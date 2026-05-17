The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Robin Roberts's avatar
Robin Roberts
May 18

That is the cleanest, most economically written article I have ever read, sheer perfection Alisa!

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Tom Goodwin's avatar
Tom Goodwin
May 18

Great article Alisa. You know, on top of what you explain there's this: the checks Epstein dropped on DEMs were chump change. Crumbs. He got off so goddam cheap for putting a stink on them. Think- for that spare change he was able to get endless chatter about "beholden DEMs" while his REAL power was over repubs, where the grand plans with their unlimited dark funding to bring about the dystopia now sprung forth were being laid. He knew which horse was winning the race.

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