting, is that there’s a very good reason people trust their water here the way Americans once trusted that a taco salad would not put them in the hospital or a morgue.

Walk the streets of Madrid and you notice something else. Very few people are fat. The contrast with the country I left — the United States — is not subtle. Nearly three in four Americans are overweight, with roughly 42 percent of American adults now meeting the clinical definition of obesity. Less than half the people in Madrid are overweight at all, with only 12 percent meeting the clinical definition of obesity.

Diet is the big lever, of course. Ultra-processed food makes up somewhere between half and sixty percent of the calories Americans eat, and study after study — in the U.S., France, Spain, Australia, the U.K. — ties that consumption to rising weight in a clean dose-response line regardless of the country. Portion size, car dependency, the price of fresh food, the engineering of crave: those are the cornerstones of the American obesity epidemic.

And yet…

And yet. Underneath the diet story sits a layer we almost never discuss, one that the science has been quietly building out for a decade. The water itself — what is dissolved in it, what leaches into it, and what the government does or does not require anyone to remove for the public good — may be doing more to the American metabolism than we have been willing to look at. No, let me say that differently: …that we have been ALLOWED to look at. Because to look at it honestly would likely lead to public demand for strict regulations on the water Americans are told is safe to drink.

The chemicals that rewrite your metabolism

Researchers call them obesogens. The term describes a class of endocrine-disrupting chemicals that interfere with the body’s hormonal regulation of fat, appetite, and metabolism — chemicals that can, in effect, reset the body’s instructions for how much to store and how much to burn. A growing body (no pun intended) of animal and epidemiological research links these compounds to weight gain, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome. They work by hijacking the receptors that govern how fat cells form and how the body processes sugar and lipids. Some appear to alter the gut microbiome and the hormonal signals that tell you when you are full.

And your American tap water is likely full of them.

Drinking water is one of the primary ways these chemicals enter the human body. The most notorious are PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, the so-called “forever chemicals” engineered never to break down. They coat nonstick pans and waterproof jackets and firefighting foam, and they have leached into water supplies across the United States. The research on them is sobering: PFAS exposure is associated with disrupted lipid profiles, thyroid interference, and increased body fat, with the effects hitting hardest during pregnancy and early childhood, the windows when a body is writing its metabolic rulebook. They are detectable in the blood of nearly every American.

PFAS are one family among many. Bisphenol A, the BPA of “BPA-free” marketing fame, promotes the formation of fat cells and scrambles glucose metabolism. Phthalates, which soften plastics, carry anti-androgenic effects linked in human studies to larger waistlines. Atrazine, one of the most common agricultural herbicides in the United States, turns up routinely in water supplies downstream of farm country. Each of these is an obesogen. Each of these is, in many parts of America, in the water.

The field is young, and I will not overstate it. The scientists doing this work are careful to say that understanding the role of environmental obesogens in the obesity epidemic is, in their own words, still at an early stage. What they will say with confidence is that these chemicals are biologically active in the human metabolic system, that Americans are chronically exposed through their water far more than Europeans, and that the exposure is not evenly distributed — it tracks with geography, with poverty, with proximity to industry and agriculture.

The bottled-water escape hatch that isn’t

Most Americans I know reach for the same solution: they stop drinking the tap and buy bottled. It feels like control. It is closer to a lateral move. We have been taught through advertising to trust companies with logos and nice packaging.

A great deal of American bottled water begins as municipal tap water, filtered and rebranded, carrying whatever the source carried. Worse, in January 2024 a research team from Columbia and Rutgers published a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that should have changed how the country drinks. Using a new laser-imaging technique, they counted the plastic in three popular bottled-water brands sold in the U.S. and found an average of roughly 240,000 plastic particles per liter — ten to a hundred times more than earlier estimates. About ninety percent were nanoplastics, particles so small they can slip through the intestinal wall and into the bloodstream, lodging in organs. The researchers traced much of that plastic to the bottle itself and to the reverse-osmosis filter used to purify the water.

