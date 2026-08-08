The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Unknown
6h

You are not running. You are repositioning your movement for the final battle. Stay safe and wise.

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Leslye Joy Allen, Historian's avatar
Leslye Joy Allen, Historian
6hEdited

I read this essay, but I didn’t even have to read this essay. James Baldwin and Lorraine Hansberry dancing together is a fond memory. When she died prematurely from cancer, I remembered Jimmy calling her “Sweet Lorraine” and recollecting when she and he got nice and drunk and he staggered down the stairs from her apartment in the early morning after having debated about everything. I love my people like this, unencumbered from having to deal with white folks. Just us having the good times that white folks will never be invited to.

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