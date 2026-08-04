The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
3h

Perfect. Living in the land of Zephyr Hills we know what is being put in those bottles. And to make it even more absurd, they are pulling the water directly out of our very threatened aquifer, free. Because it "creates jobs." Time for us to rethink our water sources, bottling and use. It is a universal life force that we're tainting and squandering.

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S Russell's avatar
S Russell
3h

This article is amazing and it states ugly truths that most people in our country still refuse to acknowledge.

Our air, food, and water in this country is heavily contaminated with tons of different toxins. Ones that have long been proven to cause all the cancers, chronic disease, obesity, developmental disorders, pregnancy complications, and even many mental health disorders common in our society. You know, all the things that people baselessly blame on vaccines while simultaneously inhaling and consuming the very air, water, and food actually doing the poisoning.

I've honestly often wondered if the Big-AG and Big-Pharma weren't behind the anti-vax movement from the start. It turned out to be an incredible distraction that took attention off of those industries for the proven problems their poisons cause, then diverted to something that ironically saves lives.

Also, PFAS for those who don't know, is now found on almost every square inch of the planet, even in Antarctica. It travels through the complete water cycle meaning that it evaporates, condensates, travels with the winds, then precipitates back down to earth. It has been found in the bodies of animals and lakes in the most remote regions of the planet.

Anyways, happy to know that you're doing good where you're at!

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