Hello, friends! I will be going live in a few minutes, right here on Substack, to read from my new novel, GHOSTWRITTEN, coming out later this month from Arte Publico Press. The live reading is for paid subscribers only, but the good news is a pai subscription is only $7 a month, and gives you access to events like this! I’ll be giving away three (3) copies of my previous novel, WHERE RABBITS GATHERED, to three lucky subscribers who attend. To enter, just type “RABBITS” in the chat, and my assistant will jot your name own to enter the random drawing.

See you soon! I’ll be doing these live readings all month long, till the book comes out. Hope to see you.

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