Let’s say that again, louder, for everyone at the bubbler in the back of the room: The filtration meant to make the bottled water clean was shedding plastic into it. One of the study’s own co-authors told reporters he switched to tap.

Nanoplastics are endocrine-active, and likely obseogens. They carry and concentrate other pollutants. And Americans are swallowing them by the hundred thousand — that is established. The bottle is not the exit.

It may be the trap within the trap.

What Madrid actually has

So why is the water different here? The lazy answer, popular in certain corners of the American wellness internet, is fluoride. Madrid’s tap water runs very low in fluoride — below 0.1 parts per million, against the 0.7 the United States adds to fluoridated systems. From there it is a short hop to the claim that fluoride is the secret culprit fattening, sickening, (or, if you’re Alex Jones, “making gay”), America.

I chased that claim hard, because it is seductive and it would make a cleaner headline than the one I chose. It does not hold. The studies linking fluoride to metabolic and gut-microbiome damage are run almost entirely at higher doses — the levels found in regions with naturally contaminated groundwater, far above what American utilities add. The reviews themselves conclude that fluoride’s long-term metabolic effects remain unclear. And the tidy “Europe rejected fluoride” story collapses on contact: European countries mostly declined water fluoridation over questions of consent and delivery method, not evidence of harm, and Spain itself runs fluoridation programs and permits fluoridated salt. Fluoride is the distraction. Chase it and you miss the real story standing behind it. That might be by design, so the real culprits can scapegoat flouride and remain unregulated.

What Madrid actually has is not magic water. It is a regulatory culture that treats water as a commons worth defending — a public utility, continuous monitoring, a European legal framework that sets hard limits and enforces them. It also has a population that consequently trusts what comes out of the pipes. The difference between American and Spanish tap water is, at bottom, the difference between two political choices about whether the state exists to protect people from the chemistry of modern industry, or to protect industry from the cost of cleaning up.

Which brings me to the part of this story that made me angry enough to write it. And extremely glad I left the states behind forever.

The rules are the thing keeping the chemistry out. America is dismantling them with alarming rapidity. Almost no one knows this. Almost no one cares.

In April 2024, after decades of delay, the Biden EPA did something unprecedented: it set the first legally enforceable national limits on six PFAS compounds in drinking water. It was a genuine public-health milestone, the kind of slow, unglamorous regulatory work that saves lives no one will ever be able to name, because the illness simply never happens.

Industry sued. Chemical manufacturers and water-utility trade groups went to court arguing the EPA had overstepped. And in 2025, the Trump administration’s EPA, under Administrator Lee Zeldin, gave them what they wanted. In May, the agency announced it would delay compliance with the limits on the two most-studied compounds, PFOA and PFOS, from 2029 to 2031, and rescind the limits on the other four entirely. In September, the EPA went to federal court with a motion to eliminate those four standards for good.

More than 73 million Americans are served by water systems that have detected PFAS above the limits the EPA now wants to erase. And in the same stretch, the administration proposed gutting the main federal fund that would have helped water systems afford the upgrades to comply — pulling the requirement and the money to meet it in a single motion. There is a word for removing the rule and defunding the fix at once. The word is capitulation, and the environmental lawyers who used to work at that agency used harsher ones.

The irony is almost too neat to print: Zeldin, as a congressman, voted for the PFAS Action Act in 2021. The forever chemicals did not change between his vote and his rollback. The pressure did.

The same story, wearing a different agency’s uniform

Water is one front. Walk down the hall to the food supply and the pattern repeats, because it is the same pattern.

