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Jeffrey Epstein on his island with the man who is now U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Lutnick’s sons

For months, this newsletter has asked questions most Epstein coverage skips, including those we’ll explore here today: What do the men who sold him his properties tell us about who he might have been working for?

My working hypothesis, formed as I began investigating Epstein’s ties here in New Mexico, is pretty simple. I believe Epstein was not a “disgraced financier” at all. That was a construct, a front. In reality, he was a foreign intelligence asset or operative whose initial purpose was to help Israel obtain secret nuclear weapons technology from the United States of America, and to make sure, through blackmail or bribery, that no one who could stop it or investigate it or protest against it or write about it would.

I’ve laid out parts of that case before. I showed how Ghislaine Maxwell’s father sold bugged Israeli software to the two nuclear weapons labs in New Mexico before his daughter steered Epstein to a ranch roughly equidistant between them. I showed how Epstein built a military-grade encrypted microwave link from Zorro Ranch to Sandia Crest, and had defense contractor and next-door neighbor Henry Singleton’s San Cristobal Ranch in on the negotiations. And I showed how he cultivated the physicist Murray Gell-Mann, whose longtime research partner, Yuval Ne’eman, was a senior figure in Israel’s defense and nuclear establishment. I showed how the architects and building contractors for his ranch house in New Mexico had close ties to the military industrial and intelligence communities.

This piece looks at the military intelligence ties of the man who sold Epstein his island in the Unites States Virgin Islands.

Arch Cummin and His Dad

Arch Cummin pictured here with an unidentified child. Photo found on the Cummin family tree at Ancestry dot com

In 1998, Epstein bought Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands from a venture capitalist named Arch Cummin. As I reported last week in Why Did Jeffrey Epstein Buy an Island in the Nuclear Navy’s Backyard?, the island sits near the installations that hunted Soviet nuclear submarines, and a few miles from the beach on St. John where J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, spent his final years.

Arch’s father was Pearson Church Cummin Jr., of a Main Line Philadelphia family. The Ritchie History Museum in Cascade, Maryland, has confirmed to me that he trained at one of the two main United States World War II military’s spy schools, Camp Ritchie. The OSS, which links Donald Barr, Henry Singleton and others to Epstein’s world, was America’s first central intelligence agency, created in 1942 under William “Wild Bill” Donovan. It ran spies, saboteurs, and propagandists across Europe and Asia, and when it was dissolved after the war, its people, not willing to be sidelined after getting a taste of power, became the founding generation of the CIA.

Camp Ritchie was the quieter, and in many ways more secretive, cousin to the OSS. Tucked in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains, a short drive from the OSS training camp that’s now Camp David, it was the Army’s secret Military Intelligence Training Center. From 1942 to 1945, somewhere between 15,000 and 22,000 soldiers passed through. They learned interrogation, photo interpretation, order of battle, and psychological warfare. About 2,800 of them were Jewish refugees from Germany and Austria who went back to fight Hitler. A declassified postwar Army report credited the Ritchie Boys with nearly 60 percent of the credible battlefield intelligence gathered in Europe. A West Point historian has called them the precursors to CIA agents. The two organizations overlapped from the start. Ritchie graduates served with the OSS, and both fed the same postwar machine.

Pearson Church Cummin Jr., father of Arch Cummin

Pearson Cummin Jr. was a first lieutenant in field artillery, in the camp’s tenth class, which ran from July 23 to September 20, 1943. Arch was born the following June. He was recruited out of Harvard University, where he was a student. Handsome, fluent in German, and Aryan-presenting, he was likely considered a highly valuable member of the Ritchie Boys. We cannot confirm what, exactly, he did in the war, but records indicate that people fitting Cummin’s profile were often used as undercover agents among the Nazis.

How a Secret Shadow Government of Military Intelligence Men Was Born

Group photo of some of the Ritchie Boys

When the war ended, the Ritchie Boys and the men of the OSS didn’t want to just go home and stop being spies.

In September 1945, President Harry Truman abolished the OSS. He distrusted its founder, and some critics had compared the agency to a Gestapo. But its spies and counterintelligence officers were quietly moved into a War Department holding unit, its analysts went to the State Department, and Donovan kept lobbying for a permanent peacetime spy service. Within four months, Truman, under who knows what sort of pressure from the army os spies who wanted him to change his mind, created the Central Intelligence Group, which absorbed the old OSS spy branches. In 1947, Congress made it the Central Intelligence Agency. Many of the same men went right back to work, alongside Army intelligence officers trained at Camp Ritchie.

