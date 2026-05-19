The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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The Hippocrene's avatar
The Hippocrene
8d

It seems like the normal lives of most of us are happening at the bottom of an enormous well, while the ruling class lives unobservable in the clouds like Greek gods who stir us about at their whim. We are nothing.

Thank you for this. It's beyond frightening. Be well.

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
8d

CIA and Mossad double-agent with dual allegiances. Dot-connection is complete. The real question is — what now?

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