On April 1, 2025, the Department of Health and Human Services, under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., eliminated roughly 10,000 jobs — around 3,500 at the FDA and 2,400 at the CDC, on top of earlier firings of probationary staff. The administration insisted frontline inspectors were spared. Reporting told a more complicated story: the cuts fell on the toxicologists, microbiologists, and veterinarians who back inspectors up, on the entire Division of Food Processing Science and Technology, on a CDC lead-poisoning prevention branch, and — as internal emails revealed — on a food-testing lab quality-control program that was simply suspended. The FDA’s own deputy commissioner for human foods, Jim Jones, resigned, calling the firing of eighty-nine of his staff, in his words, beyond short-sighted. A former FDA commissioner wrote that the agency as the country had known it was finished.

The mechanism here is quieter than a headline layoff, and more corrosive. You can leave every inspector employed and still cripple inspection by firing the people who booked their travel, ran their labs, and processed their findings — which is roughly what happened. Inspectors began canceling trips. The Government Accountability Office had already warned, in January 2025, that the FDA was failing to keep pace with the inspections Congress required. The rot, in fairness, started earlier: the FDA had cut funding for state-level inspections under the previous administration, and states conduct most food inspections. The new administration did not invent the erosion. It poured accelerant on it, then cut the water line.

And the outbreaks came, and kept coming. In 2025 the FDA investigated more than thirty foodborne-illness outbreaks. A listeria outbreak tied to prepared pasta meals sold at Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s became one of the deadliest such events in years, with at least six deaths and a stillbirth. A consumer-advocacy analysis counted twenty-eight outbreaks in 2025 alone, tied to more than a thousand reported illnesses — and the CDC estimates that for every confirmed salmonella case, twenty-nine more go uncounted.

Then came the summer of 2026, and it got worse. Cyclospora — a parasite spread through food and water fouled with feces — exploded into the largest surge on record. By the CDC’s August 3 count, an estimated 18,000 Americans across 45 states had fallen ill since May, against a typical year that rarely clears 4,000; the agency had logged 6,707 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases with thousands more under review, and more than 400 people hospitalized. By the same point in 2025 the count stood at 249. Contaminated iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico and served, among other places, at Taco Bell drove the largest cluster. And cyclospora, which almost never kills in the United States, has now been tied to at least two deaths in this outbreak — both in Michigan, both in people with serious underlying conditions — a fact that reads as a statistical footnote until it is your mother in the hospital.

You cannot strip the surveillance, laboratory, and inspection capacity that catches contamination before it reaches the refrigerated aisle and expect the catching to keep pace — and the government did exactly that, precisely as the outbreaks were rising. Degrade the system that prevents the harm, and you do not have to intend the harm for the harm to arrive on schedule.

They knew this would happen.

They did not care.

They still don’t.

Because not caring about the public is profitable for corporations, and regulating things like food and water is expensive.

Your life is worthless to them.

What regulation actually buys

There is a sociopathic ideology, ascendant — perhaps dominant — in Washington, that treats every regulation as a cost and every rollback as a liberation. It measures the burden on the manufacturer and never the burden on the body — the PFAS in the blood, the plastic in the organ, the listeria in the lung, the slow metabolic drift that shows up years later as a number on a scale and a diagnosis in a chart. The cost did not vanish when the rule was rescinded. It moved. It moved from the corporation’s balance sheet to your endocrine system.

The body is not fooled by deregulation. The gut biome does not read press releases. Your hormones do not care which trade association won which lawsuit. They register only what actually enters the water and the food, and they respond in the currency they have — inflammation, dysregulation, weight, illness. Death.

The deregulation cabal is not going to change how they do business. Because they are governed by sociopath and narcissism, they will, instead, shift the blame to somewhere else, someone or something other than themselves, that they can then convince you they are protecting you from. Most recently, we see news stories spawned from government press releases popping up about how municipal water systems in the United States are “under cyberattack” from Iran. Convenient. Not only does this administration get an endless war with Iran that will make the members of the administration and all their defense contractor friends rich around the world, they also get a boogeyman to blame on all the issues at home caused by their own wanton deregulation of your food and water. They can kill you, and blame someone else. They can turn that someone else into the ultimate enemy, so your children join the army to avenge your death.