They went to work. They staffed the Army’s postwar interrogation centers, where they questioned Germany’s rocket scientists before Operation Paperclip—a secret U.S. intelligence program run from 1945 to 1959 that relocated more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians and their families to the United States. (Some Nazis, it seems, were simply too valuable to imprison, and the U.S. welcomed them into our own weapons labs with open arms.) According to a memoir published by the CIA’s own historians, every interrogator at the Army’s main detailed-interrogation center in Oberursel, Germany, was a Camp Ritchie graduate. That’s where Reinhard Gehlen, Hitler’s former intelligence chief on the Eastern Front, set up the spy network that became West Germany’s intelligence service, with CIA sponsorship.

The Ritchie Boys, which created an unlikely alliance of both German Jewish freedom fighters and Nazi scientists, rose to power across all aspects of U.S. intelligence, government, banking, arts and culture.

Vernon Walters, on the camp’s 1942 roster, became deputy director of the CIA. David Rockefeller, whose Army intelligence career from 1942 to 1954 is the subject of a recent article by the CIA’s chief historian, went on to run Chase Manhattan Bank. Fritz Kraemer became the Pentagon’s in-house strategist, mentored Henry Kissinger, and launched Alexander Haig’s career. The artistic ones who’d been trained in the art of propaganda, shaped American culture, too. Gardner Botsford spent four decades as an editor at The New Yorker. J.D. Salinger wrote The Catcher in the Rye. John Kluge built the Metromedia broadcasting empire.

Philip Johnson

And Philip Johnson, listed on the Camp Ritchie veterans’ roster and widely considered to have been a Nazi sympathizer, became the most powerful architect in America. In the late 1950s, he designed Israel’s Soreq Nuclear Research Center. Two of his proteges were both partners at Cooper, Robertson & Partners, the New York City architectural firm hired to design Epstein’s house at Zorro Ranch. And when that house was constructed, they hired Bradbury Stamm, a company that rarely if ever build private houses, a company with top-secret clearances, known for large military, government and industrial builds to do it. To be clear: Epstein’s New Mexico house was designed by the protégés of a Camp Ritchie man who went on to design Israel’s nuclear research center.

When Epstein bought Zorro Ranch from the then sitting governor of the state, Bruce King, New Mexico’s senior senator was Pete Domenici, the Senate’s great champion of Los Alamos National Laboratories and Sandia Sandia National Laboratories, the two main nuclear weapons labs in the nation. In Camp Ritchie’s roster for its thirteenth class, I found Cpl. George Domenici of Albuquerque, born 1920: the senator’s first cousin. Pete’s son David later co-founded the school that took Epstein’s money in 2012, as I reported in April in Son of NM Senator Accepted Money From Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein to Fund School for Incarcerated Teens.

This is all, of course, circumstantial evidence pointing yet again to the likelihood that Epstein was an Israeli spy who was likely operating with the tacit approval of the United States of America’s three-letter organizations. The United States was not able to openly share nuclear secrets with Israel, because that was illegal.

If Epstein’s early mission was to get close to American nuclear weapons technology on Israel’s behalf, he would need exactly these people: men who owned the land near the labs, who built the labs’ secure facilities, who ran the defense contractors, who represented the labs in Washington, and who learned in wartime intelligence to keep secrets and trust one another. Again and again, those are the people standing next to him. They sold him land, designed his houses, closed his deals, opened doors, and looked away. A mere pedophile would not seek out such connections; he would run the other way.

This is likely the real reason we are unlikely to ever see the fully unredacted and full collection of the Epstein files. Because the United States government and intelligence agencies would have to admit to their own role in fostering or, at best, ignoring, Epstein’s crimes.

Still to come in this series: I’ll be tracing the stories of the people who sold, build, designed and managed Epstein’s properties in Palm Beach, Manhattan, Ohio, and Paris. If the pattern holds there too, it becomes much harder to call coincidence.

I offer this post freely, but your support is appreciated and necessary. Please like, share, comment and subscribe. Paid subscribers make this work possible. I do not take any funding for my work other than the $7 monthly individual subscriptions from my readers. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thank you for your generous support.

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