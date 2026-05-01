The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Amy Harrison's avatar
Amy Harrison
May 1

Thank you for highlighting this, Alisa. This type of bullshit gets buried under all the drama blaring out of DC. We are going to need more initiatives like universal childcare to secure a fighting chance for working people of future generations against the oligarchs.

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Ana Notaquita's avatar
Ana Notaquita
May 1

Unbelievable, he & the GOP encourage women to have babies, protects them until they are born, then says...."sorry, now you're on your own". What an evil, self serving idiot and a registered voter in AZ.

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