Let’s be clear: Madrid did not become a city of thin people who trust their tap water by accident, and it will not stay one by accident. It made a choice, and keeps making it, to treat clean water and safe food as things a government owes its people rather than favors it grants to whoever lobbies hardest. Standing in my kitchen with a glass of Sierra water, I have come to understand that trust in your country as a form of quiet wealth — the luxury of not having to think about what you are drinking.

America had that luxury once. It is being deregulated away, one rescinded standard at a time, and the bill is coming due in the one ledger no lobbyist can revise: the human body. Your human body. Your spouse’s body. Your children’s bodies. Ask yourself who profited from the rule that got erased. Then ask who pays. The answer to the second question is looking back at you from the bathroom mirror, and from the bathroom scale, and from the emergency room.

If this makes you angry, good. It should. It needs to change. But the only way it will change is by remembering that every one of these rules was written by people — which means it can be rewritten by people, and the rewriting has always come from below, from the ones who pay the bill and finally refuse to keep paying it. The PFAS limits exist at all because citizens forced a slow, reluctant government to act. They are being erased because industry lobbied harder than the rest of us pushed. So push. Vote as if your metabolism depends on it, because it does. Call the representative whose name is on the budget that funds the inspectors, and be specific. Show up in the rulemaking on the very standards being gutted. Back the career scientists being driven out, and the states writing tougher limits while Washington retreats. Madrid is not thin and unafraid of its tap by luck or virtue or good genes; it is that way because enough people, for long enough, decided that clean water and safe food were a floor beneath which no one falls, rather than a luxury auctioned to the highest bidder. That decision is still ours to make. The body — the human one and the civic one — is built to heal the moment you stop poisoning it. So let us stop.

A note before you come at me in the comments about ‘fat shaming’...

I am obese. I write this from inside the subject rather than above it, and I have carried this body and its consequences long enough to refuse two lies about it at once.

The first lie is that obesity is harmless, and that saying otherwise is an act of cruelty. The medical record is not ambiguous. More than 40 percent of American adults are now obese, and the condition is causally tangled with type 2 diabetes — obesity drives an estimated 85 to 90 percent of cases — along with heart disease, stroke, hypertension, sleep apnea, kidney disease, and a long list of cancers, at a direct medical cost the CDC puts near $173 billion a year and a toll counted in hundreds of thousands of early graves. Loving people who are fat, and being one, means telling them the truth rather than sedating them with a comfortable version of it.

The second lie is the one this article is really about: that a fat body is a moral verdict, a sign of laziness or lesser worth. That is garbage. I believe overweight and obese people are neither weak nor inferior nor to blame for an epidemic engineered around them by industries that profit from making them sick. My argument runs the other way — that much of what is dissolved in the American food and water supply is doing this to bodies, mine included, and that the people responsible would very much like you to keep believing it is a personal failing so that you never look up at them.

Which brings me to the comment I can already see coming. Someone is typing the words “fat-shaming” right now. Before you send it, sit with a question: who benefits when every honest conversation about diet, weight, and metabolic health gets detonated into an identity loyalty test, when the price of naming a public-health catastrophe is being branded a bigot?

I am convinced the answer is the same interests polluting your water and engineering your food. The tobacco industry, the sugar industry, and the chemical giants have spent decades funding doubt, front groups, and division to delay the rules that would cost them money — that history is documented, not speculative. The online purity tests that punish anyone for discussing weight honestly serve that same project, whether those interests seed the outrage or merely feed on the outrage that is already there. Either way the result is identical: millions of people who should be furious at a boardroom instead turn and fight one another in the comments, while the polluters bank the quarter and draft the next rollback.

I cannot stop anyone from getting angry, and I would not want to — anger is the correct response to this story. I ask only that you aim it at the target that earned it, and that before you fire off a word in defense of the machine making us sick, you think long and hard about what, and whom, you are actually defending.

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