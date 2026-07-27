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John J. Kelly

John J. Kelly III spent the final chapter of his public life policing other people’s ethics for the City of Albuquerque, the largest city in New Mexico. He held a seat, by the mayor’s appointment, on the Board of Ethics and Campaign Practices — the seven-member panel that enforces the city’s Code of Ethics and hears election-law complaints — even after it became public that he had personally closed Jeffrey Epstein’s purchase of Zorro Ranch, serving as Epstein’s attorney-in-fact. Even after it was made public that when he was asked about their relationship by a reporter, he quipped that the reporter would have to “ask Mr. Epstein,” who was already very dead. Kelly was the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico, appointed by Bill Clinton, when Maria Farmer first reported Epstein to the FBI in 1996. Kelly never investigated Epstein. Not. Once. He did, however, accept campaign donations from Epstein for his subsequent failed run for United States Congress as the democratic nominee.

Kelly died July 22 in Menlo Park, California, at the age of 78, after what his family described as a brief illness. He kept the ethics seat until the day he died, despite public outcry demanding his removal. That’s just how things work in New Mexico. If you want a friend of Epstein’s removed from power, you will have to wait until he dies. Kelly’s removal was never voted, never ordered, never sought by Mayor Tim Keller, who appointed him and stood by the appointment through months of public reporting on Kelly’s astonishing Epstein ties and apparent protection — protection that made U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida’s Alex Acosta’s lenient prison sentence for Epstein look like hardcore justice.

In early 1993, Kelly was partner-in-charge of the Albuquerque office of Hinkle, Cox, Eaton, Coffield & Hensley when he served as Epstein’s attorney-in-fact, closing the sale of the Stanley, New Mexico, property that Epstein bought from then-sitting New Mexico governor Bruce King. Epstein would build the ranch into his southwestern rape headquarters without anyone in the state ever investigating him or holding him accountable.

The arrangement between Epstein and Kelly let Kelly finalize the purchase without Epstein, then based in New York, present in the room. Federal records SDNY_GM_00173766 and SDNY_GM_00173767 document the role. Kelly never disclosed it publicly. Within months of acting as Epstein to purchase the ranch, Kelly was appointed by President Bill Clinton to be the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico — the state’s highest-ranking federal law enforcement officer, with jurisdiction over the ranch he had just helped Epstein buy. He held that office from 1993 to 2000 and never did anything to look into Epstein’s crimes, despite reports to law enforcement.

Kelly’s ties to Epstein ran through money as well as law. FEC records reviewed by THE PUGILIST show Jeffrey Epstein contributed to Kelly’s 2000 campaign for New Mexico’s First Congressional District — the congressional run Kelly launched the same year he left the U.S. Attorney’s office. Kelly’s name, home address and home phone number appear in Epstein’s “little black book” in the files. None of this was enough to get him removed from Keller’s ethics board. None of it was enough to stop the state’s legal and political establishment from rallying now to “honor” him as a great man of the law.

In September 1996, Maria Farmer reported to the FBI that Epstein had stolen nude photographs of her younger sister, Annie, and that Annie had been sexually assaulted at Zorro Ranch by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Kelly was the sitting United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico. Under standard federal protocol, a report of crimes committed on New Mexico soil would have been routed to his office. During his seven-year tenure, his office opened no investigation of Zorro Ranch. When finally asked about it this year, Kelly denied knowing anything about Epstein’s crimes. As if.

When Kelly’s role in the Epstein sale surfaced this spring, Dan Mayfield, a former news reporter turned City of Albuquerque spokesman, said the city had “been concerned about this connection” and had reached out to him. The concern produced no removal. Kelly remained a sitting member of the body that judges whether the city’s own officials meet its ethical standards, uninterrupted, until his death.

Kelly came to the ethics board after a long public career. Born in Albany, New York, he graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1965, Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in 1969, and Cornell Law School in 1974. He moved to New Mexico in 1977 and served early on as director of litigation for the National Indian Youth Council. He later became a Sandoval County Commissioner and chairman of the New Mexico State Personnel Board, and in 2000 he won the Democratic nomination for New Mexico’s First Congressional District. In 1998, Attorney General Janet Reno named him her Special Representative for the Southwest Border Region. He had been the ethics board’s proposed chair during a public comment period the city opened in early 2023.

Keller had months to act and a clear mechanism to use to remove Kelly. He chose neither. The questions that remained for Kelly — about the ranch, the report that was never investigated, the money — are ones he can no longer be made to answer under subpoena now.

I offer all my news, investigative and analytical pieces for free, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, comment, share and subscribe, paid if you’re able. Paid subscribers get access to personal essays about my life as a reporter in exile, fleeing fascism in the USA. You may also leave a one-time or recurring donation in any amount. Thank you!

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