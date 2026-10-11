Live with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-RodriguezLive with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:05:08-1:05:08Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-RodriguezSubscribe to listenLive with Alisa Valdes-RodriguezA recording from Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez's live videoAlisa Valdes-RodriguezOct 11, 2026∙ Paid6364ShareGet more from Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-RodriguezInvestigative journalism that hits back. Original reporting on power, corruption, and the stories institutions don't want told — from New Mexico and beyond.Investigative journalism that hits back. Original reporting on power, corruption, and the stories institutions don't want told — from New Mexico and beyond.SubscribeAuthorsAlisa Valdes-RodriguezRecent EpisodesEpstein Survivor Says She Was Trafficked By Multiple U.S. Presidential Administrations and Both Political PartiesAug 16 • Alisa Valdes-RodriguezA Note to My New ReadersMar 27 • Alisa Valdes-RodriguezWriting a Book is "Fun" (Not)Feb 16 • Alisa Valdes-RodriguezNM Field Trip Live Feb 15 • Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez