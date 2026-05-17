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Donald Trump with Prince Andrew. Money would not have worked very well to control either of them. So Epstein used something else entirely.

Every major media outlet that has covered Jeffrey Epstein’s political giving has told you the same thing: he donated overwhelmingly to Democrats. Federal Election Commission records confirm it. From 1989 through the early 2000s, Epstein directed roughly $147,000 to Democratic candidates and committees — eight dollars for every one dollar that went to Republicans. The Washington Times called it his “overwhelming investment in the Democratic machine.” Fox News has returned to the figure repeatedly, using it as a cudgel against Democrats who have pressed for full release of the Epstein files.

The coverage is factually accurate.

But the interpretation is precisely wrong.

What the donation record actually shows is not who Epstein owned.

It shows who he needed to pay to control, and who required other means of coercion.

Two Currencies of Compromise

Epstein did not operate a single system of influence. He operated two, running simultaneously, targeting different kinds of people in different ways.

The first system was financial. Campaign contributions, fundraiser access, research and institutional giving, the implicit promise of continued generosity and the implicit threat of its withdrawal. This system left records — FEC filings, donor lists, fundraising invitations. It was, by design, a system for managing people who could be managed with money, perhaps because they needed money more, or perhaps because money was the only way to influence them. In the 1990s, that meant the Democratic Party infrastructure: the Senate committees, the Justice Department under Clinton, the oversight mechanisms that Epstein needed to keep at bay as federal investigators in Florida began to close in.

Epstein wrote checks to Chuck Schumer, John Kerry, Chris Dodd, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Jeff Bingaman of New Mexico, Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign. He gave $32,000 to the DNC. He gave $29,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. These were not expressions of ideological solidarity. Jeffrey Epstein had no ideology. He was a psychopath. The payments were, rather, control tactics dressed in the language of civic participation.

The second system Epstein used to control people left no FEC records.

It left something else entirely: Cameras. Photos, videos. Recordings of terrible men doing terrible things. And while men of all political stripes were indebted to Epstein in this way, there’s sociological evidence to support the idea that conservative men, already very wealthy men, and men with more to lose if the world discovered their double lives, are both more vulnerable to this type of blackmail, and also more likely to be republicans.

The Science of the Gap

To understand why the camera worked better than the check on the Republican men in Epstein’s orbit, you need to understand something that sociologists and historians of sexuality have documented across decades of research: the more rigidly a man’s public identity is built around sexual propriety, the more devastating — and therefore the more valuable to a blackmailer — the evidence of his private behavior becomes.

University of Oklahoma sociologist Samuel L. Perry, in his 2019 Oxford University Press book Addicted to Lust: Pornography in the Lives of Conservative Protestants, documents what he and his collaborators call “moral incongruence” — the experience of behaving in ways that contradict one’s stated moral values. Perry and psychologist Joshua Grubbs, in their landmark 2019 review published in The Journal of Sex Research, find that moral incongruence is not merely a personal struggle but a measurable, predictable phenomenon: religious and politically conservative men are significantly more likely to experience it, more likely to suffer shame and psychological distress as a result, and more likely to do anything to conceal it. A 2020 peer-reviewed study in Socius: Sociological Research for a Dynamic World, on which Perry is a co-author, found that the highest levels of pornography consumption among American men occur among evangelical Protestants living in politically conservative states — precisely the overlap of personal religious identity and political community that characterizes the Republican donor and officeholder world Epstein navigated.

This is the structural logic of Jeffrey Epstein’s kompromat target versus his financial bribery targets.

British historian Angus McLaren, in his Harvard University Press book Sexual Blackmail: A Modern History, traces sexual blackmail from its emergence in the late eighteenth century through the Victorian era and into the twentieth century, documenting a consistent pattern: the higher the social premium placed on sexual respectability, the more powerful the leverage created by its violation. The men most vulnerable to sexual blackmail across history have not been the most transgressive — they have been the most publicly respectable. The gap between the public self and the private one is the instrument of control. Epstein did not invent this. He industrialized it.

The Russian intelligence tradition named and theorized what Epstein practiced. Alena V. Ledeneva, a political scientist at University College London whose How Russia Really Works (Cornell University Press) remains the definitive academic study of kompromat, defines the practice as operating through precisely this gap: it works not because it reveals criminality but because it reveals incongruence — the distance between who a man presents himself to be and what he actually does in private. The KGB understood this in the 1930s. The FSB has practiced it ever since. Ledeneva notes that kompromat is most effective not when released, but when held — the threat of release produces compliance indefinitely, while release itself ends the leverage. A man who knows he’s been compromised by a camera is more useful to an intelligence operation that uses kompromat than is a man destroyed by one.

This is why the Republican men who passed through Epstein’s properties received no campaign checks. The check is a one-time transaction that the world can see. The “IOU” appeals to a person’s sense of reciprocity and honor and guilt.

But the camera? The camera is a permanent relationship with the threat of one’s own unbearable, intolerable hypocrisy.

The Infrastructure of Silence

Investigators who searched Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion documented surveillance equipment, cameras, and recording devices positioned throughout the property. His Manhattan townhouse — the largest private residence in New York City — contained a vast and sophisticated surveillance infrastructure whose full contents have never been made public. Zorro Ranch, same.

Epstein understood, with operational precision, that video evidence of powerful, hypocritical people in compromising situations is worth more than any campaign check — and cannot be returned, donated to charity, or publicly renounced. Men like Donald Trump didn’t get campaign donations from Epstein, likely because the photo and video Epstein collected of him was far more valuable in the case of a rich man with secrets that could destroy him with his base. Same for Prince Andrew. He received no Epstein donations. He didn’t need them. But he did have a giant gulf between the man he actually was, and the man he needed to be seen as.

Epstein’s goal was always to control people, whether they were the child victims of his rapes or the powerful people he backed into corners they did not see until it was already too late to run.

The Redaction That Speaks

When the DOJ released the final tranche of Epstein files in early 2026, its stated policy was clear: redact women to protect victims. The faces of men would not be redacted unless it was technically impossible to redact the woman without obscuring the man beside her.

One exception was made. In a text message exchange between Steve Bannon and Epstein, a news photograph of Donald Trump had his face covered with a black box. There was no woman in the image requiring protection. There was no stated justification. There was only the black box, applied by a Justice Department that reports to Donald Trump.

While this doesn’t prove there is much more damning photo and perhaps video evidence of Trump in the files — and perhaps elsewhere, in the hands of whomever Epstein worked for, or whomever took over for that entity — the order to redact Trump could only really come out of either a mistaken belief he was a child sex trafficking victim, or a mandate to protect him at all costs.

The Correct Question

The press has spent years asking which politicians took Epstein’s money. The eight-to-one Democratic ratio has been weaponized, analyzed, and returned to so many times that it has calcified into conventional wisdom: Epstein was a Democratic operator, his money followed Democratic power, and therefore Democratic politicians bear primary accountability for his protection and his longevity.

This framing serves a partisan, overly simplistic purpose. It is not an accident that it has dominated coverage.

But the correct question is not who got the check. The correct question is who got controlled, by any means. Not just financial. Epstein knew there were many ways to control a person.

And he used them all.

I offer these posts freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, comment, share and subscribe, paid if you’re able. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Just four $25 tips per day keep me writing full time. Thanks! a.

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